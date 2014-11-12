Universal Wants To Make Multiple Fast/Furious Sequels With Justin Lin, Says Report

You’d think their star dying in a street racing-related accident in the middle of shooting the seventh movie might slow down Universal’s plans for more Fast/Furious movies, but there’s just far too much money at stake. With the last installment grossing almost $800 million worldwide and 7 Fast 7 Furious (aka Furious 7) set to hit this April, Universal supposedly has no plans to quit the franchise, and in fact may bring back director Justin Lin (who directed numbers 3,4,5, and 6 before handing number 7 to James Wan).
At least, that’s what I think Deadline’s Mike Fleming is reporting. See if you can parse this hate crime against English:
I am not getting anything from the studio on this, but here’s what I hear: I expect Lin and Universal to begin talking again about him directing a multi-part production that will lead to multiple movies shot together and will wave the checkered flag on the Fast & Furious franchise.
So they’re going to “begin talking” to him about directing a “multi-part production.” Does anyone know what a “multi-part production” is? Aren’t most productions “multi-part?” You know, except for Buried? I would assume “part” means “installment” here, but how would that “lead” to “multiple movies shot together?” Wouldn’t it just… be multiple movies shot together? Which I assume means multiple installments shot concurrently? Damn, that’s a lot of assumptions I have to make to parse a sentence that’s already an assumption to begin with. .
Anyway, Universal and Justin Lin are talking about making multiple Fast Furious sequels together. MAYBE.
F*ck.
The latest installment already has skydiving cars. Is there any chance this franchise doesn’t end up in space?
Basically until our planet runs out of fossil fuels you can expect one of these movies every year or two.
“Justin Lin (who directed numbers 1,3,4,5, and 6 before handing number 7 to James Wan).”
Lin didn’t direct 1. Rob Cohen did.
Car dork!
What franchise has the record for most sequels? Friday the 13th? If they did Jason in Space they can sure as shit do GTO’s in Space.
That is a Charger, you philistine!
Bond, James Bond.
@Biff – I was referring to Dom’s signature vehicle. I don’t have to explain my art to you!
@kazoshay – Thanks. You’re right.
A checkered flag doesn’t ever indicate the start of a race, so I guess that clears up whether they’re talking about Lin starting or ending the franchise. A checkered flag does, however, indicate ska, so maybe in 7urious we learn the Stafe is part of a larger Cockney rudeboy gang of street racers, and in Fa8t there’s a scene where Ludacris jumps a flaming Vespa over an Austin Mini or something.
Man, that would be awesome.
I’m there opening night. In a plaid suit and skinny tie.
F&F Se7en, featuring Kevin Skacey.
In a few years you’ll have at least one installment per year, as well as two TV shows (one scripted, one reality) about those hilariously rambunctious daredevils. People will start encorporating car sounds in their everyday language: “Let’s just eeeerrrwwwww messing around with the little things and vroooooom for the big picture.”
I’m trying to translate that quote, and I hope I’m wrong, but is he implying spin-offs? Like a movie about Han and that girl, or Dom and Letty?