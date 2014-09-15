Tom Hardy Vows No More Rom-Coms After The ‘Miserable’ ‘This Means War’

Pillow-lipped sweetboy Tom Hardy famously stole our hearts in The Drop, Inception, Locke, and the Dark Knight Rises, but briefly discovered one of the pitfalls of being a handsome actor – that people will offer you easy money to be in their crappy, embarrassing rom-coms. Hardy appeared in the Spy vs. Spy-inspired McG rom-com This Means War opposite Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine in 2012, something he now calls a “miserable experience.” Hey, pal, if you think making it was miserable, try watching it. The Daily Star called it “The laziest, most cack-handed, most unromantic and most excruciatingly unfunny rom-com I can remember having to sit through.”
“I love to do things I hadn’t done before,” says Hardy. Which explains that one time he tried on the big ol’ studio rom-com This Means War – and, well, hated it.
“I didn’t understand how you could do something which is so much fun and be so miserable doing it,” he says, blaming himself for feeling “other” on set. So consider that box checked. “I probably won’t do a romantic comedy again, do you know what I mean?”
Oh, we know what you mean. I can’t blame an actor for taking an easy job or two, but I bet you could’ve flown over the This Means War set at 20,000 feet and known it was going to suck. We’re supposed to believe that Tom Hardy has to play spy tricks to impress a woman? Please. All he’d have to do is cock his head to the side and her underwear would liquify. You want to see the effect of his charm? Look no further than the USA Today story from whence this quote came.
TORONTO – Under all that brooding lies a teddy bear. Who hugs.
Off-screen, the intensity persists; when he feels threatened, those massive shoulders rise, the tattoos that snake his muscular arms flex. [USA Today]
