The Rock Has Some Questions For Liam Hemsworth In The 'Empire State' Trailer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in full-on serious actor mode for his latest film of 2013, Empire State, which hits theaters in… never. It’s going straight-to-DVD actually, and that might be because the Rock finally left his collection of form-fitting Under Armor shirts in the gym locker for this one. Nevertheless, he and the on-and-off Mr. Miley Cyrus are still bringing the intensity in this so-called “true story”.
A pair of old friends scheme to rob an armored car company with a cop hot on their tail in this crime drama from director Dito Montiel. Liam Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson star in the Emmet/Furla Films production.
Empire State also stars Emma Roberts as a girl who yells a lot and works at a diner, and you may also know director Dito Montiel as the director of the very-poorly-received Channing Tatum dud, The Son of No One. But don’t let this recipe for a turd sandwich deter you from checking Empire State out when it hits the DVD shelf in September.
I won’t take Dwayne Johnson seriously as an “ACTOR” until he shows up in a role wearing a curly Jewfro wig.
Marky Bark, Mob Boss.
I think I know what the “true story” is. Saw it on Discovery or something. Boils down to this: two security guards realized how easy it would be to clear out a vault with a lot of money in the middle of the night while no one was looking. They did. They eventually got caught. The end. So I guess the main heist they pull off happened but everything else is bullshit.
I’m with you. I couldn’t follow it at all.
You go straight to video you get Dwayne Johnson, you open nationwide you get THE ROCK! Under Armor not included.
Very f**king confusing!
Thor’s brother’s scraggily friend reminded of the Ed Norton character in Rounders.
Wait, who is robbing who again?
IT DOESN’T MATTER WHO’S ROBBING WHO! THE ROCK IS GOING TO PUT HIS 9MM IN YOUR MOM’S HOLSTER. IF YA SMELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLAALALALALLALALA!!!!
This dude was the first person to get a really good performance out of Channing Tatum in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (he was playing a mumbly wigger, but still), but The Son of No One was one of the most non-sensical movies I’ve ever seen.
It was boring, I didn’t last long enough to get confused.
Here, let me fix that for you:
“A pair of old friends scheme to rob an Under Armor company car…”
Jesus how does a Rock/Hemsworth movie go straight to DVD?? It’s like everything Miley Cyrus touches goes straight to DVD these days.