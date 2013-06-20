The Rock Has Some Questions For Liam Hemsworth In The 'Empire State' Trailer

06.20.13

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in full-on serious actor mode for his latest film of 2013, Empire State, which hits theaters in… never. It’s going straight-to-DVD actually, and that might be because the Rock finally left his collection of form-fitting Under Armor shirts in the gym locker for this one. Nevertheless, he and the on-and-off Mr. Miley Cyrus are still bringing the intensity in this so-called “true story”.

A pair of old friends scheme to rob an armored car company with a cop hot on their tail in this crime drama from director Dito Montiel. Liam Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson star in the Emmet/Furla Films production.

Empire State also stars Emma Roberts as a girl who yells a lot and works at a diner, and you may also know director Dito Montiel as the director of the very-poorly-received Channing Tatum dud, The Son of No One. But don’t let this recipe for a turd sandwich deter you from checking Empire State out when it hits the DVD shelf in September.

