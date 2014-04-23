Someone Did The Opening Titles Of Forrest Gump In The Style Of Wes Anderson And It’s Kind of Genius

Wes Anderson didn’t do the opening title sequence for Forrest Gump. But what this video presupposes is… what if he did?

I don’t usually get as excited about Wes Anderson parodies as most people, because there are so many easily identifiable Wes Andersonisms that a parody isn’t very hard – yellow text, harpsichords, center framing, little kids in uniforms, a master-protege relationship, someone making a list, tracking shots, etc. But Vimeo user Louis Paquet has taken the usual mish-mash of “HERE ARE SOME THINGS THAT WES ANDERSON DOES” one step further by imagining what the intro to Forrest Gump might look like if Wes Anderson had directed it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The cool thing about this is that it’s basically a series of Forrest Gump scenes depicted through (almost) still collections of props – all with Wes Anderson’s retro sixties textbook aesthetic. Pretty cool. Definitely cooler than the actual Forrest Gump intro. Remember that, with the stupid feather? What the hell was that shit?