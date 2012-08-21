VIDEO: Tom Hardy wins a 90s modeling contest against Michael the British Male Model

#Tom Hardy
Senior Editor
08.21.12 21 Comments

Vulture today dug up some old video of Dark Knight Rises actor Tom Hardy competing in a modeling contest on the British Show The Big Breakfast in 1998, when he was 20. I don’t think it’s spoiling too much to say that Tom Hardy won. It’s Tom Hardy. He’s so good looking, I’d honestly think it’s gayer not to kind of want to bang him. When Obama finally makes us gay marry each other, he’d be my first choice. Also, he’s in England, which is kind of like Yao Ming playing basketball with pygmies.

I mean get a load of his competition:

CANNOT. STOP. LAUGHING. Poor Michael, he never had a chance.

I remember that brief period in the late nineties when they tried to make headbands-on-dudes happen. I remember a time in college when I stayed home to watch Summer Catch, with Freddy Prinze Jr. (it’s worth it for Freddy Prinze’s BAWSTON accent, Jessica Biel swimming around in a bikini is the icing), and there was a dude in that movie with a head band holding back his sick bleached tips.

Anyway, I don’t really know where I was going with this, other than to say that Summer Catch was a sweet movie  and that Michael the British Male Model is my new favorite character.

[ScreenOcean via Vulture]

 

TOPICS#Tom Hardy
TAGSBEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUSCLASSIC CLIPSMale ModelsMICHAEL THE BRITISH MALE MODELTOM HARDYVideos

