The Top 10 Floppiest Flops of 2011

Reuters/Hollywood Reporter released their list of cinema’s biggest bombs of 2011 so far (based on production budget {not including marketing} minus worldwide gross). Considering one of them was the Jodie Foster-directed Beaver, it’s a miracle I managed to make it through this entire headline without using the phrase “Jodie Foster’s Beaver flop.” Sites kill to own that kind of big-money search term. But that’s why I wear this diamond-encrusted necklace that says “RESTRAINT.”

1. MARS NEEDS MOMS

Robert Zemeckis’ motion-capture pic was one of the most expensive bombs in Hollywood history, costing at least $150 million to produce and grossing $21.4 million at the domestic box office. Overseas, it didn’t do much better, grossing $17.6 million for a total $39 million. 2. YOUR HIGHNESS

The raunchy comedy, set in medieval times, didn’t go over well with audiences, even if it starred newly anointed Oscar winner Natalie Portman (along with James Franco and Danny McBride). Costing $50 million to produce, the film earned $21.6 million domestically and a paltry $3 million overseas. [Editor’s Note: I liked it, and I’m not ashamed to say it. It was a throwback to dumb comedy before dumb comedy became Kevin James mugging and falling down. But as they say, this is why we can’t have nice things.] 3. ARTHUR

The remake of the classic Dudley Moore comedy failed to rustle up many laughs, topping out at $33 million domestically. Starring Russell Brand, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Garner, “Arthur” did even less overseas, earning $12.7 million for a global total of $45.7 million. The production budget was reportedly $40 million. 4. PROM

“Prom,” earning a mere $10.1 million at the domestic box office, was the first movie greenlit by newly installed Disney chairman Rich Ross to hit theaters. It’s the lowest grossing studio film of the year so far, but luckily for Ross, “Prom” cost only $8 million to produce.

Rich Ross is the same guy who killed The Proposal 2, Wild Hogs 2, and a Robin Williams vehicle called “Wedding Banned,” and for that he earns my undying respect.

—

5. JUDY MOODY AND THE NOT BUMMER SUMMER

The producers of “Precious” were hoping to launch a new film franchise based on the popular kids book series. But the $20 million film, distributed by Relativity Media in the U.S., has grossed just $13.4 million to date. 6. GREEN LANTERN

Costing at least $200 million to produce, “Green Lantern” needed to do a big number worldwide to be financially solid (think $500 million plus). Now, it seems the Ryan Reynolds superhero pic will top out at roughly $250 million or $260 million worldwide. It didn’t help that the movie was bashed by critics.

And it’s still getting a sequel.

7. PRIEST

The supernatural action film, based on the Korean graphic novel, was the most expensive movie ever made by Screen Gems, costing $60 million to produce. It earned $29.1 million domestically, but made up some ground overseas, where it earned $46 million. 8. SUCKER PUNCH

Zack Snyder’s female action-fantasy couldn’t find its groove, grossing $36.4 million domestically and $53.4 million overseas for a worldwide total of $89.8 million. The movie, which cost roughly $82 million to produce, came in No. 2 on its opening weekend behind “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.” 9. HOODWINKED TOO! HOOD VS. EVIL

The first “Hoodwinked!” was a sleeper hit at the worldwide box office, grossing $51.4 million domestically and $58.6 million internationally. The sequel, however, came and went quickly, earning only $10 million in North America and $3.6 million overseas. Its production budget was a reported $30 million. 10. THE BEAVER

There was heat around actor/director Jodie Foster’s high-profile movie for months, but it quickly disappeared at the domestic box office, grossing less than $1 million. Many saw it as a referendum on Mel Gibson, who stars in the $20 million film.

HAHAHA THERE SO MUCH HEAT SURROUNDING JODIE FOSTER’S BEAVER!!! (*attempts to compose self*) …Much like Cedar Rapids (which everyone should see now that it’s out on DVD), I don’t know how you call Jodie Foster’s Beaver a “bomb” when most people barely had a chance to see it (Widest release of The Beaver = 168 theaters; Widest release of Cedar Rapids = 462 theaters. Compare to 3,280 theaters for J.Lo’s The Back-Up Plan). I for one was more than willing to pay twelve bucks to see Jodie Foster’s Beaver but I’m not sure it even came to my town (Lindy reviewed it). It’s the kind of movie distributors never give you a chance to see, and then when it fails to make money they say, “See? I told you it wouldn’t play.”

That said, I think it was less a referendum on Mel Gibson and more that when people hear about a movie starring Mel Gibson as an alcoholic who thinks his arm is a beaver, they kiiiind of expect it to be a comedy. Weird.