Try To Figure Out What’s Going On In Ryan Gosling’s Baffling Directorial Debut, ‘Lost River’

Baby Goose is such a sweet boy, and when you picture him directing movies, like he’s doing now, you imagine him filming kittens in sunbeams, golden retriever puppies playing tug of war, maybe a personalized greeting to an elderly aunt. But so far, Lost River, which he also wrote, looks more David Lynch than Cottonelle commercial.
The film, previously titled How to Catch a Monster, weaves elements of fantasy noir and suspense, and centers on a single mother of two (Christina Hendricks) and her teenage son who stumble upon a road leading to an underwater town. [Collider]
And in this teaser clip, a kid runs from a flaming bike while a guy in a codpiece raps “Look at my muscles” over and over while circus music plays. Haha, cool movie, Baby Goose!
Gosling has apparently described his style as “a mix between Derek Cianfrance (his Place Beyond the Pines director) and Nicolas Winding Refn (his Drive/Only God Forgives).”
I can certainly see the Refn influence, in that someone’s wearing a shiny jacket.
Man, when did Doctor Who get so artsy fartsy?
It’s less ‘codpiece’ and more horse-shoe, which leads me to believe that the gentleman has misunderstood the expression ‘hung like a horse’.
You wear the horse shoe upside down like that to keep all the good luck tucked up right on your sack. And it’s a fact that every Irishman wears them like that every day, whenever they’re sober enough to put pants on.
Made me think of Talking Head’s “Burning Down the House”, which coincidentally is just a mish-mash of unconnected phrases and words.
definitely initially read “drivel only god forgives” as opposed to understanding that was a slash between the film names
that makes two of us.
Only God Drives
He caught the aquaculture bug.
Do you think the script was written as “Runs from burning bike like a spastic girl” or that was just a great piece of improv?
These Levi’s commercials are getting weird.
This is what’s going on in Fitz’s head as he’s recovering from the oxygen deprivation.
I thought the description said Christina Hendricks found an “underwear town” and I was briefly happy. Of corset wasn’t true, but don’t criticise me, bra. We all make a slip now and then.
She’s definitely a mother of two, gnome sayin.
She has some puppies for Baby Goose to play with, ifnyouknowotImean. Etc. etc.
This is the kind of thing that James Franco thinks he’s making. But he isn’t.
ART!
Is that Daniel Tosh? Are we being prahnked?
Man, Stolen Bikes #3 gets dark. James is looking good, though.
Why is that buff dude complaining about Luke eating his mussels?
FITZ vs. The Doctor!