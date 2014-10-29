Universal Is Teasing Us With A Bunch Of New Featurettes For ‘Furious 7’

Now that we know the name of the seventh film in the Fast and Furious franchise is Furious 7 and not, as we had so desperately hoped, 7 Fast 7 Furious, it’s time for Universal Pictures to start making with the action. The first official trailer for the film, which hits theaters on April 3, 2015, will be released on Saturday. But that’s not good enough for the impatient car porn enthusiasts out there. Hell, Marvel gave comic book movie nerds plenty of Avengers: Age of Ultron love this week, so where’s the appreciation for the people that have made this franchise earn enough money to save every automobile manufacturer on the planet?

Don’t worry, Universal has us all covered with the release of 11 teaser clips and videos that celebrate the franchise’s history. Yes, 11 videos sounds like a lot of action, but don’t worry about any of the good parts being spoiled. Each Furious 7 clip is a whopping 7-seconds long, while the others celebrate the history of the Fast and Furious films. Beggars can’t be choosers, bros.

It all starts with ‘The Road to Furious 7’…

Next, we check in with the cast of Furious 7 heading to work (don’t blink)…

What kind of cars can we expect to see in Furious 7?

Not satisfied? Then take a look at more of the cars that have been used in the first six films, because they’re probably a lot like the cars that will be used in Furious 7.

But which cars are the favorites of the Furious stars?

What exciting new locations can we expect to see Dom and his crew speeding through this time?

And how do those compare to the other locations that we’ve seen over the last 13 years?

Do you sense a theme? Which location was Vin Diesel’s favorite to shoot?

Let’s not forget the action that happens outside of the cars. There will be fighting in Furious 7.

But will those fights stand up to the cast favorite?

What about all of the rest of the men and women settling their beefs like men?

Stay tuned for the Furious 7 trailer.