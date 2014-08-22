Wanna Watch A Supercut Of Every Robot Movie Ever? Of Course You Do!

Apparently, there is a dude out on the interwebs named Jonathan Mann who has been writing one song every day for over 2000 days. I guess the fact that a guy like this exists isn’t that surprising, but the fact that he seems to dedicate a significant amount of time to the production value of the music and finds the time to make the occasional music video accompaniment is super impressive. One of those music videos is a supercut of every robot movie ever, in chronological order, for a song he wrote called The Robots Don’t Love You (song #2057).
I’ll be honest, I have no way of confirming that this supercut actually contains every single robot movie in the history of movies. But before you watch it, just try and think of some movies that contain obscure/forgettable robots and I’m sure you’ll be a little surprised. I’m kind of impressed that Jonathan Mann thought to include Edward Scissorhands. But I supposed I’m much more impressed that he took the time to put this together, on top of writing his daily song. If Malcolm Gladwell is correct, this guy should become the next John Lennon in… (ok, let’s say each song takes an hour to write… minus ~ 2000 songs he’s already written… carry the 1… divided by pi) 21 years. Looking forward to it!
Psh, right away he misses one of the greatest, The Bowery Boys Meet the Monsters.
I think “every single robot movie” was just a troll statement to encourage nerds like me to watch it and mention the ones he missed.
Terminator? Pacific Rim? WALL-E?
Terminator and WALL-E are in there.
Conky isn’t in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure…
Call me when they do one for television shows.
Disqualified, Data is an Android, not a robot.
By that criterion, the replicants of “Blade Runner” shouldn’t qualify either. Certainly “Der Golem, one of his first clips, seems dubious. A man made of clay, brought to life with a kabalistic scroll placed in his heart is the product of mysticism and not science. Same with the Talos giant in “Jason And The Argonauts”.
Matt watched the video and laughed. He admired the effort it took, even if it was a pointless kind of effort.
Watching it again, he noticed the lyrics, particularly the repeating chorus of “robots don’t love you anymore”. He scoffed. What nonsense. He knew that Charlene loved him. Still…
He resisted the impulse at first, but as the time passed, he felt increasingly compelled to reach for his phone. “Love you :)” he texted to Charlene.
He tried to get back to work but was distracted by the distinct lack of a reply. Minutes passed, then an hour. Despite the heat, he felt cold. It was lunch time but he had no appetite. He looked over at the wall clock, a Guy Fierri novely clock that featured a picture of Guy with the caption “Flavour Time!”. The hands continued their circular march, but his phone emitted no sound. The silence worked its way under his skin, into his mind, into his soul.
He sat at his desk staring intently at his phone. His mouth hung slightly open without his realizing it. It gradually dried out, causing him to choke-cough suddenly. He barely noticed as the rest of the Filmdrunk staff looked over at him.
Matt’s mind drifted. He began to imagine all the reasons Charlene might not respond. His consciousness fell into the poisonous pit of suspicion and fear. Every insane possibility jumped out at him. He was adrift on a malicious ocean.
His thoughts were interrupted by his phone’s text notification, a midi version of Korn’s “Falling Away From Me”. He fumbled as he checked the message, but saw that it was from Charlene.
“WONK WONK WONK”
He felt a sudden flood of relief. Dopamine and adrenaline coursed through his system, making him at once hot and cold. His hands were clammy, his mouth dry, but everything was alright.
“The robots don’t love you anymore…” he said out loud, and smiled.