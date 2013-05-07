The Original ‘GI Joe: The Rise Of Cobra’ Writers Are Suing Paramount For $23 Million

I won’t pretend like GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra was the best movie that we’ve ever seen. I won’t even pretend like it was a good movie. But it was what it was – a movie about a cartoon about toys. So when you’re working with that goofy of a concept, you don’t necessarily expect the film’s writers to submit a screenplay for a modern day Citizen Kane, but David Elliot and Paul Lovett still did their jobs, along with co-writer Stuart Beattie, and $300 million later, Rise of Cobra was sort of a success*.
And in this day and age, a “sort of” success is typically good enough for a sequel, so naturally GI Joe: Retaliation was a go. But instead of Marlon Wayans and Dennis Quaid, Retaliation teamed The Rock and Bruce Willis with Channing Tatum (for a few minutes) and instead of Elliot, Lovett and Beattie, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were recruited. The result is $355 million and counting at the global box office.
Oh, and a huge lawsuit from Elliot and Lovett, who are accusing Paramount, MGM, Hasbro and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura of stealing their ideas.
According to a complaint filed in California federal court late last week and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Elliot and Lovett had a contractual “first opportunity” to write the first sequel to the Joe Cobra movie if they were the sole writers. But they weren’t. Stuart Beattie was also given a co-screenwriting credit.
Nevertheless, the two writers say that shortly after the premiere of the 2009 film, the defendant film companies asked them to present plotlines, themes, characters and more for a potential sequel “with the stated intent that the PDH Defendants would hire Plaintiffs to write the screenplay if they liked Plaintiffs’ proposed Sequel.” (via THR)
Now I’m no fancy, big city slicker lawyer type with one of them there law degrees and a suit with pinstripes and pants, but I have to think that the big production companies, the giant toy company and the guy who has been producing blockbusters for a thousand years might have good lawyers. So best of luck to Elliot and Lovett on this one. But win or lose, they still should have included this in Retaliation:
*It only earned $150 million in America on a $175 million budget, but that can be blamed on the failure to properly market Channing Tatum.
So you’re saying in the international market… Channing Tatum… markets us?
G.I. Joe: Retaliation would have been SO much more awesome if The Rock had used his Pain and Gain persona in it. “Theres a whole lotta homo shit in here…”
“Jesus Christ has blessed me with many gifts. One of them is knocking someone the fuck out!”
Didn’t the original G.I. Joe movie come out before Channing was really a bankable star? I recall the announcment on his casting here being during the era where C-Tates was still a mumbly wigger who hadn’t yet earned your respect.
He was also terrible in it (along with everyone else) emoting as much as a card board box – you couldn’t even make a trailer with his performances that would look good, so how the hell do you market something that’s unmarketable?
You don’t. Show the explosions and slo-mo instead.
@xlarti Precisely. Between that and Tatum not really being all that popular at the time, you can’t really blame the lack of properly marketing Tatum as a reason here is all I’m saying.
Apparently if you look at the treatment Elliot, Lovett and that other guy wrote, Paramount is surprisingly finding themselves doing that thing where you stick your finger in your collar and ask if it’s hot in here or just C-Tates.
If I “wrote” a GI Joe movie, I wouldn’t want anybody to know. These guys got brass balls admitting such a thing.
“You know what it takes to write GI Joe summer movies?”
“the PDH Defendants would hire Plaintiffs to write the screenplay if they liked Plaintiffs’ proposed Sequel.”
Attorney for PDH: “Your Honor, we didn’t like the plaintiffs’ proposed Sequel.”
Judge: “Case dismissed.”
Except that apparently they used some of their ideas in the movie that got made.
Allegedly.
I mean it’s kind of a stretch calling some of that “ideas”.
I think he’s saying that they didn’t “like” the proposed sequel… but made it anyway. Because… well… just because!
Did they airbrush the sweat off of The Rock in this pic or something?
Hes just that shiny
Given the trailers I’ve seen from this movie, I’m kind of shocked there isn’t a scene where snake eyes rides a great white shark.
So, if the budget was $175 M and the movie earned $300 M & the theaters get half the gross, would that mean the first one was a $25 M loss/ sort of a success?
I would guess they made it up in selling toys, but that’s a lot of toys.
DVD sales, action figures, liscensing rights (TV play, etc), plus it is probably still playing in many international markets, bringing in more money. The Box office run is only a portion of the total money a movie brings in.
Haven’t looked into it in awhile, but pretty sure the theaters don’t get anything like half the gross. That’s why you have to get a second mortgage on your house to buy a large drink.
Here’s how it works:
[www.npr.org]
@JohnMWood – Thanks for the link! That is very interesting and insightful.
@Balls – You bet dude. That interview blew my mind. Then I read the book, and it was blown further.
Basically, Hollywood is a bunch of fear driven morons and it’s all a big shell game designed to sell Happy Meals. The integrity meter is super duper low. Not really news, but it’s interesting the way he dissects the Hollywood system so methodically.