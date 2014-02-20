Today In ‘Why Would They Release This?’: It’s The First Good Look At The Green Goblin

The folks behind the website Find Any Film, which purports to be able to help us nerds track down even the most obscure movies to rent or purchase, have teamed up with Sony for a new campaign known as “Moments Worth Paying For.” The purpose of this idea is to convince the Internet’s criminals and all-around bad people to stop pirating movies, because stealing is wrong, you jerks. Movies were meant to be watched on giant screens for $15 a pop, while some B-word of a lady texts in front of you, and some jackass refuses to turn his ringer off, because Blowjob Stacy could call at any moment and you don’t turn that sh*t down, broseph.
So to grease our wheels a little bit and show us that the blockbusters are worth waiting for, Find Any Film has released an exclusive new still from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to Total Film, and it’s unlike any of the photos and stills that director Marc Webb has been Tweeting during production. That’s because this one is kind of a spoiler, because it shows us what Dane DeHaan looks like as the Green Goblin, and it’s at least a better quality than the other look we’ve had at him. If that’s something you want to look at, then have at it. Otherwise, spoiler alert and all that.
As a buffer, here’s the video for Moments Worth Paying For and The Amazing Spider-Man 2:
And now here’s the Green Goblin:
So basically he looks like a Peter Pan understudy who has gotten addicted to Meth. Well played Sony
Definitely the unholy love child of Pan, Rufio, and bath salts.
In my defense, you wouldn’t either.
It looks better than Willem Dafoe in a cheap-looking plastic Halloween mask.
But far less scar than Willem Dafoe without a mask.
Cool…Spider-Man totally needed more steampunk.
So Electro, Rhino and Green Goblin…I guess nothing was learned from Spider Man 3? Well I guess if they remove the emo Peter Parker and dance sequence then maybe something was learned.
It’s fairly clear from the trailers that Rhino will be in the fim for all of 3 minutes. You don’t know how long and when the battles take place, etc. don’t think it will do well? don’t pay money for it. Stay at home. Also, you’re Canadian. While that still sucks for you, congrats on winning gold in women’s hockey.
@Canadian Scott
Spiderman 3 was okay. It wasn’t as good as Spiderman 2 but I enjoyed it.
Plus, Emo Peter Parker and the subsequent dance sequence where Amazing!
@EveryBodyGetsPie – On the other hand, it’s clear from the set photos that there will be two different fights with the Rhino: one where he’s just a regular Russian mobster and one where he’s wearing his armor. And this isn’t an ensemble piece, they’re not going to hire someone like Giamatti for a brief part.
@EverybodyGetsPie .i have not watched the reboot and trust me this is not helping me watch it.
@Canadian Scott. What you said.
The problem with Spider-Man 3 had nothing to do with the villains. It was everything else.
Besides, Goblin wasn’t really the villain in 3. They had the inevitable fight because duh, but he helps Spidey out at the end.
The trouble with superhero movies is rarely too many villains, it’s the inability to adequately explain those villains in context.
Reminds me of Toad in the first X-Men movie.
Is this movie Dark Knighting? Joker as the main villain = Electro. Friend that becomes enemy like Two Face = Green Goblin, love interest murdered Rachael Dawes = Gwen Stacy.
Just theory.
Well, other than Electro being the main villain, that’s more or less what happens in the majority of the Spidey comic series.
That would appear to be one terrifying codpiece that would put even Joel Shumacher to shame.
Haven’t seen the last one yet but why does the cgi in that clip look worse than the spidey from 10 years ago?
I think you need to watch those movies again.
Oh and what’s her face that plays Gwen Stacy isn’t that hot.. She’ll always be the chick that Jonah Hill wants to bang from Superbad in my mind. Kirsten Dunst is hotter even with the snaggle teeth
Unsuccessful troll is unsuccessful.
Lol, maybe I just have a thing for Dunst since I loved Jumanji and Interview w/ A Vampire growing up. Come on both aren’t anything special body-wise and the Gwen Stacy form Spiderman 3 was way hotter than both..
@CHAD_BRO_CHILL_17 Dude, I’m a boob guy as much as you’re ever gonna find, but Kirsten Dunst nowhere even comes close to Emma Stone. This is the most misogynistic comment I hope to ever post anywhere, but you’ve pushed me to my limit.
Victory is mine! Mwaahhaahah..
The the darkness flow through you.jpeg
Troll or not, I’d actually agree with Dunst (10 years ago) over Stone (now). Never got why everyone sweats Stone.
“You’ll never save this steampunk cartoon clock…SPIDERMAN!”
This has to be the most retarded campaign for not torrenting, ever. I mean what idiot actually drops the popcorn during a movie, and looks like they just got blown because of CGI? Aren’t movies supposed to be more about storytelling, and characters rather than special effects and scale? And then, by this scale of logic, is it okay to torrent comedies or dramas because they would effect you in the same way that they would in the theater?
@ Sebastian Howard I actually love the trend of releasing lower budget films on VOD at the same time they’re released in theaters. I agree that comedies and dramas can be enjoyed regardless of viewing format, but I’d gladly, willingly, fucking semi-ecstatically pay $25 for a couple friends and I to watch, say, the newest Coen Bros, Paul Thomas Anderson, etc. film in my living room where we can pause, rewind, make drinks, go take a piss, whatever, rather than have to take a train ride across town, pay $7 for a non-alcoholic drink, go sit in a loud, obnoxious theater full of assholes, then have to take the same train(s) back home to have pretty much the same experience, minus the triggers to our misanthropy. Shit, the last movie I paid money to go see rather than watching it on my 60″ TV with 5.1 surround (not boasting, it was all budget shit) was Gravity, and it’d better be something big like that to get me to go deal with multiplexes next time. Pretty much the only crap I’m willing to put up with all that for anymore is a big, cinematic spectacle, which is what this is looking to be. So, very long rant short, I think this is a decent target for their ad campaign. Good lord this was long. I should stop drinking before like 10:00.
@Sebastian Howard: “Aren’t movies supposed to be about storytelling and characters rather than special effects and scale?”
Yes, that’s why 2001 is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.
Always nice to see the homeless getting more representation in film
Yikes… It’s like a steampunk version of Evil Ed from the original Fright Night.
Yes!
good call.
Spider-man vs. Florida Man.
We have a winner.
+1
Cocaine’s a hell of a drug
They cast the lead singer of Sum 41? Bold.
Wasn’t interested in the movie before but after seeing the commercial I may have to Pirate it on GP
So is that Harry Osborn as the Green Goblin?
Looks like Arnie from Gilbert Grape is still playing “Guess where Arnie is”
So…the Green Goblin outfit would look too ridiculous? Because the Spider-Man costume isn’t outlandish at all.
That embedded video somehow made me want to see this even less.
The Green Goblin cries or GTFO.
Wow. Looks like Dicaprio has been hitting it a bit too hard since Wolf of Wall Street.
so they go straight to the kid becoming the green goblin, but still dont drop a line to the Hobgoblin?….For the love of all that is spidey FOX stop trying to work off your animated series scripts and buy something off of Marvel again.
I liked Andrew Garfield in the “The Social Network” but his Spider-Man is insufferable.