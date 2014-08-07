This Week In Netflix And Streaming: ‘Air Bud’, ‘Face/Off’ And ‘SpiceWorld’

First off, some sad news. The fine folks at Netflix reached out to tell me I’d been hoodwinked, bamboozled, the victim of chicanery. The rub? Neither Elizabethtown nor Bounce will be getting a Netflix streaming release. This is why you can’t trust the Internet. The Internet lies. It lies like a family member. However, like the intrepid families who took to the Oregon Trail, we owe it to ourselves to plod forward, hopefully only losing a daughter or two.
Rounders
Streamability: The film that launched a thousand poker addictions, this is the rare effort where a voice-over actually works. Damon and Norton have nice chemistry, and Famke Janssen does really good things in about fifteen minutes of screentime. I wish my debt collector looked like that. She’s super friendly, no chance anyone tells her to beat feet.
For actual fans of poker they sell the “tell” angle with Teddy KGB way too hard. Another terrible example of this happened in Casino Royale, where they basically held an unsubtle tutorial for people who had never played a hand of cards. Back in real life, great players don’t have obvious tells, and if they do, it might be a trap, like Vince’s mom. Texas Hold ‘Em, as a gambling endeavor, is a love letter to math, but that doesn’t play terribly well on camera. This is about as well as it’s been done in cinema, unless you count the scene Joshua Jackson is in for Ocean’s 11.
Streamability: If you haven’t seen, then absolutely. If you’ve seen it, maybe worth a trip down memory lane. Do it for Famke.
Evita
One could make the case I’m only embedding this because I want to foist “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” upon you, the reader. One would be right. You gotta turn it up to maximum volume and traipse around your house, singing at the top of your lungs. This will prove therapeutic. As for the film, it’s not as bad as you’d think, if you were thinking it was unwatchable. This and Who’s That Girl show Madonna can sort of act, especially opposite a tiger. Might have been the whole problem here, not enough tigers. Wasn’t Captain Lou Albano in that movie too? We’re getting sidetracked here. Musicals have gone the way of the Doo Doo Brown, but this one is an Oscar winner, and they never get it wrong!
If you want some extra special trivia you’ll have to earn, check out this Dan Bern song for some Madonna trivia. If it’s true, it’s awesome, but you’ll have to listen for a while to earn it.
Streamability: There’s no way I’m going to be able to convince anyone to see this.
Airbud
Airbud is practically the FilmDrunk mascot, whenever we have team meetings he’s there, dunking, shooting the three-ball, and generally protecting the rim (the horrid six-foot long sub sandwich the Uproxx brass orders). No, it’s not a good movie, but good god man, this is a dog playing basketball! What more do you want? Although, come to think of it, I watch “Dog with a Blog”, so maybe I’m a biased ambassador here. I think it’s ranked like 5 out of 10 on IMDB.com, somewhere below the average “Mr. Belvedere” episode. Perhaps only for substance abusers.
Streamability: Super high, yeah.
Face/Off
My recollection of this movie is that it’s completely bonkers, and yet fully awesome. I scratched my head a lot when I watched this the first time, even though it was a totally binary equation. “Okay, wait, so this is Nic Cage stuff that John Travolta is doing here. Got it. No, wait, hold on, is he double crossing … umm, himself? Or his face? Imma so confused, someone pass me that glue to huff!” That’s way my experience at least, and I enjoyed the living piss out of it. I like being confused. It’s less predictable.
Streamability: With the power of a thousand suns, yes!
Mad Max
Might be time to get excited about Mad Max again, especially because the new Thomas Hardy version looks dope to the most. Re: the original version, I hadn’t realized prior how much Raising Arizona cribbed from “The Road Warrior” character. This was around the “peak oil” phase, before all those alternative energies were humming right along! Ha. I think most people agree that Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior held up a little better, but that’s not available on Netflix Instant. So we’ll all have to settle for this instead.
Spice World is the second worst movie I’ve watched on TV while too hungover to bother changing the channel. Pluto Nash is still the winner. Both are reasons I quit drinking.
I, too, saw Spiceworld in the theater and it was honestly one of my favorite live movie experiences. But then again I was a 14 yr old girl so I was pretty much target demographic, even if I considered myself “too cool” for the Spice Girls.
Second this. Though I only have the mind of 14 yr old girl. Absolutely nothing wrong with A Hard Day’s Night with short skirts.
In that Dan Bern video, he messed up and left out half the verse:
And when my friend was thirty-four
He got his wish in Rome one night
He got to go down on Madonna
In Rome one night in some hotel
And ever since he’s been depressed
‘Cause life is shit from here on in
Great song, though.
On the last day of Grade 6 we watched Spice World in class. The teacher, a crusty old French-Canadian lady, was unimpressed but tolerant (it was the last day of school and she didn’t give a shit), but at the part with the dudes in assless chaps, she got all aflutter and threatened to turn it off. It took a choir of 11 year olds to remind her that she really didn’t give a shit.
Oh, also… uh… way to have terrible taste in movies, Laremy. I bet your personal hygiene is questionable as well.
All chaps are, by definition, assless. Were they assful they’d be pants.
Has Malkovich ever Malkoviched harder than he did as Teddy KGB?
Yes. Literally in Being John Malkovich.
He got pretty hard core Malkovichy in Crossbones.
keed’s goat ahhhligatouhr bluuud.
The Road Warrior is definitely the best of the Mad Max bunch, but holy hell the first one is still insane.
Fuckin’ Australians man…
Road Warrior was actually on IFC last night. happened upon it during the opening credits – locked in for 2 hours… Wife walked by 15 minutes in, and said “what the fuck is this” – why are they all dressed like that. Then I had to try to explain Lord Humongous to her. Her response – “why do they keep showing the back of his head, that’s just weird.”
You married a woman who hadn’t seen “Road Warrior”? For shame….
Face/Off was easily the most idiotic premise ever. So you remove one guy’s face and put it on another man’s face. Great…maybe we should get guys who are the same height so it doesn’t look completely idiotic when you say you switched faces and Nicholas Cage isn’t Travolta’s height and vice versa.
I’m trying to remember if I started playing poker right before Rounders came out–it’s possible, the movie was capitalizing on a nascent trend after all. But there’s an excellent chance that it was my inspiration, and that I’m a walking, or at least a lying around and snacking, cliche.
I definitely pre-dated the real trend. Rounders came out in ’98 – five years before ESPN took on the world series, which is when it really got out of hand.
We saw Runner Runner in the theater, big mistake. When I said that I had never seen Rounders, the earlier & much better version of the poker-movie theme, my husband got quite irate & insisted that I watch it. He was right.
Runner Runner made sports gambling, poker and hot women boring. I’ll never forgive it.
Lay the Favorite is even worse if that’s possible, Rebecca Hall and Bruce Willis playing against type for shits and giggles. It’s like there’s a conspiracy in Hollywood to ruin gambling pictures.
I don’t know that it’s a conspiracy. Gambling for a living is actually pretty goddamned boring if you’re doing it right.
Sleeping in my car clutching an 8iron for protection is cinematic, gawdammit!. But you do indeed speak the truth.
Ugh…Road Warrior is so good….Mad Max is soooooooooo boring
the problem with Casino Royale isn’t the “tell” angle. Its that they’re playing Texas Hold ’em at all.
James Bond plays Baccarat. Watching them try to cash in on what was then a “craze” is kind of sad to see in retrospect.
The perfect double feature would be Spice World followed by Josie and the Pussycats. Total perfection.