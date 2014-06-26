‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ Might Be Michael Bay’s Worst Movie Yet

I know all the cool people on the internet hate Michael Bay, but I actually don’t. He does his own camera work, which is not as common as you might think, and he has a good eye for casting, especially secondary roles, and everything he shoots usually looks terrific for the half-second that you can see it before the next edit. Not only that but the first time I met him I was still working at hotels in L.A., and even though he was a fancy director and I was just some jackass, he was uncommonly polite and low-key.

That being said, the first three ‘Transformers’ movies were all shockingly awful, even with the low expectations you’d naturally have for a movie about shape-shifting space robots.

And now comes ‘Transformers: Something or Other’, which is currently sitting at 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes among “top critics”, with 29 negative reviews out of 31, making it a very real possibility that this will be Bays worst-reviewed movie yet.

Don’t get me wrong, almost every single movie critic is a smug dolt and no one should care what they think, but “worst Michael Bay movie” is still no badge of honor you want to carry around. It’s better than Bryan Singer’s “Best Dressed Pedophile”, but not by much.

NOTE: none of which should matter whatsoever by the way, as the movie is projected to have the biggest opening weekend so far this year, somewhere between $100-120 million.