The Makers Of ‘The Identical’ Rail Against ‘Secular Critics’ While Getting One Star From Christianity Today

I’d like to think I’ve become the internet’s number one source for news about The Identical these past few weeks and that continues today. The faith-based Elvis parable (that never mentions Elvis) was DOA at the box office, opening to $1.9 million on a budget reported to be north of $32 million including marketing. The reviews were even worse, with The Identical savaged by snoots to the tune of 5% recommended on RottenTomatoes (though it should be noted that a few handsome, brave iconoclasts out there correctly recognized it for the bad-good good time it was). But as we should all know by now, faith-based movies are like the giant black space ball from The Fifth Element – throwing shade at them only enhances that secular persecution complex they love to cultivate so much.
Now the Christian filmmakers “are offering an unprecedented dare.” Fans can now watch 15 minutes of The Identical online FOR FREE, and PROVE THE HEATHENS WRONG! Here’s the press release:
In what has been a dismal season at the box office for the movie industry, audiences have failed to turn out for dozens of top titles – including one of the highest quality faith films to be made in years.
The Identical was just the victim of a downturn, you see!
Many Christian ticket buyers, it seems, mistakenly concluded “THE IDENTICAL” – which stars big Hollywood names like Ashley Judd, Seth Green, and Ray Liotta and includes 23 original songs created by Motown music legends
Let’s not forget that those 23 original songs created by Motown music legends included “Bee Boppin Baby” and “Boogie Woogie Rock n Roll.” Which makes you wonder – if John Lennon writes royalty-free, Chuck Berry-sound alike muzak, is it a John Lennon song or is it still muzak? Damn, this was more profound than I intended. Anyway, here’s “Bee Boppin Baby”:
– was “just an Elvis movie” and didn’t give the production the same boost at the box office they gave other faith films like “Son of God” and “God’s Not Dead.”
Yes, it’s insane that a faith-based movie about a separated-at-birth Not Elvis with an important subplot about the Six Days War wasn’t as easily recognizable as a Christian movie as a movie called “God’s Not Dead.” Who could’ve ever predicted this?
Without support from Christian moviegoers and saddled with negative reviews from secular critics, “THE IDENTICAL” – despite appearing in nearly 2,000 theaters nationwide – flopped at the box office.
Right, “secular critics.” I’ll be honest, I’m not an expert on faith-based publications, but I typed in the first one I could think of – ChristianityToday – and it led me to their one-star review. Who’s the Christ hater now?
The filmmakers are offering audiences an unprecedented challenge – and the first 15 minutes of the movie free on their website – to prove secular critics of “THE IDENTICAL” wrong.
“You decide!” announces a bold proclamation on “The Identical” website. “Mainstream film critics did not care for ‘The Identical,’ while Christian reviewers and audiences loved the movie. We are putting the first fifteen minutes online to let you decide for yourself.
“Who will you side with,” the filmmakers ask, “audiences or film critics?”
Look, man, we made this for fans, not for critics and devil-worshipers. Here, decide for yourself.
I can’t wait until this becomes a culture war issue and the fundamentalist all run out to see a Jackie Jormp-Jomp Elvis movie just to stick it to the libruls. Have fun, guys! Someone should’ve convinced them it was the liberals who torpedoed The Last Airbender.
Am I the only one who has tried to get this screencap? Only with all the rest of the word obstructed? [imgur.com]
No, you’re not. [i.imgur.com]
I blame the title (AND those secular movie critics like Vince “I Am the Son of Satan” Mancini). The Identical sounds like a horror movie (or like they left the last word out–“The Identical WHAT?). They should have called it Rambo 5: Jesus Rock n Roll or God’s Still Not Dead, In Fact He’s Singing & Dancing Up A Storm.
So, Blake Rayne plays Not-Elvis, and Ashley Judd plays not-Joker?
I didn’t even last five minutes. Vince, how did you get through this entire movie?
I’m just glad Christians finally have their own Battlefield Earth.
If you thought The Identical was bad, look up a film called The Judas Project.
So has anyone looked under the covers as to who and why is driving the whole faith based movie thing of late? It’s def some weird calculatd shit with Soul Surfer, the Gods Not Dead, Heaven is fo Realz, Christian Mingle…. And they keep trying to pull the oh it’s not Christain based per se, it’s just that blah blah blah. Something’s up, there us some think tank/policy group/PAC at play here trying to build momentum within Hollywood on this. I call schnanegans.
Apparently, from what I’ve read, it’s a giant tax dodge.
Who’s the guy on the left?
Cause I know the guy on the right is hunting trip Santa.
Feral not-John Belushi.
Ever since I read World Nut Daily touting this movie, I knew it had to be bad. Then I saw Rotten Tomatoes. Now I’m obsessed. More, Vince, more!
Wait….are they complaining that people didn’t understand what the movie is about and that’s what is to blame?
Isn’t that kind of their own marketing department’s fault?
Maybe this is the best place to put it, what with the discussion of stupid people and the picture of the duck dynasty folks.
I worked at a minor minor MINOR league baseball park over the summer, selling beer. I was the dude who walks up and down the rows- “Cooold beer here!” It was an alright gig for a summer job. Paid in all cash, almost certainly a front for something, but who cares.
But one day, we have this promotion. MOUNTAIN MAN, FROM DUCK DYNASTY. Now, I don’t watch it, because, come on, so I have no idea who Mountain Man is. From reliable sources, if the show were its own A-B-C list of celebrity, Mountain Man would be a D. But we promote the shit out of all of it, and people come in droves.
It’s one of those things were you just know what kind of people are going to show up, and you’re right. Big bellies hanging over belts, dirty faces, meth mouths, scooters, walkers; I swear I heard three different people refer to Barack “Hussein” Obama. They all were asking me where he was and when he was going to get there so he could sign just the STUPIDEST shit, you guys. Like entire box sets of the show, they wanted signed by some nobody. Duck Dynasty shirts, bumper stickers, coffee mugs, home enema sets, this show is a marketing parasite.
He finally gets there, and he’s big and bearded and unintelligible. His handler, whose either his wife or girlfriend or just some chick he’s fuckin’ has giant boobs (I think they were fake) and walks around in a tank top and orange camo waders. WADERS. In 89 degree Iowa summer heat. They bring this guy up to the PA booth to do some crowd work and he’s just- he doesn’t even say anything that’s actual words. But they eat that shit UP. Everyone laughs when he sighs into the microphone. In the third inning they do a “duck call” competition, and he goes to judge. He doesn’t say anything into the mic, just points at a dude at the end and walks off. At the end of the night, the staff (which was mostly unpaid interns, those poor bastards) had to hang around for a full hour because the line to get stuff signed is so long.
I made shit for tips, too. Fuck that show.
To be fair, the one star the film got from the Christianity Today review was the Star of Bethlehem.
+1 cup of Christ
+100 double stuffed Christ Cookies
Ashley Judd, Seth Green, and Ray Liotta?!? This is going to be the best movie of all of 1999!
Seriously, what happened to Ray Liotta? Why issn’t he doing all those mob flicks Pesci, DeNiro and Pacino are too old for?
When did he do Narc? He was great in that.
Why is Fat Jason Priestley hanging out with ZZ Top?
Elvis Presley IS mentioned in the film. But this film is not about him. He is referenced, along with other stars, in a scene featuring Ryan and his manager. I’ve seen the film twice and its message is well-done. It seems to me that critics not only are trashing this good movie, they’re trashing those who like it, too.
And now the movie has its own commenting shills.
I’d say they were doubling down on a bad investment with paid internet marketing hacks, but these people are probably in debt to the shadowy chuch-ish organization behind the film anyway.
I saw this movie, and it gave me a case of Christianity. Is there some sort of pill I can take for this?