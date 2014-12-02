This New Quicksilver Featurette Breaks Down X-Men’s Coolest Scene

Regardless of how you feel about the movie as a whole, it’s hard to argue that Quicksilver’s prison break scene from X-Men: Days Of Future Past was one of the coolest of the year. I thought the movie was okay, but even if it had been terrible, that scene alone would’ve been worth the price of admission. My only criticism was that they had to waste all that good food.
Now, thanks to this new wordless featurette from Australian VFX house Rising Sun Pictures, I find out that it wasn’t food at all, but CGI. Incredible. Now I can enjoy all those carrots flying around without having to think about the starving rabbits. But seriously, if X-Men’s Quicksilver scene proved anything, it’s that no one complains about CGI when it’s incorporated into a cleverly shot and staged scene, not attempting to replace one.
Just watched this last weekend. We rewound twice to rewatch this scene.
Me too. I enjoyed this scene a lot but thought the rest of the movie to be rubbish.
Insanely Profitable Franchise Synergy:
Evan Peters, that adorable weirdo, he’s pretty fabulous.
He’s the next Johnny Depp.
Possibly the best scene in the entire film franchise. Someone let Guillermo Del Toro direct one of these things. RIP River Phoenix
Best scene in the franchise that didn’t have F. Assbender killing Nazis. If they make the next movie about Quicksilver killing Nazis I will buy all the tickets.
I heard someone say that him wearing headphones is pointless as the tape deck would still be playing at normal speed and all he’d hear is basically one constant note. There’s probably some superhero, superman-like, explanation to this though, like the stuff immediately next to his body goes super fast like he does and that’s why he doesn’t burst through his clothes. Like that’s why bullets bounced off superman’s outfit or whatever. idk.
We saw that he has the intelligence to modify a pong video game to play at high speed. He can probably figure out how to make a tape play fast and record it that way. (Hint. I figured out how to do it when I was a kid to make my songs sound like Chipmunks were singing it.)
My biggest issue was when he threw that plate like a frisbee back at the one guard. That plate would be moving faster than a bullet with like 10 times the mass. The guard’s chest would have exploded on impact.
