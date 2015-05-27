‘The Only Law That Matters Is Gravity’ In The Trailer For The ‘Point Break’ Remake

The poster for Ericson Core’s Point Break remake hit a few days ago, looking like a ripoff of Furious 7, which is fitting, since The Fast and The Furious began as basically a Point Break ripoff set in the world of car racing. Now we have a trailer for the Point Break remake, which stars Luke Bracey as Johnny Utah, Edgar Ramirez as Bodhi, and Teresa Palmer as Lori Petty. The whole thing is sort of a mess of accents, with an Australian playing Johnny Utah, a Venezuelan playing Bodhi, and an Englishman (Ray Winstone) playing Angelo Pappas (“Utah! Get me two!”). Well sure, why not hire Russell Brand to piss on the Constitution while we’re at it.
The trailer begins with the quote, “‘There are some who do not fear death, for they are more afraid of not really living,’ -Ancient Proverb.” It seems pretty ballsy to call something you thought up watching Braveheart stoned an “ancient proverb.”
Then there’s some skydivin’ and some XXXTREME snowboarding, intercut with Luke Bracey’s solemn testimony before an FBI panel. Now this part deserves to be transcribed in its original glory:
“I believe that, like me, the people behind these robberies are extreme athletes, using their skills to disrupt the international financial markets. …And they don’t care who gets killed in the process.”
THEY’RE SHREDDING THE GNAR AND SHREDDING OUR LAWS IN THE PROCESS!
You have to hand it to them, that’s a pretty beautiful speech. “Gentleman, you may have noticed my sick knuckle tats. I’d like to think I have special insight into this unique case, and with your permission I would like to take to the streets, the sky, the waves, the crevasses and the caves to shred the gnar, do hot babes, and save America from terrorism.” (*air guitar, opens squirrel suit*)
EXT. DAY. Two investment bankers sit on the steps bemoaning their investments.
“Do you believe this? I’ve never seen the dollar tank like this! My positions are all screwed!”
“I’ve never seen anything like it. What could it be, Jenkins? Middle East war? Earthquake? Unforseen bubble?”
“Worse, man. Gang of BASE jumpers.”
Opens Christmas Day.
the only law that matters is that pointless remakes of great movies that don’t need to be remade keep happening.
and yet movies that could really use a remake aren’t getting one. I think someone could make a kickass Last Starfighter remake. But instead they take Point Break, which was amazing BECAUSE of the time it was made, and ruin it.
YES FOR THE LAST STARFIGHTER REMAKE!
noooope
Wow. A group of people who are in the top one percent of extreme sports athletes yet fight for the 99%. Because if there’s one thing a group of Eastern European villagers need, it’s an entire trainload of gold ore avalanched directly into their only source of water.
Do you suppose Imagine Dragons will have the cameo in this?
We can buy rocket launcher!
Feels like Fast and Furious series was the spiritual successor to Point Break, along with Vin Diesel’s “xXx” series. Also, the ex-presidents aren’t Robin Hoods got-damn
“The people we’re looking for are altruists with no regard for human life.”
No Swayze
No Wayze!
Thank you.
[i.imgur.com]
This guy gets it.
Did Magary get Kevin Dillon’s take on this one yet?
I, for one, am so happy. Finally, a dark and gritty remake of Point Break!
Can’t wait to see this in 3D. All those washed out colors coming straight at me!
This
HOT GARBAGE
Shit looks terrible
Someone sent me this a couple hours ago and I got very, very angry. I tend to hate all remakes, but this one makes me especially ornery.
You are absolutely correct. Especially with its attempt to do justice to, while secretly insulting by its lack of understanding, the things it covers.
You’ll cream your wingsuit! – Peter Travers
Because just robbing banks in ex-president masks is for pussies.
“Well sure, why not hire Russell Brand to piss on the Constitution while we’re at it.”
Well said sir.
My name’s Johnny Utah!
I am an FBI Agent!
its pronounced efffffff-bbbeeeee-eeeeeeeye agent.
I’m not one for getting upset over remakes and reboots and wasting my energy crying about the lack of originality in Hollywood or whatever. It’s been this way basically my whole lifetime.
That said, this bland ass trailer annoyed the shit out of me. I’d be more supportive if they just didn’t use the character names and called the movie something else while leaving the plot exactly the same as just another shameless Point Break ripoff.
THEY’RE COMING FOR “ROADHOUSE” NEXT!!1!1!!1
[media.tumblr.com]
oh shit they probably are.
ONLY if it stars Chris Pratt.
[www.youtube.com]
Shouldn’t they have at least updated Johnny Utah’s name to Brady Thomas or Clayton Manning?
I’m saving up all the dicks to stick in a bag so I can mail them to this movie.
I’m glad Patrick Swayze didn’t live to see this.
If the meatball subs are on a baguette or are vegan we march on Washington.
Man, they’re going to be hard up for a tagline for Point Break in Space.
Hey brah, I totes de-satched the color palette so it’s just the greens that pop, and dropped the bass to sub-tones for all the choice cuts. The sheeple have to know brah. They. Have. To. Know.
I’m only commenting on this post because I need a button to permanently block and hide all mention of this… event.
I need this not to show up on Uproxx I visit when I log in. Not ever.
I’m going to set up a tent in front of the movie theater for this one. Like two days of drinking PBRs will give me a ton of ammo to throw at everyone who buys a ticket!
I was quoting Point Break when you were still popping zits on your funny face and jerking off with your dad’s iphone!
*Throws empty PBR drunkenly. Misses.
If you don’t call it Point Break, it still looks like a bad movie but not a bad movie that besmirchs the name of a really great movie just a bad movie with weird accents and faux Kristen Stewart in it.
I totally thought that WAS Kristen Stewart.
It wasn’t????
Guess we must just have ourselves an asshole shortage, huh?
ESPN8 is so going to sponsor this flick!
No shooting in the air, brah?
THE OCHO!!!
The reception to this trailer has a real “locals only” vibe.
Now I know how fundamentalist Muslims feel when they see people drawing Muhammad.
+1. Indeed.
Nominated. You won’t win because Chareth or Verbal will come up with something amazing, but you deserve to win.
This movie hurts my soul.
Should be released in January.
@Verbal Kunt It was supposed to be named Point Break 2: The Breaking Point, then Point Break 3: Point Broken. Keanu was going to be the new Bodhi and Paul Walker was going to be the new Johnny Utah, but this was all foiled.
Fingers crossed for an Avengers 3 teaser mid-credits…..
To remake Point Break requires such a fundamental misunderstanding of why the original is a classic that I’m surprised Will Smith didn’t buy the rights and stick his shitty kids in it.
Will’s too busy putting the boy into a superhero property.
I just love the comedy inherent in the fact that the ancient proverb sounds like words on a tapout shirt.
Movie looks like total garbage but my uncle is the undercover cop in the original so I have to see it just to see if they will do him any justice
The one Brodie kills or Tom Sizemore?
Holy shit. This looks God-fucking-awful.
Calm down, fanbois. Just take a breath, watch the original PB, and realise that it’s pretty fucking overrated.
This actually looks more like it’s ripping off The East and adding X-treme’ness than anything in particular from FnF.
Username checks out.
Also overrated: the sun, the Beatles, oxygen.
@ Verbal Kunt
Except it’s just one single, lonely, lower-case x.
Have you ever fired your gun directly at your own temple whilst going “Aaaaaargh!!”?
Anyone of you brahs catch that gnarly fakie 540 bigspin that Bodie pulled as he jumped off the waterfall?
I’d say “vaya con dios” but clearly there is no God.
Studio Exec: Okay, so this is where you tell me all about how the original rules, and yuppie insects like me shouldn’t be remaking this flawed but classic film, right?
Target audience member 1: No.
Anthony Keidis: waste of time.
Target Audience member 3: We’re just gonna fuck you up.
@AB Genius!
[www.youtube.com]
Rig up a generator to Patrick Swayze and there’s your energy crisis solved.
Those extreme hippies deserve to get caught if they can’t take one look at this chump and realize he’s a fuckin narc.
That said, fuck this movie and it’s mom.
I just now know why God took Swayze away from us all too soon. He adored him too, and didn’t want him to have to witness this sacrilege.
Swayze carried two of the best dude movies ever (PB, Roadhouse) and two of the best chick movies ever (Dirty Dancing, Ghost). The number of movie stars who can do that is either very low or zero.
@ 0:39 is that James LeGros AKA Roach from the original Point Break?
I thought the internet was having it’s usual disproportionate ragefest. Then I clicked on it. Holy shit.
[youtu.be]
I won’t even watch the trailer. I find the entire thing far too offensive.
Isn’t Fast and Furious basically just a Point Break remake?
They really need to rastafy this by 10 percent or so…