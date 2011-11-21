Tobey Maguire was born to play a dandy fancy boy

As if hipsters didn’t already have enough reason to buy vintage clothes, Baz Luhrmann is directing a film adaptation of The Great Gatsby set to open next Christmas, sure to be a sumptuous visual feast for everyone from the casual fan to the die-hard Luhrmaniac. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby, along with Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan, Joel Edgerton, and Isla Fisher. DiCaprio as the title character cuts a dashing figure in these new pictures from the set in Sydney’s Centennial Park, but something about the way Tobey Maguire rocks the collared sweater and floppy bow tie (as would-be writer Nick Carraway) absolutely steals the show for me. Tobey Maguire was born to play the Little Lord Fauntleroy role. He looks like what would happen if you brought a wedding-cake figurine to life and taught it skip around whistling jazz tunes. He’s like a human Jiminy Cricket.



What has two pinkies and loves plum puddin’? This guy.

Yeah, just in case it wasn’t already easy enough for Leo to bang supermodels, we had to give him a cane and wingtips.

I feel like Carey Mulligan would be dressed like this anyway.

Women be gossipin’. Some things never change.

[via Celebuzz]