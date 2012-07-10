This Week In Irony: A Bus Crashed Into Sandra Bullock's Movie Set

Sandra Bullock is putting aside changin’ peoples’ lahves to return to comedy for The Heat, as she’ll display her girl-next-door charm that she previously showed off in laughers like Miss Congeniality and The Net. Co-starring Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) and directed by Paul Feig (also Bridesmaids), The Heat is about a no-nonsense FBI agent who teams up with a goofball Boston cop to bring down the Russian mob.

But in a twist of 18-year old irony that left bloggers scrambling for Speed quotes, a production truck was struck by an MBTA bus during filming at Roxbury District Court on Monday. Fortunately, America’s sweetheart was in another building, away from the damage. Oh, and Bullock was safe, too.

Deborah Simmrin, unit publicist for “The Heat,” said the stars of the cop-buddy flick, Bullock and “Bridesmaids” funnygal Melissa McCarthy, were in a building across the street when the crash occurred. Simmrin said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but returned to work after the accident. She said the crew hadn’t checked to see if any equipment was damaged. “We just continued working,” she said. (Via the Boston Herald)

Brave. That’s what I call that. In all, a reported 11 people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, but nobody was seriously harmed. The Herald also points out that Bullock is no stranger to accidents while filming, as she and then-husband Jesse James were hit by a drunk driver while she was filming The Proposal. Bullock and James weren’t seriously harmed in that accident, which the actress probably referred to as a relief then but a shame now.

With that, I think it’s time to revisit what I just assume was the winner of the Best Original Song at the 1995 Academy Awards…