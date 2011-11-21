Tobey Maguire was born to play a dandy fancy boy

As if hipsters didn’t already have enough reason to buy vintage clothes, Baz Luhrmann is directing a film adaptation of The Great Gatsby set to open next Christmas, sure to be a sumptuous visual feast for everyone from the casual fan to the die-hard Luhrmaniac. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby, along with Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan, Joel Edgerton, and Isla Fisher. DiCaprio as the title character cuts a dashing figure in these new pictures from the set in Sydney’s Centennial Park, but something about the way Tobey Maguire rocks the collared sweater and floppy bow tie (as would-be writer Nick Carraway) absolutely steals the show for me. Tobey Maguire was born to play the Little Lord Fauntleroy role. He looks like what would happen if you brought a wedding-cake figurine to life and taught it skip around whistling jazz tunes. He’s like a human Jiminy Cricket.
What has two pinkies and loves plum puddin’? This guy.
Yeah, just in case it wasn’t already easy enough for Leo to bang supermodels, we had to give him a cane and wingtips.
I feel like Carey Mulligan would be dressed like this anyway.
Women be gossipin’. Some things never change.
From across the crowded SHIELD Control Room, Peter Parker catches the eye of Dr. Bruce Banner…
Christ, look at that cardigan. Nick Carraway? Nick Carried Away more like! Hey-oh!
His sense of whimsy is tingling.
/scenes from the Jizz Age
Dear Hollywood,
The Great Gatsby is quite possibly the Great American Novel. American. Stop hiring ferners to direct and star in it. Carey Mulligan is a perfectly swell actress, but don’t tell me that LDC would focus his whole life on wooing her. LDC bangs obsession-worthy kitty for practice, he don’t stare at the light at the end of Carey Mulligan’s dock, if you know what I’m sayin.
I was making two separate points, by the by. 1) Unamericans don’t get the story, get Scorsese or whatever to direct. The Coens. Even Affleck. 2) Hire a Daisy I’d want to do.
Does that sweater come in lady sizes? I would absolutely wear that. Which is probably not a good thing for him.
Hipster fashion sense has always been borne ceaselessly into the past.
Realizing that part of it is covered by a collar, how long is that dude’s neck?
What a perfect time for a movie about super rich white people having made up problems.
@Hammer–bonus points: Carraway is a struggling bond trader.
@Patty–the question is, does it come in *man* sizes?
/I come in lady sizes. Sorry, girls, he’s taken!
Shopkeep! Does this cardigan come in an ‘Extra-foppish’?
“As if hipsters didn’t already have enough reason to buy vintage clothes, Baz Luhrmann…”
*scrolls down to next story*
I have never seen a Baz Luhrmann movie that didn’t give me vertigo and make me want to vomit. Can’t wait for his “stunning visuals” and “storytelling” to fuck up a story that seems impossible to fuck up.
Also, to Larry’s point…Hire a Daisy I want to do.
*patiently dusts his Moulin Rouge-inspired outfits for the premiere*
“You look kinda like Tilda Swinton” is not something I’d want to hear.
He’s here. He’s Tobey Maguire. Get used to it.
Crispin Glover wasn’t available?
pictures #1 & #6: perfect examples of smell-the-fart acting
I’m waiting to see that bowtie jump off the screen in 3D!