Watch The Minions Search For An Evil Master To Serve In ‘Minions’

Remember when Cap’n Crunch released Oops! All Berries and you learned that it was possible to have too much of a good thing? I do. Yet, before Halloween I still opened up all of the Starburst fun-sized wrappers and removed all of the pink ones for myself. I suppose you could say I’m a complicated man with many deep and conflicting emotional layers. Suffice it to say, I’m very excited about the Oops! All Berries of the Despicable Me series, called Minions. Not only is the trailer legitimately funny, but the premise of the film seems perfectly reasonable. Here is a description from the trailer’s YouTube page:
The story of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s Minions begins at the dawn of time. Starting as single-celled yellow organisms, Minions evolve through the ages, perpetually serving the most despicable of masters. After accidentally killing off so many of them—from T. rex to Napoleon—the Minions find themselves without a master to serve and fall into a deep depression.
But one Minion named Kevin has a plan, and he—alongside teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob—ventures out into the world to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow.
The trio embarks upon an adventure that ultimately leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock), the world’s first-ever female super-villain. They travel from frigid Antarctica to 1960s New York City, ending in mod London, where they must face their biggest challenge to date: saving all of Minionkind…from annihilation.
Despicable Me and its sequel are incredibly underrated amongst people of my demographic: unmarried, 29-year-old, white, middle-class, humans with no kids. Within my demographic you’ll find many people singing the praises of any and every Pixar film, often arguing over whether the Toy Story 3 incinerator scene or the first 10 minutes of Up made them cry more. But venture outside of Pixar and you’re accused of watching a “kids movie.” Well excuuuuse me for opting to laugh at cartoons rather than bawl uncontrollably. Minions are silly and make me laugh. They are 90% of the reason I enjoyed Despicable Me, and they are 100% of the reason I am going to see Minions.
You should try and set up an interview with the lead Minion. Gotta get back on that horse, after all.
What, Napoleon but no Hitler? Lets be honest, Minions setting jews free from concentration camps and inadvertently bringing down the Third Reich would be a much better movie.
looks like the minions saved the jews the trouble of building the pyramids, so that’s something.
I’m not sure if the Minions would conform to the Aryan ideal so the funny little fuckers would have been gassed.
I’m just here for the Schnitzel Bob fan-fic, don’t mind me.
Hmmm, methinks that Lieb senses kindred souls amongst the minions. I always thought Mancini was an evil super villain, this just cements it for me.
Because of the open floor plan, the break room at Filmdrunk Inc. wasn’t so much a room as it was a space with assorted couches, tables, a fridge and a microwave. The relative lack of employees, however, made it seem like a whole other space, given the easily 50 feet that separated it from the nearest desk.
It was where Matt found himself pawing through a pile of sundry candies. In an act that could only be described as Burnsy-esque, Burnsy -who hadn’t been seen around the office for six weeks- had hired a courier to deliver the candy. Attached had been a note which read:
“Hey bros and brodettes. Enjoy the leftovers. -B”
The surprising nature of the delivery was compounded by the fact that the ‘leftovers’ had arrived before Halloween. In what was increasingly becoming a mantra around the office, they ascribed the gesture to “The mystery of Burnsy”.
Matt liked most candy, but none as much as Starburst. He felt the name was appropriate: the rush of synthetic fruit and sugar made him feel as though a star had burst in his mouth, in a good way. It was an incredible gift that, for Matt, every Starburst tasted like the first he’d ever had. Even the yellow Starburst, so often maligned, were a joyful experience for Matt.
But even among Starburst, there was a clear champion. The pink flavour was king. That much was clear.
Matt delighted in noticing that Burnsy had included in his bounty a bag of fun-sized Starburst. He pulled aside the bag and noticed that it was open. He frowned. He then noticed that the standard two-packs had all been opened and emptied into the larger bag. Curious, he looked through the remaining Starburst before coming to an awful realization. Someone had taken all the pink ones.
Matt might not have described himself as the most rational guy at the best of times, but in retrospect his reaction surprised even him. He began to hyperventilate. As his pulse raced, his palms and armpits became slick with sweat. He wore no tie, but still reached instinctively to loosen it’s phantom grip.
Turning, he looked wildly around the office for someone to blame. His eyes honed in on a stray bit of pink lying on the floor by a desk. Laremy’s desk. He marched over and picked up the single wrapper. There was nothing in the garbage can. Matt was undeterred, however. He tore open the drawers on Laremy’s desk but found nothing. He stood panting, angry, when he noticed the smallest bit of what he instantly recognized as the white inside of a Starburst wrapper peeking out from under Laremy’s desk pad. He knocked the desk pad to the floor and uncovered what he was looking for. Dozens of pink wrappers littered the desktop.
“Laremy! LAAARRREEEEMMMMMYYYYYYY!!!” Matt shrieked. He turned to look at the startled Alison and Heather, who were working in the corner. “He… he’s not here, Matt. He went for lunch.”
Matt quickly made his way to the door, out to the hallway and down the stairs. For several minutes, the remaining employees heard the almost inhuman howling of their co-worker as he made his way to the main floor. “LAREMY!!!” came the call one more time from the main entrance to the building. It should in some way have been muffled by the distance, the window, or the passing train, but it wasn’t.
Laremy emerged from the bathroom. “What’s going on, guys?” he asked the ladies.
Heather responded. “You, uh. You maybe oughtta go home for the day. Or maybe a few days.” She paused. “That was bad, Laremy. Even for Matt.”
Laremy shrugged. “Oh well. Half-day for me!” Grinning, he sauntered out the door.
