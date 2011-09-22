Universal making a new Scarface that’s ‘not a sequel or a remake’

It’s no surprise that someone would want to remake Scarface, given that Scarface was already a remake, and assuming what Oliver Stone says about Scarface is true. Now, according to a report by Deadline, Universal is prepping a new Scarface that “is not intended to be a remake or a sequel” to either the 1932 or the 1983 Scarface. Instead it will be a new version that takes story elements and a title from the previous versions. In related news, someone at Universal needs to go look up what “remake” means.
I’d heard that the studio has been meeting writers to script a take for a film that will be produced by Marc Shmuger and his Global Produce banner along with Martin Bregman. Bregman produced the Pacino version.
The film is not intended to be a remake or a sequel. It will take the common elements of the first two films: An outsider, an immigrant, barges his way into the criminal establishment in pursuit of a twisted version of the American dream, becoming a kingpin through a campaign of ruthlessness and violent ambition. The studio is keeping the specifics of where the new Tony character comes from under wraps at the moment, but ethnicity and geography were important in the first two versions. In the 1932 Scarface, an Italian (Paul Muni) took over Chicago, and in the Brian De Palma-directed remake, a Cuban cornered the cocaine trade in 1980s Miami. [Deadline]
If they’re still taking pitches, I think this film should tell the exciting true story of how the Wahlberg Brothers went to New York, discovered that there was a restaurant selling Wahlbergers, muscled in on the action, and took it back to Mass. It’s the American dream. “First you model the fackin’ undahweah, then you write the rap sawngs. Then you become an actah, then you get nawminated fahr a fackin’ Oscah, then some queah in New Yawk names a burgah aftah you called The Wahlburgah. Then you take the Wahlburgahs, and staht sellin’ em down neah da fackin’ hahbah, THEN you get the powah.”
It’s a reflection of our times.
I’m I the only person not impressed by Scarface and who thinks that Brian De Palma is a fucking hack?
Then you cast Kevin Connolly as a tough kid from Queens, then you say hello to your motha for me.
Andrew Garfield is available when they want to make Scarf Ace. “An outsider, an immigrant, barges his way into a remake of a fucked-out American superhero creation story . . .”
I assume it will be like the Werner Herzog version of the Bad Lieutenant or like Dirty Dancing 2–I.E. Not really a sequel or a remake, but a film with similar content and themes which attaches the name of an older film to itself so it can make more money (Although, in the case of Bad Lieutenant, I’m not sure if the first had such a big following, so I’ve always been confused why the Herzog movie even bothered using the “Bad Lieutenant” name at all).
Scaface is a big enough film that I suspect they are just trying to bring some attention to a mediocre film, and perhaps start a new franchise, by sticking the scarface name on it.
Starring Bradley Cooper
“I wrote Scarface; go fuck yourself.”
“Yeah but you also wrote this movie I am currently in. Your move.”
@Juan Carlo:I believe Herzog’s Bad Lieutenant was supposed to be call just Port of Call: New Orleans but someone during the production noticed that the movie was slightly similar to Ferrara’s Bad Lieutenant so they tacked on the additional title.