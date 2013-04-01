Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Plot Recreated with Reviews

If you’re not familiar with our Plot Recreated with Reviews feature, it works like this: we take a movie we haven’t seen and try to recreate the entire story using summaries from the reviews. The idea is to use only summary quotes (no analysis!), so that the only editorializing comes by way of delicious passive-aggression. We haven’t done one in a while, because it requires a movie with a plot that’s sort of funny in its own right. Juicy melodrama tends to work the best. And I do believe Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (yes, that is the full title) fits that bill. Here’s the IMDB synopsis:
An ambitious married woman’s temptation by a handsome billionaire leads to betrayal, recklessness, and forever alters the course of her life.
I’ll admit it, I’m a sucker for any description that includes the phrase “handsome billionaire.” Okay, let’s do this. And remember, this film didn’t screen for critics, so you have to assume that most of these critics saw it on their own dime.
—
The story is framed by a tale that a couples therapist imparts to a cheating wife. It concerns Judith (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Brice (Lance Gross), childhood friends in a small, golden-sepia Southern town who are destined for matrimony**, flirting against the wishes of Judith’s scripture-quoting battle-ax mother (Ella Joyce).*
Brice is happy being a humble pharmacist*, while Judith wants to be a marriage counselor and ends up becoming the in-house therapist at a high-class, millionaire matchmaking service***, a high-end operation that Judith can’t stand, despite only working there for less than a month****.
She locks horns with a bitchy, materialistic co-worker (Kim Kardashian essentially playing Kim Kardashian) and her cartoonishly cougar-ish boss, Janice (Vanessa Williams, using a broad French accent)*. Kim Kardashian’s character exists mostly to criticize the wardrobe of Judith *****, uttering bon mots like, “That’s not make-up, that’s make-down.”******
Janice introduces Judith to Harley (Robbie Jones)**, a sort of black Thomas Crown******, a dapper social-media magnate Janice covets as an investor,** and the two begin working with each other on a computer program that matches romantic compatibility****.
Harley spends the first hour of the film gazing lustfully and soulfully at Judith while purring barely concealed come-ons that manage to convey, “I want to have sex with you despite your marriage and strong Christian virtues.”****** Judith, bored by the dutiful, spectacled Brice and feeling professionally stalled, is easy prey for Harley’s seductions.**
Soon, Judith is ditching her sensible shoes and dowdy ensembles for the highest heels and the tightest dresses.******* He’s plying her with flattery, Champagne, rides in his private jet and devil-red Ferrari and other sinful apples,** flashing his ridiculous wealth and even more ridiculous abs,* with Brice as the no-no example of a husband: forgetful, inattentive, boring in bed.***
Poor Brice back at home doesn’t stand a chance,* …despite Gross possessing the kindness of a saint and the physique of a Chippendales dancer. (In Perry’s beefcake world, even the boring, bland alternative strips down constantly to show off his impressive pectoral muscles.)******
Brice is initially blind to Judith’s fall from grace (and departure from the kitchen), distracted by the gentle Melinda (Brandy Norwood, a k a the R&B singer Brandy), a recent hire who is escaping an abusive boyfriend. But Judith’s mother, Sarah (Ella Joyce),** a literally thumping-a-bible******* minister, knows. She admonishes her daughter, but even Sarah’s prayer group can’t save Judith from a cruel, heavy-handed lesson.**
Judith’s first taste of alcohol leads quickly to succumbing to Harley’s advances.******* Judith ignores her mother (Ella Joyce) and delves right into adultery, material greed and the demon cocaine.*** Alcoholism, drug addiction, career disaster…**** homosexuality used as a punch line…******* …private jet trips, mind-blowing sex, a world of wealth and luxuries beyond her wildest dreams.****** …an adulterous bathtub romp that’s so steamy that you can barely see the lovers at all.*******
…drug abuse, domestic abuse, general wickedness, a turn away from family and the church and, for good measure, the late-breaking threat of HIV infection to punish the promiscuous.***** A scene in which Brice whips off his eyeglasses to reveal perfectly painted-on movie tears.**
Harley is considerate enough to essentially give Judith a heads up that he will undergo a dramatic transformation from dream lover to coked-up Antichrist when he warns her that he gets super-intense when he falls in love. Like, crazy, psychotic, restraining-order intense.****** The film is nearly over and still using establishing shots of Washington, D.C., landmarks.*****
The actors deliver hefty pieces of exposition via stilted conversation, and absolutely no one feels like a real person or a believable character. …The whole enterprise is actually at the mercy of a jaw-dropper of a secret that will leave audiences reeling and wondering if maybe, just maybe, the rest of the film was worth enduring just for that final gasp.****
—
Okay, so I cheated a little bit at the end there to give it an ending. None of the reviews revealed what the jaw-dropping secret was, but based on the rest of the movie, I’m guessing it involved a buff dude with his shirt off.
MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Tyler Perry’s The Expendables 3. Greenlight it today unless you hate money.
Source Code:
***Newsday
****MSN
*****LA Times
******AV Club
*******TheWrap
I can’t wait for the Razzies to hilariously nominate Kim Kardashian for worst supporting actress.
I’m extremely disappointed in my race for continuing to support Tyler Perry.
At risk of sounding judgemental and/or homophobic, Tyler Perry strikes me as closeted gay man exploiting a the culture of baptist black America for financial gain. There obviously is a large void in entertainment directed to this sect, that he fills. He does this with overly buff black dudes, cross-dressing, homophobia and heavy handed morality.
He just reminds me of the love song singer (Early Elton john, Ricky martin, Luther vandross) that makes a bunch of money of of hetero love songs and then turns out to be gay later in life.
Tyler Perry strikes me as a man exploiting the culture of black America for financial gain
Edited and fixed it for you.
Well, We can all agree with that statement. I find circumstantial evidence for the adjectives I added. Also, he doesn’t exploit all black culture but a specific sect. Just as Joel osteen exploits the white Christian sect.
Honestly, I just assumed it was all Black people. Didn’t get the whole Baptist angle.
I wonder if Black people think white people are insane for going to see movies like This is 40.
If we create Twylightler Perry, he will make all the money from all the peoples.
“Tyler Perry strikes me as closeted gay man exploiting a the culture of baptist black America for financial gain.”
You are not the first person to propose that idea. Rumored sexual preferences aside, there is a definite market for exploiting the Bible thumper crowd. Perry is just the closest it has gotten to mainstream.
If Jesus were black, Tyler Perry would spend all day writing erotic fanfic about him.
32 Shades of Christ: Oiled Abs
If?
I thought Jesus was Arabic?
Round these parts, Arab = black enough for puposes of racism. Although not Arab per se because Jewish. Arabesque?
Sounds like a diverse neighborhood. I’m so not up to speed on my Jesus skin tone-likelihoods these days.
Who has the time!?
Quasi-Arab-esque? MAYBE. But will it play in Wichita?
Basically it doesn’t matter if these movies are good. The black community has decided that Tyler Perry is their way to have movies made catered to their culture and will throw money at the box office. It is sad that they can’t you know get some good movies… I don’t know just HOW racist that statement was, but I swear its OK I have tons of black friends.
Ever since Spike Lee went off the deep end, there has been a lack of strong black directors/producers. Meanwhile, black actors and actresses have been killing it.
And by “black actor and actress,” you mean Tyler Perry. And by “killing it,” you mean the concept of meritocracy.
I know tons of black people that hate Tyler Perry’s movies. My conspiracy theory is that mormons who don’t even believe in black people buy tickets just to observe the lowest common denominator black audience in an inconspicuous manner. Like when I went to see Skyfall, a white family in front of me bought 4 tickets to Alex Cross. I was like, YALL KNOW IT’S A GOOD SPY MOVIE PLAYING, YO.
It is unfair to ridicule this movie with mentioning the tagline: “Seduction is the Devil’s playground.” The format being, “[Noun form of verb] is the [possessive noun] [place].”
Imagination is the plumber’s kindergarten.
Laughter is the philanthropist’s haberdashery.
Now you try!
Crying is the garbage mans hammock.
I like this game.
I would totally see that. Tyler Perry’s You Need You Some Church: Crying is the Garbage Man’s Hammock.
My cousin’s family once came up to visit us from the states and his wife brought and watched a series of bootlegged Tyler Perry movies. I have never been more bewildered in my life. The appeal is lost on me and not just because of the lack of cultural context. Beyond everything, they are shitty, shitty movies.
Of course they were bootleg videos. Could hear the people talking in the theater?
What’s the jaw dropping secret? That Tyler Perry was actually brain dead the entire time?
SPOILER ALERT: The whore is punished for her wicked ways at the end when she finds out that her billionaire gave her AIDS, right before her jilted ex-husband just happens to bump into her with his new super attractive wife and their pair of well dressed children. I know that seems like I just made a joke, but no. That’s how it ends. People were walking out of the theater with tears in their eyes (middle-aged black women with enormous Easter hats on).
I feel that I need to postscript: No, I did not see this film. My wife is a General Manager at a 18-screen in North Carolina. These things do gangbusters here. I saw 1 Tyler Perry movie years and years ago, called Diary of a Mad Black Woman, because I was new to the South and it sounded like it might have some political relevance. I walked out of it two hours later thinking I had never seen some more racist sh*t in my life. Also the audience does shout at the screen during these. That’s not a myth.
Damn. I’d always secretly hoped that Tyler Perry movies were like top secret meetings where the black audience would sit quietly through the film and then politely golf-clap at the end.*
*That’s not racist because my doorman is black.
To quote me: the real spoiler is that there’s a famous rich black dude in this movie and Kim Kardashian does not fuck him. #herbuttispregnant
While we’re bullshittin, my favorite scene in Lincoln was when he goes to a play (not *that* time, the foreshadowing time) and talks to his wife constantly, while their black servant sits quietly.
Holy shit.
Holy shit.
This is neither here nor there but I’ll just leave this here [www.youtube.com]
Mein Gott!!
wow.
Those pants could use a little lebensraum.
this movie will be the one most remember in the future times when all his achievemetnts in the art world are shown, only until then will anyone get the true meaning of his legacy
He’s like a modern day Moses. In drag.
TYLER PERRY’S THE TEN COMMANDMENTS
1: F*ck only 1 person forever or Jesus will give you AIDS!
Is Morton Salt dead? I miss that dude.
“The film is nearly over and still using establishing shots of Washington, D.C.”
Made me laugh out loud
By definition, all billionaires are handsome.
At least on the inside. Of their bank account.