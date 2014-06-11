The Movie Version Of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Will Be R-Rated And 3 Hours Long

For as long as most fans of the book can remember, there have been endless rumors about Stephen King’s The Stand being developed into a major motion picture by Warner Bros. At one point in the 80s, George Romero was attached to direct and last year that honor went to Ben Affleck, at least until he instead signed on to play Batman in the Man of Steel sequel. There were plenty of other directors attached in between, but The Stand always seemed destined to remain a 1994 ABC miniseries that really didn’t do the novel much justice.
But now, as if there’s an annual alarm clock that reminds Hollywood to get our hopes up about certain titles, Josh Boone (above) has dropped a very juicy tidbit about The Stand in a recent interview with Vulture. The director of The Fault in Our Stars is currently attached to direct The Stand, and he told Gilbert Cruz that this sucker is going to be huge in scope like a Marvel movie.
So I’m a big Stephen King fan, and I know you’re a gigantic Stephen King fan, so I have to ask about The Stand. You’re directing it. What can you tell me about it?
We’re gonna do one three-hour, R-rated version with an amazing A-list cast across the board. Every single one of those characters will be somebody you recognize and somebody you relate to. And it’s gonna be awesome. I’m really excited. It’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever got to do in my entire life. If 12-year-old me had ever known that one day I’d be doing this, to even just go back and look at that kid, I’d be like, Keep doing what you’re doing! It’s just crazy. I’ve met so many actors over the years, and like, when I met Stephen King, I hugged him with tears in my eyes. He meant that much to me when I was young. I still say everything I learned about writing I learned from Stephen King. I don’t read screenplays. I don’t read screenplay how-to books. It’s always just, establish the character. Establish the character. (Via Vulture)
Obviously, yes please. But news like this only serves two purposes these days: 1) *click, click, click, click, CHA-CHING!* and 2) to eventually crush our already pulverized hopes for this movie. But even if Boone only ends up bursting our bubbles, there’s a good chance that it’ll be as creepy and gross as the bathroom scene in It.
(Sorry, I’m just really in the mood to watch It now.)
Romance + Romance= The Stand?
In this version, the sickness is cured by our tears.
They’re gonna’ have to simplify the hell out of it to make it one movie.
I mean, I’m glad they’re not Peter Jacksoning it, but one movie? We shall see.
M-O-O-N! That spells super-extended ultra-deluxe directors cut edition!
@magseven hahahah thank you for that
The Fault in Our SARS
Man, HBO or Showtime should pick up this, The Dark Tower, Salem’s Lot, It, The Talisman (Shut up, I love it), etc. and make prestige, one-season miniseries’ out of them.
Mini-serieses? Mini-serii? I dunno, I’m dumb.
every four season story. boom.
I would squeal like a little girl if they did The Talisman.
This. The only way to do a dense story like the Stand (and the others) justice is with a lot of hours, ie the Band of Brothers treatment. Otherwise you’re just cutting too much. Even 3 hours…. I can’t imagine fitting even a reasonable fraction of the Stand into that.
Instead of a Super Flu, in this version most of humanity will be wiped out by cancer or having a broken heart from watching your loved one die of cancer.
they’re all grenades
I’m guessing Burnsy hasn’t read It if you think the bathroom scene was gross… }:-)
My wife and I just had a discussion about the potential cast (Tom cruise = The Kid) for the last hour. We got stuck on Larry Underwood, then out of nowhere she said the most hurtful thing I have ever heard in my married life.
Adam Levine.
What does a good divorce lawyer run these days?
Baby can you dig your alimony?
He *is* supposed to be a slightly sleazy one-hit wonder, right?
I can’t be done. Not in 3 hours, at least.
But at least this version won’t subject us to the unspeakably dull Molly Ringwald as Frannie Goldsmith.
a couple of my casting thoughts:
Aaron Eckhart as Flagg
Dane DeHaan as Trashy
Sam Rockwell as Larry
Bryan Cranston as Glen
Anton Yelchin as Nick
Sam Rockwell is way too old to play Larry. That dude is supposed to be like 23.
Timothy Olyphant as Stu
Anna Kendrick as Franny
Oscar Isaac as Larry
Lena Headey as Nadine
good call on Nick and Glen.
I can’t think of anyone up to sniff to play Flagg off the top of my head, or Harold for that matter.
Eckhart, DeHaan, Cranston and Yelchin are perfect. Olyphant too.
@dissident
If we’re already going with Olyphant, how about Walton Goggins for Flagg?
@JerBear50 – even without olyphant that’s a pretty great choice for Flagg and props for thinking of that
Considering the mere idea of an R rated, epic length, feature adaptation of The Stand has toyed with my heart too many times already, I’m just refusing to believe this.