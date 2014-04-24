The Next Hobbit Movie Is Now Called ‘The Battle Of The Five Armies’

The third Hobbit movie based on the one Hobbit book used to be subtitled “There And Back Again,” but now it’s going to be called “The Battle Of The Five Armies.” At one point, Peter Jackson and company flirted with calling it “Into The Fire,” but “The Battle Of The Five Armies” is officially the choice. I guess “The Hobbit 3: 3 More Hours Of This” was too on the nose?
Said Peter Jackson:
“Our journey to make The Hobbit Trilogy has been in some ways like Bilbo’s own…
Oh my God, you are the dullest man in the world.
…with hidden paths revealing their secrets to us as we’ve gone along. “There and Back Again” felt like the right name for the second of a two film telling of the quest to reclaim Erebor, when Bilbo’s arrival there, and departure, were both contained within the second film. But with three movies, it suddenly felt misplaced—after all, Bilbo has already arrived “there” in the “Desolation of Smaug”.
When we did the premiere trip late last year, I had a quiet conversation with the studio about the idea of revisiting the title. We decided to keep an open mind until a cut of the film was ready to look at. We reached that point last week, and after viewing the movie, we all agreed there is now one title that feels completely appropriate.
And so: “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” it is.
As Professor Tolkien intended, “There and Back Again” encompasses Bilbo’s entire adventure, so don’t be surprised if you see it used on a future box-set of all three movies.”
Oh, so this is a business as well as a creative decision? Shocking. By the way, I hear the full title was “The Battle of the Five Armies That Just Sort Of Dick Around For An Hour Until a Deus Ex Machina Comes Or Gandalf Decides To Bust Out a Spell He’s Been Inexplicably Sitting On The Entire Time.” It was between that and “There And Back Again And Again And Again And Again Oh God I’m So Bored.”
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies opens December 12th. I’m more excited about jury duty than a new Peter Jackson movie. Obviously I’m a huge fan.
spice up the title to rake in more cash on an already unnecessarily elongated trilogy? money grubbing garbage i wouldn’t pay to see if you paid me to see it.
it’s the Hollywood version of click bait ;)
Came here to say that. Would give gold if this was reddit.
I can’t wait for a fan edit for these three movies (“The Hobbit: Abridged Edition”)
+1. Me too.
Let it be so.
The rankin-bass animated hobbit was 90 minutes long & moved along just fine. They could’ve done 1 movie. 2 would’ve been bearable. But 3? Dear god. They’re the Star Wars prequels of the Tolkien film universe.
“As Professor Tolkien intended”- Thanks for letting me know I never want to hangout with you. A real time saver there.
I’ll probably see this dumb movie because my dumb family decided to make it a dumb tradition to go see the last two dumb Hobbit films at Christmas, and if I don’t go then they’re all “Oh, there you go ruining the holidays again”, even though it was only one time and whatever, like you never got drunk and shit in a stocking.
Delightful!
The Battle of the Five Armies That Don’t Really Appear Until the End and Are Just CGI Anyway.
To be fair, it would be cool if Peter Jackson was like Quentin Tarantino, and the “five armies” turned out to be versions of the various gangs from The Warriors: the Turnbull ACs, the Baseball Furies, the Lizzies, the Gramercy Riffs, the Boppers, the Electric Eliminators, the Gladiators, the Punks, the Hi-Hats, the Satans Mothers…OMG, Five Armies isn’t nearly enough!
[www.warriorsmovie.co.uk]
can you dig it
But… do any of em have the sand of the Dead Rabbits?
Pretty clear what they’re doing here.
The Hobbit Part 3: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part I: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit Part 3: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part II: The Battle of the Four Armies
The Hobbit Part 3: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part III: The Battle of the Three Armies
The Hobbit Part 3: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part IV: The Battle of the Two Armies
The Hobbit Part 3: The Battle of the Five Armies – Part V: The Battle of the One Ar-Oh Shit I Guess We Have to Wrap this Up
take one down pass it around
So they’re naming it after one of Guy Fieri’s dry rubs?
Isn’t that what they call it when you coat your hand in black pepper and jerk off?
That’s basically the Donkey Sauce recipe.
Yeah, they could call it “The Hobbit 3: Shirtless Bradley Cooper Holding Maine Coon Kittens” and I still wouldn’t see it.
Yes you would.
I might even see that. For the Maine Coon kittens only.
The Hobbit: Keep Strollin’, Strollin’, Strollin’
They really need a catchy name for Jackson’s condition. Spielberg Disease? Lucas Syndrome? Wallowing-In-Your-Own-Poop Disorder?
Luckily, googling this let me find a WikiAnswer for the question, “What is the disease Lucas do?”
How come Yankees?
I-Badly-Need-An-Editor Syndrome. I walked out of King Kong. Amazing the same man directed the tower of cinema that is Meet the Feebles.
I actually like the new.title more. The battle of the five armies was one of my favorite parts of the book, so I have no problem going to see it
You’ll have to excuse the #strongtaek here as I waddle into this brave stance:
I like the other Hobbit movies and I will watch this one, too.
Come along, Hyrax. We’re not welcome here.
i’m with you guys. dead excited about it. my fandom runs deep in this area so i won’t pretend to be unbiased
I prefer the title I’ve been using: “Ay yo, you seen those Hobbit movies yet?”
I have a nerd stereotype friend that just can’t get over my complete apathy for the Hobbit movies. I, in turn, just can’t put into words how dumb and lame he is for buying into this stupid trilogy lock stock and barrel. It’s a stalemate.
I’m a hardcore nerd and I turned off the first Hobbit when they started body-surfing mountain giants or whatever the hell that was. As for #2, normally I’d watch the crop report if Evangeline Lily was in it but right now the video is just sitting there like a half-rotten piece of sushi on the plate.
I’d have considered myself a fan of this kind of stuff. I’ve read The Hobbit 6 or 7 times (along with Fellowship of the Rings). I’ve seen Dragonslayer … I don’t know how many times. Many. It is sitting on my DVR right now, waiting for me to have time to watch it again. I’ve seen Sword of the Valiant more than once, and enjoyed it more each time. I play World of Warcraft every day after work, and once in awhile during work. I’ve read so many fantasy novels. I have played 3 and a half editions of Dungeons and Dragons. I have never understood the complaints of the old Lord of the Rings cartoons. I have a fantasy novel that I’ve written maybe 5000 words for, with many more still rolling around in my head.
I saw all of The Fellowship of the Ring movies opening weekend, sometimes opening night, and I’ve watched every minute of the longest cut of The Ultimate Boxed Director’s Penis Length Supercut Infinite Boxed Set of said.
What I’m saying is, THIS IS MY JAM.
I have not seen one of these Hobbit movies, and the very idea of doing so is “I need meth to avoid a coma” level yawn inducing.
I don’t know why that is.
Because math.
One short book does not equal three fucking 3-hour-long movies!
**huff **huff **inhaler
@Incredible Tulk Now that you’ve made me think about it, I also feel like The Hobbit was way more for “kids”, and trying to shoe-horn a kids’ story about midgets who are supposed to make kids feel it is “like them” into a dark fantasy is weird and confusing, and not in the “strangest boner” way.
Good point. For sake of transparency, I’m a bit of a fantasy geek, too. Your description of yourself is a bit more LARPy than I’ve ever been, but I relate to that stuff you wrote a bit more than I might like to admit….so, you know, this should be my jam, too. I’ve seen the first two Hobbitses, but not in the theater since Jackson has enough of my money already. But I was never a supporter of making this one simple book into three much-too-long movies. This could have been done (and done well) in one 3-hour movie. Maybe two if they were around 2 hours each. Maybe.
@Incredible Tulk It is possible I overstated my case for affect, but my point stands :)
I felt like stretching it to two movies was more than sufficient.
Did Peter Jackson actually read The Hobbit before making these movies? The Battle Of Five Armies isn’t even in the book because Bilbo gets knocked out right at the start and doesn’t wake up until they’re cleaning up the corpses afterwards. This movie should be 45 minutes max.
Bilbo’s barely in the other movies, either, so this will clearly suit PJ just fine.
Denny’s tie-in will feature a new appetizer combo ‘The Battle of the Fried Armies’. Chicken strips, onion rings, french fries, cheese sticks and jalapeño poppers. With your choice of fiery Smaug sauce or Radagast’s tangy ranch dip.