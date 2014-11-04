The Trouble With 70 MM…

I went to my screening of Interstellar tonight in San Francisco, 70 glorious analog millimeters of Matthew McConaughey’s golden visage, oh man, it was going to be so sweet. My body was ready for “The IMAX Experience® featuring 15 perf/70mm film projection which combines the brightest, clearest images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard projection formats, with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theatre geometry to create the world’s most immersive movie experience!” hell yes, get in my pupils!
This job has some fine perks, but perhaps none so perky as being able to see an IMAX film early, for free, in a massive auditorium closed off to the public, with 80% of the seats empty. It’s like having two rows to yourself on a 747, or an entire floor in a hotel. You want to skip down the empty aisles, reveling in your privilege.
And for a while, the experience delivered (as for the film, I’m still embargoed). Then, at the climactic moment, the sound cut out. At first I thought it was part of the film, a POV effect, no sound in space and all of that. There had been parts without audio earlier in the film. And it does have a dramatic effect, that massive screen filled with furious space action and frantically yelling characters and all you can hear is the whirring of the projector (which is surprisingly loud, actually), and the occasional cough of some asthmatic film critic. Until it became clear that this was some kind of projector malfunction and the screen went dark and the film publicist came in to say that they were fixing it.
It was the first of many such announcements. The next one said that they were fixing the audio system and it would be back up, but that since the movie was was on actual film reels, they couldn’t just rewind. So those 2-5 minutes we watched without audio (which, again, were at the climax of the movie) would just be lost, at least for now.
Remember that video of the guy splicing together 48 separate reels on a massive platter?
Yeah, I can imagine that being a pain in the ass to stop and restart. Or to try to respool and cue. The next announcement was that it was going to be 15 minutes more to get the sound up, and that once the film started, it would start where we left off. First with no sound, they said, then with un-synched sound, but eventually with properly synched sound.
About 20 minutes after the initial stoppage, the film started again, in the midst of the climactic moment, first with no sound, then with halting sound from at least 30 minutes earlier in the film. That played for a few minutes, with the critics who most enjoy the sound of their own voices adding their own terrible commentary. If anyone can grumble bitchily, it’s a group of critics. Jesus, I’d take the ice planet over this, I thought, after the fourth “alright alright alright” joke by the same guy. The sync was so far off they just stopped the movie again, telling us to sit tight while they figured out what to do. The guy from the Chronicle paced the back row with his cell phone glued to his ear, discussing his deadline with his editors. Others eagerly resumed droning opinions at each other.
10 minutes after that, they told us that the screening was canceled for the night. At this writing, they’re still figuring out what to do about a make-up screening.
I relate this story to you not only as an excuse for why my Interstellar review might be coming late, but also in the hopes of giving you a greater appreciation for the format. And for the fact that it’s even an option. If there was one thing this evening made clear, it’s that 70 mm isn’t just pretty, it’s a pain in the ass. It explains both why people like Christopher Nolan go to such lengths to try to preserve it, and why some theater owners are so eager to see it go. So yes, I frequently don’t pay for my movies. But for those of you who do and are, know that at least with Interstellar IMAX, they’re really working for it.
[Update: I did eventually see the rest of the movie, just so you know.]
Funny, when I went to see the remastered 70mm print of “Lawrence of Arabia,” a bunch of volunteers did a better job than these pro clowns. On older equipment, in a semi-restored theater, with no remuneration, for the general public, for a movie that (I would wager) makes “Interstellar” looks wan.
Also, Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm reminds you of why that movie is so goddamn fantastic
I’m sure it does look great, but the story itself REALLY doesn’t explain why Nolan, or anyone, would want to preserve it.
It just makes it look like a fucking hassle, and I haven’t read anything that makes it sound like it’s worth it.
I most definitely complained about 70mm for the Master. A film that is sweeping in scope and shot in an epic format yet is somehow relegated to uninspired close-ups that perhaps unwittingly reflect the banal nature of the film.
The same thing happened to me when I went to see The Dark Crystal back in ’82.
I wish I could tell you it gets easier, man.
…I wish a lot of things…
Sounds like that’s the theatre’s problem.
The issue isn’t simply that the format is difficult but that cinema staff don’t know how to properly work it.
For the past decade cinemas have had all film projectors ripped out and replaced with automatic digital projectors with hard drives. Now many multiplexes are having a single film projector installed and are asking staff who have never worked with film to operate it successfully.
Firstly the training on how to operate 70mm is often delivered by cinema management who themselves have never had to work with film and are only reading out information packs sent in by the projector company.
Secondly there’s only one member of staff keeping an eye on the projections of every screen and dealing with any issues that arise, at my cinema that’s up to 12 separate showings taking place at once.
The combination of this simply means that standards cannot be consistently maintained. Whatever the advantages of filming on an unusual format may be they are worthless if the end user’s movie experience doesn’t benefit from it.
Interesting stuff, thanks for the context
I’d expect this problem in some flyover state 2 weeks after opening, but not at a press screening in an actual city.
The cinema I started working at 12 years ago has just completed the transformation to digital and the firing of its last projectionist. Now, the entire chain (and this is one of the biggest chains in the UK) don’t have on-site projectionists, they have regional reps who would have to drive there to resolve any big queries whilst the managers (middle-management flunkies) have to fix anything more complex. It’s utterly ludicrous.
To counterpoint Vince’s story – I recently went to see 2 Cap 2 Winter at a fully digital screen (at the above-mentioned cinema) and the film had to be stopped three times. At one point, the picture went off during a big action scene for a good five minutes. When it was rewinded back, it played for two minutes and then went black again and then went off all together. It was then rewinded again and replayed, but this time it was in a tiny narrow bar across the middle of the screen. Basically, digital schmigital, film schmilm – you take the artisan out of the setup and it’s all moot.
@AB Agreed, I would have expected better. But how many press screenings must they be running all over America/the world – I guess more than there are experienced projectionists.
Funny, when 70mm and IMAX were originally on film, there were no problems like this. It’s only because suddenly theatres have to find people that know HOW to handle film again.
And, if you were at a 70mm IMAX screening the sound could easily go out of sync since the soundtrack is on disc, not on the film.
70MM presentations won’t have a sync issue because the soundtrack is on the film itself.
can’t gripe over the medium being a pain in the ass, it’s the people that don’t know how to USE the media that’s the problem.
You’ve NEVER been to a film screening that was interrupted due to projection issues? Really? You’re either very lucky, very forgetful, or didn’t go to the cinema much in the pre-digital era.
(Don’t get me wrong, film totally looks better and I am really excited to see this in IMAX. But there’s definitely a trade-off of quality vs. ease.)
Ha, I can’t tell you how many times some of those films would fall off the platter, or get a ‘brain wrap’ (stuck in the pulley system in the center of the platter), then hang in the projector, and burn. Before I worked at a theater, I never saw it happen.
How much better is IMAX compared to a normal theater? 5%? 20%? Can you even tell? How much better would it have to be for it to be worth not seeing the end of a movie?
In this case? Like, a lot better. Like, worth going to the theater instead of watching it on your TV better.
The massive screen is pretty cool and the picture quality is an improvement. If you go to a lot of movies you can tell the difference, but if not, you probably can’t. I usually shell out the extra couple bucks.
Some theaters have “fake” Imax that is still an improvement, but not as cool as the real deal.
Right, though this early Interstellar release is limited to analog, and this particular screening was the analog 70 mm. You can see the locations here:
From home to a theater is a huge jump. If for this movie, IMAX has the same difference, then I’m sold. Thanks Vince
IMAX theaters have to be booked well in advance, and generally keep films showing for a month. IMAX films are purpose-built for the format (usually), so if you’re going to see a movie anyway, and it’s in IMAX, you should always choose IMAX.
It’s kind of like when you’re planning on watching the big game at a friend’s house. Do you choose the friend with the 30 inch CRT or the 60 inch plasma? You choose the plasma every time.
There isn’t a single venue in the greater San Diego area that is showing this in either 70mm or 70mm IMAX. Only 4 locations have 35mm. I’m going to one tonight at 8, and it’s a pretty uppity, nice theatre, so I think they’ll have it under control. But the main point is, I would have to drive a couple hours each way up to Hollywood to see it in 70mm IMAX, which fucking blows.
The Arclight La Jolla has 35mm. It’s one of only 4 spots that even have analog at all.
Going to see it tonight at the Lockheed Martin theater at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum – that should be pretty epic and only $15 for a six story screen
why don’t you pony up and see it at the newly built (2013) IMAX at the world famous Chinese theater in Hollywood? It was designed by studio insiders, to exact specs, who love film. It seats a wopping 900(!) people.. most large theaters seat about 300…
This is exactly how my screening of Pacific Rim went. Sound cut out at the climactic fight, people adding their own dialog, etc. Multiple attempts to get it right, and they ended up canceling as well. I used to be a projectionist, so I know that film only goes one way. That video showed the film going into and coming out of the projector, but not all the sprockets and teeth and whatnot you have to thread it through. I’ve got tickets to the Arclight Hollywood dome on Friday, so I’m hoping they have better luck.
In order to “rewind,” you’d have to let it finish all the way, then respool it, then cue it up to the spot where you left off, correct?
that’s the safest way, but a lot of places will take the film out of the projector sprockets, but leave the feed reel and take-up reel in place. then just manually turn back the feeding reel (going into the projector) and re-thread the film. that risks scratching and, of course, guessing wrong.
i ruined Paranoid Park for about 50 people when—after the sound cut out for the climax—i went to rewind the film and didn’t go back far enough. Now With Twice the Ruined Scenes!
The safest way would be to let it finish; it gets taken up on another platter (there were three stacked when I used to do it; one to hold the film, one to take the film after its projected, and a third in case you swapped movies on that particular screen).
I think the worst was when I trained a dude, and for his first project on his own he spliced the reels of Being John Malkovich out of order. None of the patrons noticed until a couple, seeing it for the second time on opening day (they had gone to another theater or seen a midnight show? I dunno), pointed it out to me.
I doubt it’s the film projectors that’s a “pain in the ass”… More likely, it’s the fact that the art of projection has been lost. I’m with the Texas Theatre in Dallas and we screen 35mm films all the time via a manual projection system (i.e., we don’t use a platter) and we don’t have these problems. Why? Because we have a projectionist who knows what he’s doing. Many chain theaters across the country have reinstalled 70mm and/or 35mm projectors just to screen Chris Nolan’s film two days early. Obvious problems ensue. That said, don’t blame the technology; blame the users. :)
I’m not blaming the technology. I appreciate the technology, which was the whole point. But no matter how easy it is for an experienced projectionist, it’s still harder than digital, which is what we’re comparing it to.
the proliferation of digital filmmaking and exhibition (which i’d say is an overall good thing) leads to inexperienced projectionists. i was a projectionist for 3 years and while it is a pain in the ass and i never worked with anything bigger than 35mm, holy shit that’s a lot of projection errors for one screening.
it’s not just a film thing, though. now most theaters just run the DCPs from the booth automatically. a remote facility queues up the proper trailers, studio tags, even adjusts the dimming theater lights, all from hundreds of miles away. no human is in the booth, so when the masking’s fucked up, the image misaligned, the sound funky, or the lamp too dim, the staff 1.) struggles to understand the mechanics of the problem and 2.) then has to call whoever-the-fuck is remotely controlling the projectors to let them know.
There’s no one in the booth? But thinking someone was up there has been the one factor that’s kept me from masturbating during all those 11 am Wednesday screenings… I’VE BEEN CHEATED
In 1983 I was a kid and my older brother was a manager at a movie theater. I was able to skip school the day Return of the Jedi opened… in 70MM (given permission from either the greatest dad ever or the worst… I lean towards greatest) to watch not only the very first showing but also the test showing earlier in the morning (any time a film is put together it is ran and watched at least once as a test to make sure the reels were put together correctly, that the print is usable etc). The test showing went flawlessly. So the first time I ever saw ROTJ was in a huge theater with about 15 movie theater employees. Awesome. Being the huge fan and taking the day off from school I also wanted to see the first showing with an audience so I watched the first public showing of the day too. About halfway through the movie when the gang is in the Shuttle Tyderum and approaching the Death Star it happened: The film broke, got stuck in the gate and the proceeded to burn, all while being projected on the screen. So the second time the brand new (and final, at that time) Star Wars film was ever run through a projector, by a very capable, perfectionist union projectionist, the film broke. And, as they say, “projectionist gets final cut”. And he did that day since he had to cut out a good 3 feet of film to repair it since the film had not only broke, but it was split down the center. For the next 5 months when I went to see Jedi there at that theater (which was a lot!) when that scene came it suddenly jumped ahead few seconds. To this day that is how I “see” the movie in my head- the line “I don’t know… fly casual” was cut out.
The lesson? Sure, Nolan’s heart is in the right place and 70MM looks AMAZING but it is a trade off (as is all film). Lose quality of your work with scratches, missing pieces of film, film breaking and your audience having to not only wait for it to be repaired but missing parts of the movie since film can not be rewound in a projector, or get “digital quality” and have the 1000th showing of the movie look and sound as good as the first. I love film, but digital is the way to go. Especially since it is improving all the time.
Saw a 35mm print in Austin this evening. Out of focus and had scratches all over it. I love film but the drawbacks are probably more realized in a day and age when most projectionists only know how to download a hard drive and push a button.
After watching the Final Fantasy movie and one of the Lord of the Rings in an IMAX theater and having similar things happen both times (audio issues and lack of focus coming to to a comical head when the reel itself appeared to rip and melt to the projector) I vowed to never watch an IMAX movie again if I could help it. Kind of disappointed those problems never got better.
My brother and I saw INTERSTELLAR in 70mm IMAX at the same theatre in San Francisco on Saturday night (November 8). We had sound issues as well. At the beginning of the film when the elderly folks are on the TVs talking, there was an annoyingly loud bass hum that lasted for 2 minutes. It happened again during another quiet part in the film. Needless to say, this undermined the presentation.
Thanks for writing about your experience. At least I know the sound issues weren’t restricted my screening.