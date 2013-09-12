WB Signed JK Rowling To Write A Harry Potter Spin-Off And More

Because Hollywood is filled with people who look at other people and random objects as dollar signs, it was only a matter of time until some new Harry Potter films were announced, despite the final book yielding not one, but two films. It’s all about squeezing every last drop of milk out of the cash cow’s shriveled teats, and Warner Brothers is ready to apply the vice grips. The studio that brought us the eight Harry Potter films has inked a new deal with author JK Rowling that includes a movie based on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

The adaptation of the book that also served as Harry’s textbook in the magical series will mark Rowling’s screenwriting debut, as she told the studio that it could only produce a series of Fantastic Beasts films if she got to write the first one. Billionaire female authors and their demands, am I right?

The studio said it had entered an agreement under which Ms. Rowling, who wrote the “Harry Potter” books, will become a screenwriter for the first time, working on an adaptation of her “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a book that extends the world of wizardry in the Potter series. In a statement, Warner said the movie would become the first in a planned film series. The studio also said the agreement would permit new attractions and initiatives connected with its existing “Harry Potter” theme park presence at the Universal Studios parks. (Via the New York Times)

