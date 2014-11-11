The Rock And Kevin Hart Are Teaming Up For What Sounds Kind Of Like A ‘Twins’ Remake

11.11.14 15 Comments
We haven’t heard much about the planned sequel to Twins (Triplets, starring Eddie Murphy) since 2012, but in the meantime, The Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for New Line’s Central Intelligence, from We’re The Millers director Rawson Marshall Thurber, which sounds a whole lot like a Twins remake. Amazingly, We’re the Millers grossed $269 million worldwide. And of course Kevin Hart had Ride Along and Think Like A Man killing this year, and The Rock is still The Rock. Why bother trying to milk an old cow when you can just recast the old one with sure-fire winners? …Sorry, I’m bad with metaphors.

The story begins with a class reunion approaching, as a former high school sports star turned accountant (Hart) is contacted by a classmate (Johnson) who was bullied and humiliated back in the day. The “loser” that the accountant remembers is now a CIA contract killer who ropes him into helping foil a plot to sell classified military secrets. [Variety]

See, it’s kinda like Ride Along, but it’s… Spy Along. Ha, it’s funny because Kevin Hart is a 5’4″ comedian and The Rock is a 6’5″ former college football player! But imagine if Kevin Hart had been the popular athlete and The Rock had been the nerd! Can’t you just picture the hilarious flashbacks?! If this doesn’t have The Rock in fake acne, braces, and a jheri curl wig, it’s not getting a spit take from me, no sirree.

Too bad we already know what The Rock looked like in 1990 and it’s funnier than anything a costume designer could ever dream up.

