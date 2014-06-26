‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ Might Be Michael Bay’s Worst Movie Yet

I know all the cool people on the internet hate Michael Bay, but I actually don’t. He does his own camera work, which is not as common as you might think, and he has a good eye for casting, especially secondary roles, and everything he shoots usually looks terrific for the half-second that you can see it before the next edit. Not only that but the first time I met him I was still working at hotels in L.A., and even though he was a fancy director and I was just some jackass, he was uncommonly polite and low-key.
That being said, the first three ‘Transformers’ movies were all shockingly awful, even with the low expectations you’d naturally have for a movie about shape-shifting space robots.
And now comes ‘Transformers: Something or Other’, which is currently sitting at 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes among “top critics”, with 29 negative reviews out of 31, making it a very real possibility that this will be Bays worst-reviewed movie yet.
Don’t get me wrong, almost every single movie critic is a smug dolt and no one should care what they think, but “worst Michael Bay movie” is still no badge of honor you want to carry around. It’s better than Bryan Singer’s “Best Dressed Pedophile”, but not by much.
NOTE: none of which should matter whatsoever by the way, as the movie is projected to have the biggest opening weekend so far this year, somewhere between $100-120 million.
I appreciate the subtle sexual undertones of the one good review it got (no, hard to believe, but it wasn’t me):
“There are few pleasures in life like having your seat vibrate with the deep, resonant tones of Peter Cullen’s Optimus Prime.”
I know, it’s redundant to question the logic of a Bay-flick, but why does this metalbeast in the bannerpic have a tongue obviosly made of flesh? Is it the only organic part of the body? Does it necessarily need the ability to taste? What for? To not poison its metabolism … made of metal!?
Ugh, I’m still gonna see it.
And why don’t the bad bots just use the ability to transform into super real looking and acting human beings (as in Transformers 2) to infiltrate the government and shit? Would be much easier I guess, lizard people style.
Just by asking those questions, you’ve put more thought into the Transformers movies than anyone who actually worked on them.
Yep, it’s a telescoping metal tongue. You know how that last one had minstrel bots? This one is like that, but with gay stereotypes. The one fuels the other one up by injecting gas through his telescoping tongue in to the other bot’s butt hole.
I want to believe you so bad, Vince.
“I know that all the cool people on the internet hate Michael Bay, but I actually don’t because the first time I met him, he was uncommonly polite and low-key.”
Brendan sounds like Dennis Rodman defending Kim Jong-un.
Most people who knew Ted Bundy thought he was charming and unassuming. The ones that disagreed are mostly all dead…
eh…ill see it anyway. call me what u want, but i always get high and enjoy the ride with this stupid pieces of shit. see em once in the theaters for that experience, then forget it happens. i still cant tell u what the fuck happened in the first 3…but shit blew up good
It’s 2hrs and 45 minutes though, I can’t get high enough to last that long without falling asleep. This is waaaay more suited to home viewing, where I can smoke the whole time and play games on my iPad while the humans are talking.
Just wait. TMNT comes out in a few months.
I think Brendon’s only talking about movies Bay’s directed. His lowest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes is still “The Unborn”, which he, like the upcoming TMNT movie, only produced.
But still, I can’t wait to see that movie get trashed on Rotten Tomatoes.
Staring into a running blender with the lid removed = every Transformers movie.
God damn it’s good to have Brendon back on the webs. “Best Dressed Pedophile”
“I don’t know how official any of these rankings really are.”
[www.youtube.com]
Wait, Micheal Bay’s movie isn’t getting good reviews?
[www.google.com]
Holy shit, Brendon is back. This is a welcome addition.
and he’s writing articles – kind of!
I care about what critics think of Michael Bay movies about as much as I care what they think of comedies. Which is none at all. My cock is still tumescent for this thing.
I thought you DIDN’T like the Tea Party, Mr. dissident. According to Michael Bay, the central theme of Age Of Extinction is, in fact, a love-letter to the Tea Party.
Oh, and apparently Mark Wahlberg’s acting in this movie is as bad as it was in The Happening.
I have no idea what you’re talking about.
And I’d much rather watch an over the top bad Wahlberg performance than the blandly competent shit he does at his “best”. So that only has me more excited, @Mus815
Agree plus critics think movies like Lez Miserables is a good movie.
I love Michael Bay.
A not-so-interesting Michael Bay story. I used to work in a recording studio that did some DVD commentary recordings of a film studies teacher whose name I have forgotten. Anyway, she was a super serious elitist snob, EXCEPT… except.. that since she had taught Michael Bay when he was in school, and they became good pals. So, since she actually mentored someone who got big and famous, she pretended his movies were serious art deserving of serious appraisal as art. I think she actually contributed to some of his DVDs, maybe Pearl Harbor? Total fuckin’ toolbag.
wait… why does this story make Michael Bay a toolbag?
Ah, Wesleyan
Yeah, but it was a prime Megan Fox who ended up with Shia LaBeouf. You could practically smell the herpes.
oh shit, i thought this was going ot be a review. now i’m sad.
I went to the premier in new york last night *dodges tomatoes* but the movie was ok. But myyyyyyyyyy gooooooood is it long.
Are you Stanley Tucci?
I WISH.
There was a time in this country, a long time ago, when people wrote books and movies, movies that had stories so you cared whose ass it was and why it was farting, and I believe that time can come again.
Why are the Transformers all still on Earth? I’m pretty sure one of the movies started with… wow I just read the plot summary for the first one and the premise is that space wasn’t too cold for Calvin Johnson but the Arctic Ocean was. Holy shit this whole thing is dumber than I thought/remember.
Eh, truth be told, when The Mighty Feklahr got drunk and high and watched the first Transformers movie with the Rifftrax added, it was pretty entertaining.
PS: Bryan Singer DEFINITELY dresses better than any pedophile in Iowa! I oughta know!
Then again, if a dude is scoring you free drugs and shit and taking you to fab places with “people in the biz”, or to cool party beaches, is it really too much to ask to suck his dick? Think about it, class. Now, let’s do our ABCs.
What’s that, why yes, The Mighty Feklahr would love some more of that reserved 5 years aged Cedar Ridge bourbon whiskey! Oh look! PILLS!
You’re from Iowa or live in Iowa? Des Moines here.
Unless Grimlock pisses on something, it can’t be worse than the others. And if it’s the same as the others, but has Optimus Prime riding a dinosaur and chopping robots to pieces? Well that’s better than all the other ones put together.
Well the bar is pretty fucking low for Michael Bay.
Regardless of whether or not this movie sucks, the sight of Optimus Prime waving a sword while riding a robot dinosaur is the most metal thing ever. (No pun intended.)
I WANT to see snow piercer but it’s not playing near me. So I’ll settle for robots riding dinosaurs. Which btw would all be worth it if mawky somehow transforms in the rat from beast wars by some form of robo voodoo
Holy shit, this a long ass fucking movie. Like really long. Like way too long for a movie about talking robots who turn into cars and ride robot dinosaurs. It’s also not good at all. It’s easily the worst of the 4 movies and I think that’s saying something.
I will admit to liking my fair share of Bay movies. Less of his more recent stuff. I’m sure I will see this even though I expect it to be disappointing. I don’t even know the plot other than Mawk Walsburg finding a Traaaaansfoorma.
Would you say “Transformers 4” puts the “STINK” in “EXTINCTION?”
Nailed it.
So… 2 hours and 45 minutes long… the Dinobots won’t show up before the second hour is in full swing, and will barely be present overall… the script may actually be the worst one every producing for a Transformer movie… the Bayem is so ongoing here, you’ll get bore senseless – I sure was, yawning while watching Chicago can destroy YET AGAIN… the humans are, yet again, way too present in this shit, and their constant presence and worthless angs dragged YET AGAIN the overall proceedings (by the way, the ‘hot’ chick playing Marky Mark daughter… also played Katara in Shyamalan’s Last Airbender… and brought the same level of acting here. So, if someone dares telling you Tucci’s presence somehow elevate the overall acting game here, just drop them this little nugget)… hey, here’s a mild spoiler/question for the rest of you: if Optimus could have fly throughout the entirety of the movie (’cause, yes, that’s the spoiler: he could), why the f*ck didn’t he do it why the CIA sent their black-op to capture him?
But, see, I know all of my bitchy is complaining pointless, and, frankly, arrogant. I never paid a dime watching any of the movies in this series – always managed to get in for free at advance screenings – so for me to tell the rest of you to save your money when I never invested anything more valuable than my time on it… But, then again, man do I wish I could get the nine+ hours I spent watching those Transformers films!
So, yeah… free screenings or not, I think I’m done. There’s simply no way I can see myself wasting another two hours on a Transformer movie, even if Bay’s out, which he won’t, ’cause this thing gonna make boat-loads of money.
I take it all back. Just got home from seeing it. It’s terrible. Worse than the others. Even 15 minutes of dinobots can’t help it. It has all the flaws of all the other movies with absolutely no redeeming features.
Worse then ‘Pain and Gain’?
I thought Pain and Gain has it’s moments. The Rock was entertaining.