The Trailer For ‘Unbroken,’ Angelina Jolie’s Biopic About One Of The All-Time Badasses

It’s hard to call anyone dying a good thing, but Louis Zamperini’s death last week at the age of 97 almost couldn’t have been timed better to promote ‘Unbroken,’ the Angelina Jolie-directed film about Zamperini’s life. Chronicled in Lauren Hillenbrand’s ‘Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption,’ first Zamperini was an immigrant who became an Olympian in 1936 in Berlin, then he survived 47 days in shark-infested water while being strafed by the Japanese after his plane was shot down during the war, then he lived through daily beatings in a Japanese POW camp. I’m sick of all these heroic biopics trying to make me feel bad. How about one about a guy who was a real alright dude to all his friends, as long as they never asked him to help them move, and one time hit a really nice tee shot?
Anyway, I’m hoping for a war movie and a shark movie all wrapped in one. The film opens Christmas Day, and the Coen Brothers apparently worked on the screenplay (along with Richard LaGravanese and William Nicholson). I never saw Angelina Jolie’s last movie, ‘In The Land Of Blood And Honey,’ but I figure at the very least, she’ll be like the hot girl in high school who always has good term papers because the smartest kids in school are all falling all over themselves to write it for her.
—
Holy shit there was an advertisement before the trailer?! Youtube has gone snow level #Adception #Gofuckyourself
I wonder how Jolie will make this about herself.
yes to this entire comment…
“As a representative of women who survived breast cancer, I believe we can all identify with Louis Zamperini’s struggle in “Unbroken.”
” . . . he survived 47 days in shark-infested water while being strafed by the Japanese . . . ”
Meh, boring. Now, if he survived 47 days in Jap-infested waters while being strafed by sharks, that I would totally go see.
SyFy has raised the bar to unrealistic levels.
“Strafed”? Really? Questionable word choice aside, I agree with swapping the Japs with the sharks in that scenario.
Ok, is there a reason that we have to say 47 days in shark infested waters? first of all, sharks are everywhere. The last time you were in the ocean, there was no doubt a shark within a couple hundred yards – doesn’t matter where you were. Moreover, you cannot say how large the numbers were so as to call them infested, which even more troublingly implies that they intend to cause harm or damage – which they do not in regard to humans – sharks don’t really eat people. most “bites” are incidental and have clear attributable causes – being eaten is so rare as to be be non-existent.
long story short – just say 47 days at sea in a life raft. That’s realistic and not just fluff. And let’s not get me started on the alleged “strafing.”
Well, it’s relevant because they ate the sharks.
Huh, I thought the guy that died was the inspiration for the Bruce Willis movie.
You’re thinking of Harts War, or maybe Hudson Hawk.
Uh-oh, Angelina is all dressed in black, that means she’s like totally serious you guys.
Nice to see the gritty realism in pic #2, where the one guy in the life raft is growing a well-manicured chin beard (nothing on cheeks or neck) and both of them have 21st-century hair.
Also, if they were there for 47 days, why didn’t the guy in the baseball cap and sunglasses rescue them?
21st Century Hair. Great band name.
yeah im sure they didnt base it on actual pics or anthing…
Actually, if you look at old photos from the era and before, you’d be surprised at the number of haircuts that look like today’s fashions. I love old photos, and have noticed a surprising number of skater haircuts from 30’s and 40’s. It’s pretty funny.
Strangely, people can grow seemingly well-manicured chin beards as their normal facial hair. This guy went to my high school and ended up competing on Survivor (where CBS changed his name from boring ol’ “Oscar” to the hip and radical dude “Ozzy”), and other than being a badass in the feats of skill he is also my prime evidence for “strangely natural well-manicured chin beard”
[img2-1.timeinc.net]
The more you know.
I may not have 21st century hair, but I do have 19th century pubes.
So he died right before the movie came out? Boom! Synergy!
coincidence or MURDER???????????
The Mighty Feklahr is certain this is going to be a home video with Jolie’s kids where the biologiacal children are Nazis and the adopted children are in a concentration camp (pillow fort).
Whoa, what in Kahless’ Beard is this that just magically appeared? *reads* A FREE ONE WAY TICKET TO HELL? Thanks internet magic!!! Qaplah!
I saw In the Land of Blood and Honey, and despite a pretty awesome name it was basically just characters literally telling us about the story. Coen brothers helping out is a good sign, but they would be better off editing than just writing.
No chapstick in Japanese POW camps? I’d say that paired with the rape of Nanking, the Japs were worse than the Nazis.
The Empire was worse than either.
“…and one time hit a really nice tee shot?” – Stop bragging about your hole in one, Vince.
Jolie looks extra pale in that last photo. Somebody should get her some dramamine.
You had me until the Coen Brothers. I could never get on that bandwagon
but they so conveniently color code movies with lens filters so you know exactly what genre you’re dealing with…
That last picture, she’s probably thinking:
“Hmm, those two things in front of me, bobbing up and down…they might be dangerous. I think I’ll just cut them loose.”
+100000000
Her directing career hasn’t been as successful as i thought it would be.
you’re really unfunny