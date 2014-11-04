Watch The Minions Search For An Evil Master To Serve In ‘Minions’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember when Cap’n Crunch released Oops! All Berries and you learned that it was possible to have too much of a good thing? I do. Yet, before Halloween I still opened up all of the Starburst fun-sized wrappers and removed all of the pink ones for myself. I suppose you could say I’m a complicated man with many deep and conflicting emotional layers. Suffice it to say, I’m very excited about the Oops! All Berries of the Despicable Me series, called Minions. Not only is the trailer legitimately funny, but the premise of the film seems perfectly reasonable. Here is a description from the trailer’s YouTube page:

The story of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s Minions begins at the dawn of time. Starting as single-celled yellow organisms, Minions evolve through the ages, perpetually serving the most despicable of masters. After accidentally killing off so many of them—from T. rex to Napoleon—the Minions find themselves without a master to serve and fall into a deep depression. But one Minion named Kevin has a plan, and he—alongside teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob—ventures out into the world to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. The trio embarks upon an adventure that ultimately leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock), the world’s first-ever female super-villain. They travel from frigid Antarctica to 1960s New York City, ending in mod London, where they must face their biggest challenge to date: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation.

Despicable Me and its sequel are incredibly underrated amongst people of my demographic: unmarried, 29-year-old, white, middle-class, humans with no kids. Within my demographic you’ll find many people singing the praises of any and every Pixar film, often arguing over whether the Toy Story 3 incinerator scene or the first 10 minutes of Up made them cry more. But venture outside of Pixar and you’re accused of watching a “kids movie.” Well excuuuuse me for opting to laugh at cartoons rather than bawl uncontrollably. Minions are silly and make me laugh. They are 90% of the reason I enjoyed Despicable Me, and they are 100% of the reason I am going to see Minions.