Turn Every Meal Into Monkey Brains With These Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Serving Bowls

While I would never agree with Dan Seitz’s suggestion that Temple of Doom was the “best Indiana Jones movie” (and frankly, I think he should be summarily melvined for even suggesting so) I do think it is pretty cool that once upon a time Spielberg was filming scenes in kids’ movies inspired by Faces of Death (directly followed, strangely, by a Bugs Bunny-esque fainting). Now, provided you’ve got about $60 to spend, you can relive the terror in the privacy of your own home with these new Monkey Brains Bowls from Firebox.
You gotta love this product description:
- Feast straight from the gaping cranium of a hairy primate
- An elegant dining vessel fit for the Maharajah of Pankot
- Handy skull cap lid to keep your food hot or cold
- May cause sensitive dinner guests to faint melodramatically
- Also makes a very tasteful desk tidy
I like to read that first bullet point while imagining your mom spreading her legs for some reason. Haha, I’m just Indiana joking with you.
Anyway, these are pretty awesome. I imagine they’d be great for oatmeal, cottage cheese, hummus, aoli, tzatziki, tapenade, etoufee, fricassee, caviar, cream of wheat, and pretty much anything with a soft n’ chunky texture. Your mom, for instance.
[hat tip: Gizmodo]
As someone who rarely ventures outside the realm of Filmdrunk when it comes to uproxx, I’m wondering, how does this Dan Seitz guy still have a job?
Does he write anything that’s not completely idiotic?
idiotic stuff gets clicks
He can always be trusted to write those Q&A articles with the Qs that no one asks and the As that read like they came out of his ass.
He survives by being a little smarter than Nathan Birch.
And if Dan Seitz riles you up, don’t ever go to warmingglow. half of the staff is brain damaged.
This will go great with my Human Centipede pudding dispenser when I throw the world’s loneliest dinner party.
Where’s the nomination for COTW again? can’t seem to find.
Jesus Christ.
If that was $60 for either 2 or definitely 4 I would buy the fuck out of that shit just to serve people pasta in.
Lol, the first time I saw faces of death, when that monkey head bashing and brain eating scene came up, I immediately thought of the dinner scene from Temple.
Just curious, but which of the Indiana Jones do you consider best then Vince? The Mighty Feklahr thinks you hate little Asian kids (even though Indy slaps the forshak out of him at one point).
Temple of Doom isn’t the best Indy movie, but I do enjoy it. It’s just fun.
Admit it, you’ve all pretended to rip out someone’s heart while chanting, “Kali maaa, KALI MAAAAA!!!”
Yeah….”pretend”….that’s the ticket….
@Patty Boots whenever I core a head of lettuce the chant pops into my mind. Every time. I’m nearly 40 years old.
Temple Of Doom is an underrated film. However, Dan Seitz is still an idiot.
I think that Temple of Doom is the best and Last Crusade is the worst.
Yes, worse than Crystal Skull.
Come at me, bro.
You didn’t happen to attend TrollSoHardUniversity did you?
Actually, it’s what I honestly believe.
I only added the “Come at me, bro” because this is Filmdrunk, and you’re supposed to put jokes in your comments at Filmdrunk, apparently.
This doesn’t surprise me. I’m a scientist.
Clue reference here.
monkey’s brains, though popular in cantonese cuisine, are not often found in Washington DC.
Fuck me, I’m old. I nearly pissed myself clicking this thinking that was Zardoz. Seitz knows what I’m talking about. Going back to bed.
The gun is good, the penis is evil, and the thong-and-bandoliers combo never goes out of style. Important life lessons there.
Temple Of Doom is definitely the best. That movie is INSANE
Make it a set!
[i.imgur.com]