This Week In Posters: ‘Inherent Vice’ Wins Again

I almost didn’t do a This Week In Posters this week, and then I saw this banner for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice, and realized I had to. This is just fantastic. Have you seen the trailer for this yet? You should. You can see the mega huge version of the poster here, which is retro in all the right ways (I should expect as much from the guy who gave us Boogie Nights). Is that sailboat on the horizon a reference to something? Anyway, I would paint this in my house. If I had a wall big enough. And some paint. And if I had a house. Paul Thomas Anderson should really buy me a house.
Oh, Chappie (trailer), my second biggest anticipation boner for the week. I like that even the bumper sticker cartoon has a huge gun in it for some reason.
I enjoy that the light bondage theme wasn’t suggestive enough on its own and so they added a tie as a dick metaphor. Wait, he’s going to tie her up… with his dick? Hmmm, I suppose that still works.
I wish this was a gif, where Jamie Dornan spread his legs wide and slowly rocked back and forth while his tie dong dangled back and forth between his legs alluringly. “It’s about sex, get it? Get it? Guys? Sex? Anyone? Sex?”
Lose control, but not so much so that you can’t still put on hip workout clothes. Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele look like they’re about to do some light bondage and then hit up Soulcycle.
I always wonder if the costume designers of these films are conscious of making the movie appeal to fans of the book. Kind of the way all the vampires in Twilight look like Hot Topic goths from Minnesota, Fifty Shades looks like edgy sex freaks as envisioned by Anne Taylor shoppers.
Is it racist to say that the hijab lends itself well to vampire imagery? Anyway, this poster is awesome. Loving the center-framed minimalism, and the laurel graphics almost look like horns. And there are hardly any lines in it. That’s how you poster.
I call this “what if Shepard Fairey designed a Hunger Games poster?” I suppose it’s fitting, Cat Nips Elbow Grease does indeed have a posse – Heymitch Jablome and the kid from the bakery who can’t close his mouth. Is Heymitch Jablome still alive or did he go up to the big arena in the sky with Futurebeard? I’m not looking this up.
Here’s one of many character posters from Pixar’s Inside Out. Get it? They’re emotions! This one isn’t doing it for me. None of them have the charisma of a Wall E or a Nemo or a Ratatouille.
I think Sam Rockwell is channeling Matthew McConaughey for this poster. I’m not sure how I feel about that. I’m going to assume this is one of those wacky family dramedies where one of them is the depressive writer type. It’s two art house conventions for the price of one!
Also, is that really supposed to be Natasha Lyonne on the left? I only figured this out by process of elimination, because that’s Isabelle McNally in the front. That’s how photoshopped she is. Did you know Natasha Lyonne invented vocal fry in the 1990s? That’s a true fact I just made up.
You need a nice diagonal horizon line to really bring out your knight/night puns. There are a bunch of these, by the way, and almost all of them night puns. What a fun job that must’ve been.
Not the greatest Photoshop work, but at least she’s not sideways for no reason. Progress? Also, are they required to have Big Ben in every shot? Was the taxi and police uniform (and lack of real gun) not enough to read “England?” Maybe next time squeeze some warm beer and mushy peas in there. I don’t know how they could represent warm beer visually, maybe with little stink lines like Linus? Just spit balling here.
A high roller, get it? Because he rides a Segway, get it? Again? Because Segways are funny.
For once I’m actually disappointed they went with the “2” naming convention. This should be “Paul Blart: Casino Security.” There are endless opportunities here. “Paul Blart: Astronaut.” “Paul Blart: Vacuum Cleaner Salesman.” “Paul Blart: Indianapolis Deputy Comptroller.” All he needs is a Segway and a job title and hilarity will ensue.
Say what you will about Ethan Hawke, he’s been rocking the mustache all the way through the years where mustaches weren’t cool, ironic or not. Also, this poster looks like the mainstream sci-fi equivalent of mixing all your paints togethr until
This poster is full of so many intriguing hints you might not notice upon first glance. The pillow. The cigarette. Danny Trejo. It makes me want to look up the trailer.
Okay, I watched it, and there was no Danny Trejo. I demand Danny Trejo. And her right hand didn’t seem as freakishly huge as I was promised.
WHY ARE THEY DIAGONAL? My neck hurts now. I hate this movie.
Oops, here’s another obnoxious diagonal. It’s like they’re taking their cues from pornos that try to squeeze a reverse cowgirl and a close-up into the same shot. STOP IT. I CAN’T TURN MY LAPTOP SIDEWAYS AND MASTURBATE AT THE SAME TIME.
That said, I met Gabe Polsky one time, and he gets a pass for producing the Werner Herzog Bad Lieutenant movie.
From iconic Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers, Red Army is a feature documentary about the Soviet Union and the most successful dynasty in sports history: the Red Army hockey team. Told from the perspective of its captain Slava Fetisov, the story portrays his transformation from national hero to political enemy. The film examines how sport mirrors social and cultural movements and parallels the rise and fall of the Red Army team with the Soviet Union. RED ARMY is an inspiring story about a man who stood up to a powerful system and paved the way for change for generations of Russians.
Maybe it’s just the BRAAAAAHM’s talking, but this looks pretty good.
Yes. Violent hobo Ewan McGregor is the best Ewan McGregor. It’s black and white and red and punchy all over.
This looks great, it’s just too bad I’m allergic to movies with prog rock album titles and black and white type writers and Zach Braff wearing a scarf.
James Franco, Mila Kunis, Jessica Chastain, and Zach Braff star in this dramatic and inventive look at the life and work of ionic Pulitzer Prize-winning poet C.K. Williams. Williams (Franco) has a beautiful, adoring wife (Kunis) and a young son. But as he prepares for a reading in New York City and struggles to create new work, he is haunted by memories of his past—from his first sexual encounter to a later tragic loss. An ensemble of 12 directors work with a star-studded cast to weave together this moving and unique story of a complex man and the relationships that defined him.
Oh good, it’s about a poet.
When you use a giant quote like that and then put the attribution in tiny unreadable font it feels like a tell that you’re embarrassed that it came from Marie Claire. Which is a shame, Marie Claire is a perfectly cromulent publication. Better Marie Claire than @MarieClaireFashion_69 or whatever.
Anyway, until next week, folks. May your horizon lines be diagonal and your imperfections brutally Photoshopped.
[all posters via IMPA]
Pigpen had the stink lines. Get your Metlife characters right.
Nice callback.
And it’s not stink lines, it’s a cloud of dirt. FACTS, PEOPLE.
Moe Syzslak had stink lines
I’m glad this was covered first. Unforgivable error by Mancini.
I already love the hell out of Chappie. Aaaw, who’s a good robot with the potential to be dangerous? You are, yes you are!!!!
And Heymitch Jablome is still alive, BTW. You’re welcome.
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
THE STEAK’UMMS HAVE BEEN BRAISED
Every time I see the new Paul Blart, I think of the scene in Family Guy when the Fat Guy’s Club couldn’t stop breathing really, really heavy. Then a chair collapsed.
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night? … In Iran?
Obvious whore and/or Zionist American spy.
“A new vampire classic, one to treasure endlessly.”
Man, they missed a golden opportunity to use “eternally” instead.
The Hijab Horror is The Babadook hatted differently. Is odd headwear the new scary clown?
Do these sentences make sense in any language?
That’s not a sailboat, its a schooner!
A schooner IS a sailboat stupid head!
Chappie is the story of Cletus the robot after he gets canned by FOX.
I’ve been trying to get Cletus to quit Fox and come play for the Lions since ’08
Vince should hire his building’s painters to recreate the poster on his walls. They’re obviously not doing anything else, and he’s already shown an indifference to the terms of the lease.
I was very surprised to learn PREGGOLAND is not a preggo-themed porn tumblr (anymore?).
Again, Vince posters day is the best day. Please dont ever get discouraged.
Agreed. Also, I want to avoid that Franco Indie flick, but … BRUCE FUCKING CAMPBELL. How did that not get a mention?
That boat is pretty much the MacGuffin of the movie. Just finished the book and it was fucking amazing. This movie will kick ass in all the right ways.
I can’t get past slide 13, but I really really hope San Francisco is a city they select to show Inherent Vice.
Me, neither. A little hover thing said “se your arrow keys to navigate,” but it was a lie, too.
Yeah, link’s broken at 13.
Sweet, sweet “View single page” works, though!
god dammit. vocal fry? don’t link to wikipedia. i almost got lost down a wiki-hole.
Live Free or Paul Blart
Blartfire of the Vanities
Blart of Darkness
The Blart is A Lonely Hunter
Mall Cop 2: Electric Bartaloo
Paul Blart Number Two
Paul Blart Drops a Deuce
I thought that was an over-shopped Julianne Moore. You know how much you have to fuck with an image to make a person so vague that you can’t tell Julianne Moore from Natasha Lyonne?
This film concerns me, because I will always see everything Rockwell does, but… this could be tough. There better be a mean dance scene.
I know you hate the diagonal horizons and all since most of them have no reason for being, but the Red Army one actually does replicate a lot of Soviet propaganda so it does make sense. Sucks that all those other shitty posters are stoking a hatred of a technique that is cool when used properly or relevantly.