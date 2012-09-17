The Proof That Kristen Stewart Didn't Cheat: This Week In YouTube Commenter Outrage

Back in July, I dropped my name in the Pulitzer hat with my incredible coverage of the breakup of Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. In case you were in a coma, Pattinson kicked K-Stew to the curb after she was busted cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. But if you had two months in the “How long until PattiStew conveniently gets back together in time to create absurd buzz around the final Twilight film?” pool, then step up and claim your prize.
The Sun, which is always right, is reporting that Pattinson has taken Stewart back, despite the fact that she admitted to cheating on him. But I can’t really criticize the guy, because it’s not like he could have any girl on the planet or anything, so it’s good that he’s sucking it up and settling for an emotionless sheet of blank paper.
Pattinson, 26, was revealed to have had a heart-to-heart with the tearful Hollywood beauty, 22, over the weekend and forgiven her “stupid mistake.”
A source told The Sun how Pattinson had set up home with the brunette once more, adding: “They pretty much decided they couldn’t live without each other.”
“Kristen poured her heart out to Robert and told him it was a one-off and a mistake,” the source told The Sun. (Via FOX News)
Honestly, I don’t blame Pattinson. For starters, he just moistened a billion pairs of panties and guaranteed that Twilight: Breaking Whatever 2 will gross at least $100 million more than it was already guaranteed to make. But he also now holds the greatest “Get Out of Jail Free” card in history. Either way, I have $10 that says they’re done by the time Breaking Dawn leaves theaters.
However, my skepticism might also be unwarranted, because even though Stewart admitted that she cheated and has at no point denied her indiscretion, there are still conspiracy theorists who believe this was all drummed up by the hateful media. And one hero has even made a video that explains why this is all a lie.
I was originally going to write up my counterpoint to this video, but then I read the comments and thoughts from the YouTube users, and as I have pointed out in the past, they are always right and my oracles of truth in this world of lies. So I’ll let them break it down.
Um, hello? You just watched this generation’s Zapruder film.
That’s the most important thing here, that people support Kristen and Rob in this terrible time. This isn’t just about how a girl cheated on her boyfriend, was caught red-handed and admitted to doing it. This is about two victims.
No, you come on. Take your blinders off, man. There’s a deeper, darker force at work here.
This is a key point. How convenient that both statements were published on the same day, the day after the news broke that Sanders and Stewart had an affair. I mean, THE SAME DAY, sheeple. That never happens in reality. Normally, the guy would wait two days. That’s standard whore law.
I totally agree. Kristen didn’t cheated. Why would she anyway? Pattinson and that forehead are perfect. But what about this damning evidence? Can we take it as truth?
Maybe we need a second pair of eyes on this, someone who is an unbiased detective.
Okay, I guess the most glaring question is this – who would have created this scandal and who could have benefited from it? After all, Stewart was booted from the Snow White franchise over this. That’s a hefty price to pay just to pump up a film that doesn’t need to be pumped up.
Interesting point here. Sanders wasn’t exactly a household name before this, so it would make sense that he tricked Stewart into sleeping with him and having a photographer “catch” them. Producers must be clamoring to hire a guy who cheated on his wife. Except he doesn’t have any other jobs, so this plan sucked. Unless… maybe it wasn’t him.
But nobody ever denied that this happened. How can you explain that?
Thank you. I’m glad someone understands my confusion.
That’s exactly what the Hollywood Illuminati wanted to happen. But what they didn’t expect is that PattiStew fans are so much stronger and smarter than anyone else on this planet.
This whole lie has been blown wide open, and the real fans are basking in the glory.
Thank you, Internet detective. A million times, thank you.
Most importantly, though, we need to appreciate Stewart for who she is. She’s not a whorish homewrecker, but a true American acting treasure. She’s the real victim here, even though she admitted to cheating on Pattinson.
Fight, damn it. Until the end. Fight because your fans love you.
She sure is.
Her vag must be lined with sateen.
I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
*insert appropriate meme pic here*
I love this planet. Look at all this crazy crap we come up with to stay busy. I’d be bored out of my skull without all this shit.
I’m not good at memes, but maybe there’s one that goes with this sentiment.
Can someone explain to me, which of The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse this videos creation represents? I was going with War at first, thinking it was an assault on intelligence and grammar, but I’m really leaning more towards Death now, as in I just died a little on the inside.
His publicist called Her publicist and they had a real heart to heart. I love it when true love prevails.
The Middle East riots make a lot more sense now that I’ve seen ‘The Innocence of Kristen’. I was wondering why the black flags they were planting all said “Terrorist Love KStew”
Kristen, I also never angry or hated you.
I prefer when the ogres defend them. Put me in the wtf did i just watch camp.
That didn’t take long.
Grammar, I never angry or hated you.
U know these Twilight obsessions were preventable. And OBVIOUSLY, so many fans are still having a hard time dealing with how this Hollywood scandal has affected SOME people’s minds because of their addiction. Put blame BACK where it belongs – Stephenie Meyer’s OVERLY-addictive “writing style”. Search “explaintwilightbreakingdawnending on blogspot” for ALL the gory details!
Whew! That was pure comedy to read. Areher fans serious? The weird thing is the film critics reviewing her film at TiFF kept trying to remind us it’s all about her work, meanwhile not really asking any relevant questions about her work. @ScottFeinberg was kissing some PR tail on twitter. And Ks PR machine and critics now are all now on board. She’s the victim. We are definitely in an altered state with this farse paints her as victim. @larry411 and @delaneyg24 trying to convince everyone They’re just fans and also working with her publicist… I won’t be surprised what they’re selling to the public next on making her into more than just a one note actress. Loved reading this column on that ridiculous video or that Dun article like its truth.
I knew it wasnt Kstew all along. It was Tom Cruise disguised in one of those super realistic Mission:Impossible type masks. It was all a big Scientologist plot to take the gay heat off of John Travolta. I knew it all along.
/pats self on back
OMG! It all makes so much sense. I’ll have to add this to the web of intrigue.
*starts rearranging the Alphabet fridge magnets
U know who haz camra? Julia ROBERTS!! and u know who was angry that thier was 2 snow WHITES released at same time? JUL:IA ROBETS!!1 Srsly – she also knows paprazzi and stuff and can im sure have phtoshops made caus of jealoussy. U were Pretty wOman once Julia BUT KNOW ITS TIME 4 KIRSTEN!!!
I LOVE U ROBERT;
Anyone else notice that she’s up on her tiptoes in that last pic? We all know Sanders isn’t capable of dry humping an ass THAT hard. In Public. Only Rob.
I mean seriously, that dude is gettin’ UP IN them guts… I need to go take a shower…
Thank God that someone finally realized that when you put a red-tinted picture of a man on top of another completely unrelated picture, THAT’S THE REAL SIZE, not the size of the people in the actual photograph!
i think the proper reaction here is “yeah rupert, dick that bitch.” then go to a porn site and beat off before you pass out for 6 hours of unfulfilling sleep.
had to glue the beard back on before the hype machne starts.
She didnt cheated u h8ers #robstew #h8ers #YOLO #TwiSWAG
#TeamBreezy
Somehow, amidst all this commotion, I totally forgot to give the slightest fuck.
I see you didn’t get to fuck K-stew either
They stole the “This size is REAL” idea from my profile photos on AdultFriendFinder. I even used the red arrow and everything.
So…I guess the ‘Loose Change’ guy has a lot of time on his hands these days.
If you look at the photo where she’s allegedly kissing him on her tiptoes, you’ll notice there’s no actual plane debris in the frame. It was a government missile, you guys.
I love how “where did those photos taken” got 61 upvotes. That’s unpossible!
#haterz
Helpful Fan: “You don’t need to think too much.”
KStew: “NOT a problem.”
“You don’t need to think too much.”
Funny, that’s the pickup line *I* use on dim-witted young women.
It usually comes right after “Get in my car, don’t bother telling your friends you’re leaving.”
What doesn’t make sense is she spent the past 4years being very cautious to no be spotted with Rob kissing or cuddling and the would arrive and leave places a few steps apart to appear that oh you were there too?? But in one random paparazzi outing the got these pics of someone who is much more cautious in public, I smell publicity stunt to boost rob and Kristen will be ok once rob takes her back like we know he will just in time for BD part 2 promotional appearances,
You, sir, are a genius.
It’s a C-O-N…spiracy!