VIDEO: Tom Hardy wins a 90s modeling contest against Michael the British Male Model

Vulture today dug up some old video of Dark Knight Rises actor Tom Hardy competing in a modeling contest on the British Show The Big Breakfast in 1998, when he was 20. I don’t think it’s spoiling too much to say that Tom Hardy won. It’s Tom Hardy. He’s so good looking, I’d honestly think it’s gayer not to kind of want to bang him. When Obama finally makes us gay marry each other, he’d be my first choice. Also, he’s in England, which is kind of like Yao Ming playing basketball with pygmies.
I mean get a load of his competition:
CANNOT. STOP. LAUGHING. Poor Michael, he never had a chance.
I remember that brief period in the late nineties when they tried to make headbands-on-dudes happen. I remember a time in college when I stayed home to watch Summer Catch, with Freddy Prinze Jr. (it’s worth it for Freddy Prinze’s BAWSTON accent, Jessica Biel swimming around in a bikini is the icing), and there was a dude in that movie with a head band holding back his sick bleached tips.
Anyway, I don’t really know where I was going with this, other than to say that Summer Catch was a sweet movie and that Michael the British Male Model is my new favorite character.
[ScreenOcean via Vulture]
NOONE CARED WHO HE WAS UNTIL HE TOOK OUT HIS COCK.
Seriously though, I watched Bronson over the weekend and it felt like I was watching some kind of weird gay prison snuff porn. You know, as opposed to normal gay prison snuff porn.
Me too. I knew nothing of the movie going into it, either, made it way more fun.
Is he actually considered handsome, or is that a joke?
We watched Warrior over the weekend, and he always looks half….umm….tardy to the party in my opinion.
I will fight you.
Party hearty, tardy Hardy.
Homme Tardy?
(I think he’s quite handsome, though.)
You should’ve gone with “Fifth Element” Gary Oldman, not “True Romance” Gary Oldman, Michael – you idiot!
You mustn’t be afraid to make your biceps a little bigger, darling.
I worked as a Teamster on Summer Catch and you have no idea how awesome the skinny dipping scene was to film. When they run out to the front and are saying goodby at the truck, Jessica is in a white T shirt, no bra and is dripping wet. I was “working the picture car” and was less than 10 feet from those majestic tits for a good 30 minutes. Oh, and FPJ is a douche of the first degree.
Holy shit, I have the fondest, most vivid memories of that film, and I only saw it on TV. Basically, I’m going to have to incept you now.
“FPJ is a douche of the first degree”
Things You Can Tell By Looking At Them for $500 please, Alex.
Back when I was on Dawson’s Creek (sorry for the gratuitous name drop) I thought Josh Jackson was going to be a huge douche, turned out he was the only sane one among them. Of course, look where his carrier is now.
This is easily the worst Korn cover band ever.
“He’s so good looking, I’d honestly think it’s gayer not to kind of want to bang him.”
This is the “really quite something” Sorkinism of the Mancini-Ufford corgispace, assuming that Aaron Sorkin was five whiskeys deep and had his index through ring finger in his back business.
Wait, belay that, Sorkin is definitely to the Rolex in his own ass on the reg. And the only time he removes that hand is to slap Olivia Munn for sexting Comic-Con during set time. YOU KIDS AND YOUR GODDAMN SMARTPHONES! SORKIN ONCE BANGED A ROTARY PAY PHONE FOR COKE MONEY, YOU INGRATES!
Judge: A difficult one here, Michael. what theme would you choose for a photoshoot with your fellow competitors?
Michael the Male British Model: Weeze the Ju-uice?! [performs handstand to backflip]
Judge: Thank you, that will be all.
Michael the Male British Model: [puts on sunglasses] I’ll be back.
So Bane’s mask hides a silk ‘stache, or Vinnie Delpino. Or both.
I wonder if Michael keeps a painting of Brendan Fraser becoming more handsome and intelligent-looking in his attic.
I would say that Tommy Boy is probably the exception of the rule for Brit guys considered hot. If you look at Hiddleston, Tennant (he’s Scottish but it still counts) and Pattinson, Hardy Hardy looks like the angus beef steak version of the group. I am soooo not complaining.
Hardy said that Gary Oldman is his favorite actor and now he’s in 2 movies with him. ACTING!
I thought the exact same about Tom Hardy since Warrior was the first movie I watched of his. Then a few of my girlfriends I work with at Dish kept urging me to give more of his movies a try because he’s really nothing like that. I’ll admit that after watching RocknRolla, my opinion of Tom Hardy completely changed. I now have Bronson on the top of my Blockbuster @Home queue and since Nicolas Winding Refn directs it, I know I’m in for a treat. Seriously, watch a few more and you’ll find that he melds into his characters; the dude he played in Warrior really was a near-Neanderthal with issues. As for the above video of Hardy, it rather seems like he’s playing the crowd!