Attempting to lead by example, Schwarzenegger producers pull out

It was barely a month ago that I brought you the news that Stan Lee had plans for a 3D animated film, TV series, and comic book starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, called “The Governator” (you can watch the awful trailer here if you hate yourself). The idea was about as stupid as a sitcom starring Karl Malone as an actual mailman (do NOT let any producers read that), so it’s with a certain amount of satisfaction that I can now report that the project has since been shelved. In light of Arnold’s propensity to cum everywhere like that speech in Pumping Iron we used to think was a metaphor, that is.
“In light of recent events, A Squared Entertainment, POW, Stan Lee Comics and Archie Comics have halted production,” A Squared said in a statement.
According to a confidential outline for the show obtained by The Times, “The Governator” cast Schwarzenegger as a superhero who “leads a double life” that includes being “a devoted family man” who “has to remember his anniversary, his kids’ birthdays” in subplots that are “milked for comedy, tension and conflict.” [LATimes]
God forbid the double life include a secret Mexican family, that might actually make it interesting. I guess they figured not even a cyborg from the future could remember than many birthdays. On the plus side, my pitch about a buddy comedy starring Antonio Cromartie and a sassy robot who helps him remember all of his kids might be just light-hearted enough. MEEP MORP. ANGELICA, SHE IS THREE, BLEEP BORP (*dog covers its eyes, laugh track*).
It’s like the cat is a metaphor for his cum. Neato.
Sooooo, no cartoon deal for John Edwards, then?
“…and we’ll end every episode with the Mailman getting bit by Glenn Robinson!”
“Genius!”
Well that oughta teach Hollywood executives a lesson about working with sex fiend, steroid abusing, Austrian bodybuilder cum movie stars who were elected to the highest political office of the country’s most populous state.
Does this mean they are going to develop a Bastard Love Child cartoon instead? He goes around saving internet denizens from stupid ass ideas?
Ahnold didn’t want to commit spermicide because he was afraid he’d be painted as antispermitic by the Jew media.
This makes sense for why they wouldn’t produce this cartoon. Not because it was laughably terrible.
If Karl Malone plays the mailman, Shawn Kemp will play the milkman.
I don’t get it, there would be a built in audience of illegitimate children who would love to see their father for once.
“Hollywood producers are telling Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘hasta la vista, baby’ and letting him know to ‘consider this a divorce.'” – Every Hack Celebrity Website/Magazine Over The Next 24 Hours
“milked for comedy, tension and conflict.”
Words lifted directly from his housekeeper’s job description.
I thought a Mexican maid was there to clean up the mess, not scooch walk it JLo style into the next decade and rob me of bizarre animated entertainment.
At least Stan Lee can fall back on his “old guy who cameos in comic book movies” career.
well, at least I know who my dad is now.
“Who is your daddy and what does he do?”
…….it’s complicated.
Any show starring Cromartie and his kids should be called Perfect Strangers.
“At least Stan Lee can fall back on his “old guy who cameos in comic book movies” career.”
Give the guy a chance, I’m sure he could make a great bastard child.
The mayorship of Chatsworth is always a good fallback plan.
“At least Stan Lee can fall back on his “old guy who cameos in comic book movies” career”
Or talking about fictional dongs.
The Austrian term for someone who boffs the hired help: Maidelvice
“The Austrian term for someone who boffs the hired help: Maidelvice”
Really? That’s the name of the charlie hooker I made dress up like Tubbs last weekend.
They didn’t pull out, they let the Governator form into a beautiful trailer then bam, scooped the ‘egger right out of the womb like a damn ice cream. Point being, mmmm ice cream.
In the dissolve to the mansion, notice the shimmering cymbal flourish. It’s the wistful record scratch and I think it deserves more of your ire, Vince.