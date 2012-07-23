Warner removing gun in theater scene from Gangster Squad in wake of shooting

Remember what I said this morning about empty gestures in the aftermath of the Aurora shootings? Set phasers to “durp.”
And the studio moved swiftly Friday to pull from exhibs and online outlets the trailer for “Gangster Squad,” a period drama that featured a scene in which agents spray machine-gun fire into a crowded movie theater from behind the screen. Given the eerie association created by the Aurora shootings, Warner Bros. has since decided to remove the scene from the film, which opens Sept. 7, and is putting reshoot plans into motion, a source with knowledge of the situation told Variety. Warner Bros. would not comment.
Hmm, well I’ve heard rumblings about Gangster Squad reshoots for other reasons, maybe they just threw this one in because it was convenient. Oh, and by the way, this whole gesture is cheapened somewhat by the fact that it came to us by way of a Variety piece that includes the word “bizzer”:
Bizzers in Los Angeles were just waking up to the horrendous news of the slayings at the “Dark Knight” midnight screening when Warner Bros. execs made the call to cancel Friday’s skedded premiere in Paris… [Variety]
“Bizzers?” Did Snoop Dog write this? Go f**k yourself, Variety. Kind of hard to strike the proper tone of somberness when you’re wearing a giant foam cowboy hat during the eulogy.
We should probably take all scheduled (skedded?) films out of theaters because, if you haven’t heard, some dude killed people IN A THEATER! Isn’t it “eerie” that more films are going to come out in theaters? Where people DIED? IN THEATERS!!
I’m kind of OK with the removal of scenes in response to Fred Willard and Jerry Sandusky.
THIS TOWN NEEDS AN ENEMA.
They could just go the Relax-O-Vision route and replace that scene with Baby Goose and Patches frolicking in a meadow.
Fucking Obama ruining America once again, you didn’t hear Abraham Lincoln complaining and canceling plays after the shoot out in that one theater
Yeah! AND he hunted vampires! I don’t see Obama hunting vampires!
George Washington (all 6 foot 20 of him) would have stuck the shooter’s hand in a jar of acid. Lincoln and Obama are pussies. [www.youtube.com]
Is it too late to send Bane and Talia to Hollywood?
uh spoilers?
You don’t come to a film blog, in the comments section no less, after the release of the biggest movie of the year and expect everyone to keep quiet until YOU see the movie.
How is that a spoiler? He didn’t reveal Bane’s secret identity or Talia’s.
P.S. (Post Spoiler) Bane is Alfred
Hey girl, if you keep me close to your heart, the love we share will function like a kevlar cuddle and always keep you safe.
I saw this trailer and didn’t even remotely connect it to what had happened. Thought didn’t even occur to me until this action came up in the news today.
While I don’t condone making jokes about the situation (See: Deadmau5 vs. Playboy model), I do think we can’t change our lives for fear of looking insensitive.
So are they going to replace the guns with walkie-talkies?
A visual demonstration of my last point:
Damn you Lord Revisisle for making my reference way before me! And damn circumstances for forcing me to be on the road until just few minutes ago.Watch out I have a walkie-talkie and know how to use it.
They need to reshoot American Werewolf in London and Gremlins too. And every other movie that has a scene set in a theater. We can’t take it.
Also, the theater scene in American Werewolf in London not only has people getting killed in a theater, but it’s a PORN theater to boot! WAY too insensitive right now.
Was Fred Willard in that scene? I can’t remember.
Yes he was. He played the dead black hobo.
Intern: Someone shot several people in a theatre!
Jaded Exec: My God… We should remove the scene from Gangster Squad that is conceptually similar to that.
Intern: It’s not the same thing.
Jaded Exec: Its conceptually similar.
Intern: So you’re cool with the rest of the brutal and illegal gunfights and executions.
Jaded Exec: They’re not CONCEPTUALLY SIMILAR. Empty gestures for all! Back to my work!
*Does cocaine, spends rest of day trying to create new LoLCat image, fails but accidentally writes the next Tyler Perry movie*
Well, I clearly don’t know Hollywood. I said they wouldn’t do that, they’d just move it. So It must be not only a piece of junk (being a September release) but also one where story doesn’t matter.
Tarantino is bringing in Speilberg to edit the movie theater scene from Inglorious Basterds, so now instead of machine guns they’ll have walkie talkies instead. Huzzah!
Kinda like when they took out scenes showing the World Trade Center from every fucking movie for like 5 years
BOYCOTT LORD OF THE RINGS!! THE TWO TOWERS IS INSENSITIVE!!