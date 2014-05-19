Try To Figure Out What’s Going On In Ryan Gosling’s Baffling Directorial Debut, ‘Lost River’

Baby Goose is such a sweet boy, and when you picture him directing movies, like he’s doing now, you imagine him filming kittens in sunbeams, golden retriever puppies playing tug of war, maybe a personalized greeting to an elderly aunt. But so far, Lost River, which he also wrote, looks more David Lynch than Cottonelle commercial.

The film, previously titled How to Catch a Monster, weaves elements of fantasy noir and suspense, and centers on a single mother of two (Christina Hendricks) and her teenage son who stumble upon a road leading to an underwater town. [Collider]

And in this teaser clip, a kid runs from a flaming bike while a guy in a codpiece raps “Look at my muscles” over and over while circus music plays. Haha, cool movie, Baby Goose!

Gosling has apparently described his style as “a mix between Derek Cianfrance (his Place Beyond the Pines director) and Nicolas Winding Refn (his Drive/Only God Forgives).”

I can certainly see the Refn influence, in that someone’s wearing a shiny jacket.

