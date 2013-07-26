Tommy Chong Agrees With Rae Dawn Chong About That Whole Awful Oprah Thing

Last week, “Hey, Remember the 80s?” poster child Rae Dawn Chong made news in the most uncomfortable way possible, when she told the fellas at Matty P’s Radio Happy Hour that she thinks that Oprah Winfrey would have been a “field n**ger” if she’d been around in the days of slavery. Actually, Rae said that Oprah would have been that awful term “60 years ago,” but I haven’t had enough coffee to break down her piss poor grasp of history like Vince already did.

It all boiled down to Rae claiming that Oprah was really nice to her until she starred in Commando, so now the 52-year old actress and star of Soul Man basically looks like a bitter, middle-aged woman, and that’s where it should have ended. But then Rae made a video to clarify that she meant it all as a compliment – worst compliment ever, by the way – and her father, Tommy Chong, has now added that he actually thinks that Oprah would have laughed about it and agreed.

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

“If you think of what [Rae] said, she said back in the day Oprah would be working in the field because she’s not that beautiful … whereas if you’re beautiful, you’re part of the master’s bedroom.” Tommy continues, “Knowing Oprah, she would probably read [Rae’s comments] and just chuckle and probably agree with Rae Dawn … she probably would be working in the field.” (Via TMZ)

So there you have it – Rae and Tommy both just need to shut up.