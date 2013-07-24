This Week in Posters and Stills: 47 Ronin Looks… Kind of Cool?

THIS WEEK IN POSTERS – This Week in Posters & Stills is our weekly round-up (and critique) of all the posters, publicity stills, one-sheets, and set photos that hit in the previous week, a nice little early preview of what’s to come in the movie world. Posted every Wednesday, or as close as we can get. Will you like it? Well, my mom thinks it’s great. I mean, she doesn’t read it, but she likes that I keep busy.
ONLY GOD FORGIVES: Leading off with this week’s coolest poster, from Randy Ortiz at AllCity. It probably doesn’t sell the movie as well as that picture of Ryan Gosling looking like a sad puppy dog (could anything?), but the abstractish art work fits the actual content of the movie perfectly. In fact, if I had to explain the plot, I’d just show you this picture. All it needs a drawing of Nick Refn flipping you the bird with both hands.
AIN’T THEM BODIES SAINTS. Ah yes, the close-eyed headbutt makes a comeback. When you love someone a lot, you close your eyes and headbutt them, according to movie posters. Ka-bonk.
TAGLINE: “A grand, doomed love story.”
Hmm, I don’t know, I generally prefer movies about successful love stories. Especially the ones that show the dongs going in.
SQUIRREL TO THE NUTS: Via FilmMagic and Getty Image, here’s Jennifer Aniston on the set of Squirrel to the Nuts in New York. I can barely see Jennifer Aniston through how much I want to hug that dog. I miss my German Shepherd. Anyway, I’m not sure what the movie is about, but I’ll tell you what it’s not about: bras.
According to IMDB, Squirrel to the Nuts comes from director Peter Bogdanovich, with co-writer Louise Stratten, and it follows…
A married Broadway director [who] falls for a prostitute-turned-actress and works to help her advance her career.
It co-stars Owen Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, and Eugene Levy. Ooh, I wonder if Jennifer Aniston plays the Broadway director.
ANTISOCIAL: Hmm, so it’s about a virus, but the poster is a girl with an axe. So what does the virus cause, trees? Anyway, I thought it was clever that they took a pull-quote from a film festival synopsis to make it look like a review.
THE CANYONS: You’d think that in a photo this heavily photoshopped (GRR, LENS FLARE!) they could’ve made Lindsay’s bad collagen job look more natural. Then again, given her on-set behavior, maybe they weren’t trying to make her look good.
EDGE OF TOMORROW: Here’s that Tom Cruise sci-fi film from director Doug Liman that used to be called “All You Need is Kill.”
Now, if I gave you 10 guesses what actresses this was supposed to be, do you think would’ve ever come up with Emily Blunt?
Mmm, Emily Blunt. Hey, by the way, didn’t British people used to be ugly? What the hell happened over there? Emily Blunt, Henry Cavill, Olivia Wilde, Tom Hardy – they look like they came from a different gene pool than your stereotypical snaggle-toothed gravy chuggers.
UPDATE: Oops, I guess Olivia Wilde isn’t British, though she does seem to have fancy-pants WASP ancestry.
I’d like to be excited for this movie, and the posters look cool (well, except for the grey background – who designed that, Terry Richardson?), but the fact that they had two opportunities to name it and both times came up with something super lame doesn’t bode well. Hopefully it’ll be more good despite its bad title, like John Carter, than exactly as good as its bad title, like Quantum of Solace.
ELYSIUM: Save us? It looks like he wants to f*ck us. Mop your brow, you sweaty freakshow, you’re creeping me out.
47 RONIN: As luck would have it, the trailer for this one, from director Carl Rinsch, just hit. I hope it’s good, because as limited as Keanu is as an actor, he seems like the nicest guy ever.
If you’re going to do a martial arts epic, you gotta go big, and it looks like they did. Set boner to cautiously optimistic. Yes, my boner has a number of settings.
Everyone gets off on the mysticism and artistry of the sharp, two-handed samurai sword, but honestly, wouldn’t a Viking or a medieval dude just bop them in half with a gigantic, dull broad swoard?
Say what you will about this guy’s personality, but he’s got a real unique style.
OH MY GOD WHAT’S HAPPENING!
THE GETAWAY, starring Ethan Hawke and Selena Gomez. I’d like to think this is an Asylum remake of The Chase, starring Charlie Sheen and Kristy Swanson. Man, remember how hot Kristy Swanson was? Remember how Henry Rollins and Anthony Keidis were in that? Aw, I miss the nineties. Well, except for the unrequited loves and inappropriate boners, but some of the other stuff was cool.
Oh hey, they also released a trailer:
So… Taken meets Jack Reacher, basically? With a dash of The Last Stand? Also, Selena Gomez has the face of a four-year-old and it creeps me out.
GODZILLA. “Hey, chopper pilots, I know you can fly, but don’t go up to high. In fact, just fly down real low where the Godzilla can crush you with his foot. You know, really give it a sense of scale.”
HERCULES. The Rock has been tweeting out pictures of himself on the set of Brett Ratner’s Hercules movie (which is called “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” according to IMDB). It’s pretty cool that wrestlers can tweet out pictures and be like, “Bros! Check out how big I look!” and wrestling fans will be all, “Bro! That’s awesome how big you look!”
Say what you will about wrestling, that’s a business that really understands its fan base.
Meanwhile, I think Ratner is still trying to make amends for his “rehearsing is for fags” comment by making the gayest movie imaginable.
INSIDIOU2: “Chapter two, in case you didn’t realize that the 2 at the end of the title was meant to indicate that this will be part two of something. INSIDIOU2: Chapter Deaux 2 II TWO.”
LAST VEGAS: Wait, that’s supposed to be DeNiro? Did they have to put him in his Raging Bull-after-he-got-his-ass-kicked make up so that Russians would know who he is?
METALLICA: THROUGH THE NEVER. I have a hard time believing any Metallica documentary could top Some Kind of Monster. Though I doubt this movie would exist without that one.
This looks like they decided, “Hey, what if we were in a documentary that didn’t make us look like a bunch of old, bickering women?”
MR. PEABODY & SHERMAN: I like how they cut off half of Mr. Peabody’s head and you can still tell he’s doing the Dreamworks face.
RUSH: One of two new character posters for Ron Howard’s F1 movie, Rush. Say what you will about it, it probably won’t be hard to follow.
The Playboy, and The Perfectionist. So let me get this straight: these two characters, they’re opposites? Wild, man, just wild.
SHORT TERM 12. Jesus, this poster sucks. It looks like a community center mural. Is someone about to deliver a slam poem?
It’s sad, because the movie is pretty good. I don’t want to spoil it, but they should just take a still from the final scene of the movie, which was incredible, and an amazing visual.
SMURFS 2. Oh hey, you didn’t know that Smurfville had a radical white Smurf with dreadlocks now? He works at the indie coffee shop with the chick with the artist bangs next to him. As JasperFrowns points out, the new guy is a dead ringer for Jack Black in I Know What You Did Last Summer:
According to IMDB, Jack Black was actually in I STILL Know What You Did Last Summer, but I cannot confirm.
THE TO-DO LIST. Here’s the poster for The To-Do List (trailer here), starring Aubrey Plaza, one of two very different hot-chick-plays-lifeguard movies coming out this year, the other being The Lifeguard, with Kristen Bell. I like the art, I just wanna know why they let Quentin Tarantino wear his Tijuana pancho in the pool like that. He probably came to check out all the hot feet.
300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE. The studio decided Zack Snyder’s version of shredded shirtless Greek dudes flexing at each other in slow motion wasn’t gay enough, so they fight in a giant tub of Astroglide in this one.
ADORE: Here’s the poster for Adore, in which Robin Wright and Naomi Watts have sex with each other’s kids. Man, why couldn’t my mom have cool friends like this?
VAMPIRE ACADEMY: Ooh, a new vampire movie, I can’t wait to see what new take they have on the zzzzzzzzz….
THE WOLVERINE. Here’s a new Wolverine still courtesy of YahooMovies. I believe those machines are filled with schoolgirl panties and octopi. Though of course this is based on my incredible racism.
“Wolverine, do you like girls now?”
“NEVER, GIRLS ARE YUCKY!”
(*he struggles for a while, then goes still*)
(*she takes off a piece of clothing*)
“How about now?”
“GIRLS! YUCK!” (*he spits on her*)
X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST. Here’s some of the new Trask Industries posters from Comic-Con. I took a girl to Wolverine last night and I actually had to explain the entire Trask storyline, which was basically like a Hindu trying to explain the bible.
Sentinels. Yes, please.
What Professor X lost in hair, he gained in telepathy skills.
Michael Fassbender is inside of all of us. Oh God, so big, it hurts.
ZERO THEOREM. Courtesy of Empire, a shot from the set of Terry Gilliam’s Zero Theorem, starring Christoph Waltz.
Christoph Waltz, billiard-smooth of head, if not mannerism, is the film’s ever-present protagonist. As Qohen Leth, a programmer for “entity-crunching” corporation ManCom, he is, Gilliam explains, “waiting for a phone call that will give meaning to his life”. Like Brazil’s Sam Lowry, Leth is befuddled by the info-dump world he lives in and the Heath Robinson tech tangle that surrounds him. Unlike Lowry, he’s something of a hacker genius whose attempts to solve the “Zero Theorem” could unlock the key to life’s meaning.
Look, you had me at “Christoph Waltz and Terry Gilliam.”
KARL HUNGUS TOO?! SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
Olivia Wilde?
oops posted early – I don’t think she’s British
Emily Blunt is the shit..
After Looper and 5 year Engagement I was beyond swooned. Ahh.. (rests head in hands and flutters eyelashes)
Emily Blunt in mecha!? (wood creaking sound effect)
she was adorable in 5 Year Engagement
every dr who female companion is purty. I think I love Jenna Louise Coleman. Is this love that I´m feeling? Is this the love, that I’ve been searching for?
The Days of Future Past teaser posters are pretty cool
So if The Last Samurai and 300 boned and made a baby, then that baby boned the baby of The Matirx and I Am Sam, their baby would be 47 Ronin. And probably some crimes against nature.
Roman Polanski: “Zees babies you speak of…go on”
So are Stark and Trask intentional anagrams or has Stan Lee just always been lazy?
Also does Dinklage playing Bolivar mean that we’re definitely getting Master Mold?
A Game of Thrones: first published on 6 August 1996.
Bolivar Trask: first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #14 (November 1965).
There’s absolutely no chance this is a serious reply right?
Farscape: first aired in 1999
Bolivar Trask: First appeared in Uncanny X-Men#14 (November 1965)
What are we doing here?
Acid.
More feudal Japan, sci-fi fantasy, samurai movies please Hollywood. Less Neo though.
Last movie that comes to mind is TMNT III..
When he says “I’m not afraid of you” and the villianess says “You should be” and they cut back to him, I thought he was going to say: “Well…I’m not.”
I was going to say that this was like a matrix prequel
When she turned into that dragon thingy, he should have said “Whoa.”
To be fair, dongs going in is somethin you ain’t never seen before on TV or movies
They cut off half of Sherman’s head. But he is absolutely doing the Dreamworks face.
You could threaten to cut off half my balls and I still wouldn’t see that movie.
Hey, isn’t that the zombie tattoo model dude from Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” video?
Yes. Yes, it is.
What’s a “Lady Gaga”?
Get away, Getaway. Stay away, Getaway…
from the Getaway trailer:
“Kill her!”
“No!”
“Ok, good.”
So does this movie take place on opposite day?
The Keanu Reeves flick looks like an Asian Django Unchained, so……Django Unchang’d?
*hands you seppuku tanto*
You know what you must do.
Stay your hand, we were all thinking it.
Despite the tremendous amount of reshoots, I’m kinda intrigued about “47 Ronin” now.
I think Days of Future Past is the last superhero movie I’m excited about. I mean before Batman v. Superman pulls me back in.
That Ethan Hawke – Selena Gomez movie should be titled “Amber Alert”
Ethan Hawke, fucking the young ones since Uma Thurman…I mean 1995.
Young ones don’t have tits like this, though. [martinsfksk.tumblr.com]
“I took a girl to Wolverine last night”…..sooo that explains why you’re so well rested today?
C’mon Vince, Samurai would decimate Vikings. Spike said so on their totally accurate Deadliest Warrior show: [www.spike.com]
because, computers. obviously.
I’m just glad to see a movie featuring the first non-Brazilian to travel through time.
My favorite part of the 47 Ronin trailer was when that woman bantered with Neo and then changed into the luck dragon from Neverending Story.
::patiently waits for the internet to remix the “Adore” trailer with the SNL “Mother Lover” sketch [www.youtube.com]::
that is the second best idea that you’ve ever had
I´m just waiting for the Rick Astley doc “Through the never gonna give you up”
Saw The To Do List last night, a very funny movie indeed.
Isn’t it great that the Japanese have centuries of honor, culture, and training, but it just takes one American versed in their ways to top them?
Yeh, I’ll see it anyway. USA! USA! USA!
Maybe I’m just overly sensitive to this, but I am really sick of the “please save us, (half) white man” plots in Hollywood movies.
Amazin, ain’t it? If he’s half white he’ll save the day. If he’s all white he’ll save the universe.
As someone who is half-Japanese (今日は ladies), watching Tom Cruise kind of poop on everything that lead up to the Meiji Restoration in The Last Samurai made me pretty angry
Through The Never strikes me as an attempt at Led Zepplin’s “The Song Remains the Same”.
Does seem like a good candidate for the theaters… but that would ruin the opportunity to destroy the neighbors with my seldom-used bigass speakers.
Look at Metallica then and Metallica now…the song does not remain the same.
Is Edge of Tomorrow still an edgy, wartime Groundhog’s Day?
God I hope so. It has the potential to be better than the book, mainly if they fix the ending. It won’t be better, but it has the potential to be!
Yeah, I’m not really sure why you make a wuxia movie set in Japan that apparently has nothing to do with the historical its supposedly based on. Even with a smattering of the racist monster ethnic people from 300 thrown in.
So… the movie with Naomi Watts. Are Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake doing a cameo or something?
The landscapes look like New Zealand.
Still, it looks like the tits compared to 99% of the dreck that I’ve seen previews of this year.
Then again so did Pacific Rim.
Also, Selena Gomez has the face of a four-year-old and it creeps me out.
You’re the worst fucking pedophile.
The smurfs 2 poster…..worst ever?
If I didn’t know any better I would have guessed the Jennifer Anniston movie was a Teri Garr biopic.
That Only God Forgives poster looks disturbingly like the chart they showed us in biology class of a woman’s reproductive system.
“Here there be dragons?”
Did you go to a Catholic all-boys school?
STAND FIGHT AND DIE!… Eh, I think I’d rather sit nap and live
That last picture looks like their staring at one of those robot bugs from radio shack…
Wait a minute: there’s a Terry Gilliam picture staring CHRISTOPH WALTZ?!
That just hit #1 on my list of most anticipated.
Also, in the better-late-than-never bucket: I watched Dredd last night on Vince’s recommendation. That move was totally awesome. Lean, mean and and to the point. No muss, no fuss. Very vintage John Carpenter. Highly recommended for old school genre fans.
Edge of Tomorrow definitely beats All You Need is Kill in the title department.
Why does insidious highlight the Si? Are they implying the murderer is silicon? or sports illustrated?
So that face inside a body thing they do on movie posters suck. But that “Other face in the X” thing they have going on for X-Men is awesome.
All You Need Is Kill Through The Never
Also, that Zero Theorem synopsis is… impressive.
It was NOT I know what you did last summer. It was the sequel on that island and I believe it was indeed I STILL know what you did last summer.