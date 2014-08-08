The WWE’s ‘Leprechaun’ Reboot Is Actually Getting A Limited Theater Run

08.08.14 4 Comments

The decision-makers at WWE Studios are nothing if not nostalgic and repetitive, which is why a two-picture deal with Lionsgate for a reboot of the beloved, hilarious horror franchise Leprechaun is right up its alley. Of course, Leprechaun: Origins was only supposed to be a Video On Demand affair, good enough for some late night stoners to order and laugh at for an hour-and-a-half, before they complain to their friends on TweetBook that nobody will ever compare to the legendary Warwick Davis. Even if it is WWE Superstar Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl instilling fear in the hearts of young, attractive, terrible actors as the titular mythical creature protecting his pot of gold.

Then a funny thing happened on the way to Comic-Con 2014 – people actually seemed to enjoy the exclusive footage that the WWE and Lionsgate revealed for Leprechaun: Origins in Hall Z or whatever, and the studios decided that it was good enough for a limited theater run. On August 22, check your local theater listings, because you might actually get to see Hornswoggle terrifying people on the big screen. Unless, of course, you’d rather just pay $4 to see it at home, and then watch something far superior like…

