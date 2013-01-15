On the heels of their success with “Everything wrong with The Dark Knight Rises,” (1.2 million views and counting) CinemaSins has released a new video, Everything wrong with Looper in three minutes or less. It’s a nice mix of obvious stuff (the Bruce Willis makeup) and stuff hardly anyone noticed, like the special of the day in the diner being “soy steak.” They also call Paul Dano “discount Shia Labeouf,” which is probably true from a salary standpoint, but from a quality standpoint? Paul Dano is definitely in much better movies, but I won’t argue that he can be kind of obnoxious. I guess it’s your classic choice between guy who’s okay in bad movies vs. guy who’s not that great in good movies. (Excluding Transformers 3, in which LaBeef was a supernova of obnoxiousness). Anyway, something to discuss.
Some of these “sins” are valid – especially the body-disposal thing – others, not so much. Like the quick-cooking steak. Dude, maybe it was soy. You just said the special was soy steak. But I think the major difference between Looper and TDKR (and why I included Looper in my best-of-2012 list but not TDKR) is that Looper‘s “holes” were usually cutesy (often overtly so) ways to get to larger questions, whereas The Dark Knight Rises was mostly just an artful collection of holes. Unlike your mother, a particularly inartful collection of holes, covered in crabs and living in a trailer. Discuss.
The ending did ruin that film or me. I genuinely don’t get the love that it seems to inspire in some people.
I agree, the ending felt like a cop out. Imagine if JGL had just blown his trigger hand off instead of offing himself. Willis would drop his gun and Blunt could capatilize. They already set this up by lopping off Dano’s fingers. This alternative ending would have shown a transformation in JGL’s character and it would be somewhat clever. Blowing his own head off only confirms our main character is a selfish asshole unwilling to change and that he is not very smart at all or able to learn. I see no point in a character who is so self centered, stubborn, and stupid that he believes killing himself saves the day. What a crock of shit. If you’re just going to kill yourself in the end, what the fuck do I care about any of this? All that being said, I really enjoyed the movie and think it could pretty much remain as is, aside from the ending.
I swear, these are often more entertaining than the movies themselves.
If shooting at a kid makes them an asshole, Connecticut is gonna be a horrible place to live in about ten years. Too soon?
Just not really funny.
Based on the rest of the comments from the buzzkill gallery I don’t know if I’ll trust this group with funny
I’d like to see these guys tackle a movie like The Godfather, instead of the low hanging fruit they think they’re astutely ripping apart. Although, I did laugh at the very last observation.
So, we can invent time travel, but we can’t invent a way to cook steak in 30 seconds?
That’s not a future I want to live in.
time travel is invented in willis not the jgl future
and besides 30 seconds is not long enough to go to the kitchen, ask for the dish, prepare it, cook it, and then serve it, even if you cooked it in 30 seconds. Unless they eat old food that was there from another customer and maybe has a cigarette butt in it, and cold. That I could understand.
and if food is made in 30 seconds, you could watch a whole season of topchef in the time it takes you to make a bowel movement.
I would say contracting time is the most basic of movie “tricks.”
Poor Paul Dano – dies and/or is hurt in nearly every movie he is in and now he is compared to Shia Labeouf.
little miss sunshine, no death/hurt. unless you count preexisting color blindness getting hurt.
Girl Next Door he plays the guy who has a condom put on by porn stars. Not a bad gig, if you can get it.
Haha – I’ll say there are of course exceptions but come on – even in Where the Wild Things are he voices Alexander who is the one who gets picked on the whole time.
nice combination of douchey “sins”, humor, and actual gripes…bravo youtube video, bravo
i don’t really find any of these videos be funny. they just sorta sum up everything obnoxious about internet reactionary culture in 3 minutes or less.
I completely agree. It can be fun to pick out some flaws here and there, but what happened to being able to enjoy a movie for what it is instead of bashing it for what it isn’t?
I think you’re both misinterpreting the tone. Looper is a great movie that’s also fun to argue about. That’s a hallmark of an enjoyable film. I don’t think these videos take any of the fun out of Looper, they’re just a fun way to stimulate discussion about the movie (which, I can almost guarantee you, the filmmakers love). Lighten up.
Right there with you. And I’m in the “Looper is decent but overrated” camp. But after watching Red Letter Media’s stuff, which manages to be actually insightful, a bit mean yet self-effacing and genuinely funny, this is Seltzer/Friedberg-level crap.
Absolutely, I agree with slappy too. Red letter media kicks ass
This. It’s much easier to shit all over something than put your money where your mouth is and make something better.
I like Red Letter Media too, but I don’t always have 45 minutes to watch their videos. And again, I don’t think these are “shitting all over” the movie, just having a little fun. I don’t think it’s meant as a serious criticism, just something to talk about.
These people would really enjoy Lincoln, where everything is overly explained except for the reasons slavery was actually ended.
If I can waft my farts in everyone’s general direction for a minute, I think the implication in Lopper is that time travel moves you between branching realities. So while old Bruce is from a reality where he pulled the trigger on himself no problem, he somehow gets sent back to a interlocking reality where the job got flubbed. I think the movie is going for something like this: when you get sent to a different reality branch, you slowly assume the identity and memories of the version of yourself that exists in that reality. i.e. Bruce slowly losing memory of his wife. Then more extreme events like limb loss happen to future/separate reality you immediately. A weird, logically wonky take on time travel, and who know if that’s what they were actually going for, but I think Looper follows it pretty consistently.
Thank you. Throughout the movie he says his memories are a fog, but a few seconds after an event happens to JGL, he “sees” them more clearly.
If anything that happens to ‘young Bruce’ immediately translates to ‘old Bruce’ why does he kill himself? Just shoot your hand off, jackhole. They made such a big deal with the first guy that ran having him disappear peace by piece I thought for sure that was the plan.
Yeah but then Old Bruce just drops the gun and switches to his other hand because it’s not like he’s in agonizing pain from an injury he sustained years ago.
No post about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s epic iAmA on Reddit eh? Probably my 2nd favorite since the Snoop Dogg one. Can’t believe he could have been in The Rock.
That thing was awesome.
If it was 1989, I’d be legit excited for this:
[i.imgur.com]
I don’t care if it didn’t really make a lot of sense, that scene with old Paul Dano’s character gradually losing body parts was the most metal thing I saw all year.
Agreed. Nitpicking mostly well done movies is a horseshit hobby. 99% of all movies ever made are highly improbable, even the ones based on real events. So if I movie tries something bold and doesn’t quite stick the landing… it gets a fucking passing grade.
*assumes dweeb voice* “Han Solo’s spaceship could never travel that fast in space and plus it wouldn’t make noise in space either. I mean Jesus Christ, frow a brain Johnny Hollywood.”
If it looks good, sounds good (musically and dialogue-wise) and entertains me… I just don’t give a fuck. I just don’t have the time or desire to fact check a fucking time travel picture.
Goddamned internet.
Same could be said about ‘Prometheus’. Self-inflicted alien abortions>body parts dissapearing
This was monumentally retarded.
So this guy is an idiot who didn’t understand the concept of the movie entirely. Cool?
Basically this. If you watch the TDKR video he claims one of the sins is that the “bad guy” (Talia) helped the cops find the bomb, whereas anyone who had paid a single bit of attention to the movie would know that she was in fact misleading them.
Absolutely terrible. Restaurants…. specials. A lot of people order the specials at restaurants.. so the ad-geniuses at the RESTAURANT they go ahead and just make the special all day, on a loop so that whenever someone orders it, they can get it right away!!! sometimes, within THIRTY seconds.
Nothing wrong with the Perabos.
Fuck you CinemaSins. The only movie that could possibly be made without flaws or lapses in continuity would be 90 black and white minutes of Kevin Smith whimpering softly into a sweaty wad of toilet paper while he takes a “good morning” BM.
Wow, I haven’t seen so many people this upset at a 3 minute video since Rodney King.
Zing.
I dunno. Old Joe did exist and killed people in the past. When young Joe kills himself, people who were already killed at the hands of old joe, had been dead for days when Old Joe existed. It’s an alternate reality. Jesus, I don’t know why that’s so hard to understand. Do I have to go to the cyber market and buy some straws?
I still think the Rainmaker is more of a demi-god than TK. I think junior seems to know the future and was smart enough to close all the loops while having his new life be better. . . He’s still going to rule the world, though.
I enjoy these videos for their entertainment value, and because I like having my attention drawn to the holes in the plot. It’s amusing to have someone point out something that is inherently stupid or doesn’t make sense, and you can’t believe you didn’t realize it.
I still really liked Looper, these videos don’t take away from my enjoyment of the movie. It’s just another way to look at it. Considering the relatively low budget for a sci-fi movie, and the time travel subject matter, it’s understandable there’s going to be mistakes. Christopher Nolan had a gazillion more dollars and multiple years to come up with the script for The Dark Knight Rises, and it had much worse plot holes than Looper.
Saw this about a week ago and what I failed to understand is why it was necessary to close loops the way they were closed. Why not just give the looper some gold and send him on his way?
Why does he have to kill his future self? Why does this crime organization let their looper live peacefully for 30 years after they retire and then decide to kill them by sending them back in time to their younger self? You’ve already let them live for 30+ years, what threat do they pose that necessitates a “loop” be “closed” at all? The entire concept the movie is built upon seems rocky.
Same reason the mafia would want to kill anyone. They no longer needed their services and closing the loop is a way of getting rid of the body without a trace. Remember that loopers go through the loop multiple times.
Incinerator – They’re only really concerned with disposing of the body from future time. Current time is pretty much lawless so any incinerator will do.
Soy Steak – No comment.
Cars – Have you been to Cuba? They drive 60 year old cars there.
Tarp – The tarp is there to help transport the body and keep the car clean, not to keep the ground clean. If you can keep the body on the tarp, good for you. If not, drag body 2 feet and it’s an easier trip to the vehicle.
Closing the loop – If they have other loopers do it, what would stop them from taking the gold and not telling you your loop had been closed? Self-terminating loops are cleaner.
Fingers – Loopers can/do go through the loop multiple times. They didn’t cut his fingers off the first time through, but the second.
Being late – The time machine sends people back exactly 30 years, to the second. Late departure means late arrival in the past.
Reload time – He was in shock at meeting his older self, with no hood on.
Scars – See ‘fingers’.
Steak – Clearly this is a Pittsburgh style steak. Plus in the future they can cook steak as fast as they want.
Joe’s wife – There’s no reason they can’t send a dead body back to be incinerated.
Super Joe Mario – It’s well established that Gat’s are idiots. Joe has had 30 years to know his way around a gun. Plus Die Hard.
Map – How else would you mark it so the idiot Gat’s could see it from across the room?
Rainmaker – Again, multiple trips through the loop with perhaps different consequences.
Suicide – Joe didn’t shoot himself the first time around. This is a different timeline. He doesn’t know his own younger self’s thoughts until they are in the same timeline, and even then he only sees them after they happen, not before. They established this at the diner.
Truck – The truck didn’t time travel. Just because a time traveler uses a truck doesn’t mean the truck is not present in that timeline. But apparently clothes time travel. Check the ground for Bruce Willis’ clothes.
Memories – The lady and Rainmaker didn’t time travel, they’re still going in their own timeline. Their past is still reality so of course they’ll remember everything. Joe only changed the future by killing himself.
Gold – I didn’t think those were gold. They look too big. They’re whatever the truck was delivering. Soylent Green?
Young Joe – He only stopped his current timeline so Old Joe wouldn’t be in it and kill the Rainmaker. His body is still reality in this timeline.