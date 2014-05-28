Turn Every Meal Into Monkey Brains With These Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Serving Bowls

Senior Editor
05.28.14 23 Comments

While I would never agree with Dan Seitz’s suggestion that Temple of Doom was the “best Indiana Jones movie” (and frankly, I think he should be summarily melvined for even suggesting so) I do think it is pretty cool that once upon a time Spielberg was filming scenes in kids’ movies inspired by Faces of Death (directly followed, strangely, by a Bugs Bunny-esque fainting). Now, provided you’ve got about $60 to spend, you can relive the terror in the privacy of your own home with these new Monkey Brains Bowls from Firebox.

You gotta love this product description:

  • Feast straight from the gaping cranium of a hairy primate
  • An elegant dining vessel fit for the Maharajah of Pankot
  • Handy skull cap lid to keep your food hot or cold
  • May cause sensitive dinner guests to faint melodramatically
  • Also makes a very tasteful desk tidy

I like to read that first bullet point while imagining your mom spreading her legs for some reason. Haha, I’m just Indiana joking with you.

Anyway, these are pretty awesome. I imagine they’d be great for oatmeal, cottage cheese, hummus, aoli, tzatziki, tapenade, etoufee, fricassee, caviar, cream of wheat, and pretty much anything with a soft n’ chunky texture. Your mom, for instance.

[hat tip: Gizmodo]

Around The Web

TAGSindiana jones and the temple of doomMONKEY BRAIN BOWLSMONKEY BRAINSMOVIE-THEMED FOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP