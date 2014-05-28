Turn Every Meal Into Monkey Brains With These Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Serving Bowls

While I would never agree with Dan Seitz’s suggestion that Temple of Doom was the “best Indiana Jones movie” (and frankly, I think he should be summarily melvined for even suggesting so) I do think it is pretty cool that once upon a time Spielberg was filming scenes in kids’ movies inspired by Faces of Death (directly followed, strangely, by a Bugs Bunny-esque fainting). Now, provided you’ve got about $60 to spend, you can relive the terror in the privacy of your own home with these new Monkey Brains Bowls from Firebox.

You gotta love this product description:

Feast straight from the gaping cranium of a hairy primate

An elegant dining vessel fit for the Maharajah of Pankot

Handy skull cap lid to keep your food hot or cold

May cause sensitive dinner guests to faint melodramatically

Also makes a very tasteful desk tidy

I like to read that first bullet point while imagining your mom spreading her legs for some reason. Haha, I’m just Indiana joking with you.

Anyway, these are pretty awesome. I imagine they’d be great for oatmeal, cottage cheese, hummus, aoli, tzatziki, tapenade, etoufee, fricassee, caviar, cream of wheat, and pretty much anything with a soft n’ chunky texture. Your mom, for instance.

