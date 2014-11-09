Weekend Box Office: ‘Big Hero 6’ And ‘Interstellar’ Both Open Huge, $56.2 And $50 Million

Some outlets are calling Interstellar‘s $50 million weekend gross “slightly behind expectations,” though I doubt anyone’s complaining. It also added $2.2 million from its early, film-only release in 250 theaters, putting it right in there with Gravity ($55.785m opening) and Inception ($62.785m). Including its $80 million overseas, Interstellar opened to $132.2 million worldwide, which is pretty good for a nearly-three-hour movie that tries to explain the singularity. Like Inception, Interstellar received a B+ cinemascore. Science me, Nolan. Science me raw.
Of course, a good animated movie from Disney trumps anything else, as Big Hero 6 outdid Interstellar domestically, with $56 million. Overseas it gets a little more complicated, where Big Hero 6 opened in Russia two weeks ago but is rolling out slowly everywhere else. It has grossed $79.2 million worldwide. It received an A cinemascore and is actually better reviewed than Interstellar, 91% to 75% on Rottentomatoes. They both cost $165 million to make. Families made up 70% of Big Hero 6‘s audience. All in all, it was a massive improvement over Big Heroes 1-5, which I can’t even find numbers for (*dodges tomato*)
Interstellar‘s opening was actually Christopher Nolan’s worst since The Prestige in 2006 ($14.8 million). Of course, the three in between included two Dark Knight movies and Inception, and that stat should mostly just tell you why Nolan is allowed to do anything he wants, with four movies opening with $50 million+ in a row.
Not surprisingly, Interstellar set a record for IMAX.
The space opus did massive business on Imax and premium-large format screens, with Imax locations alone turning in $13.4 million, a record for a non-sequel and the largest percentage ever of the total gross (25 percent). Interstellar skewed slightly male (52 percent), with 75 percent of the audience over the age of 25.
It was also only the fourth time in history two movies have grossed more than $50 million on the same weekend (assuming the actual numbers released tomorrow still show Interstellar over $50 million):
In all three previous instances, they were an animated and live-action movie — Monsters University and World War Z; Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Prometheus; and Wall-E and Wanted — and in all three cases, the animated offering won. [HollywoodReporter]
And Interstellar and Big Hero 6 seem to be the most quality of those four combos, so that’s pretty cool. Also cool, David Fincher’s Gone Girl surpassed $300 million worldwide, and Bill Murray’s St. Vincent continues to hold remarkably well, declining only 21% from its fourth to its fifth weekend. Between Interstellar, Gone Girl, Birdman, Nightcrawler, and sure, St. Vincent (and Big Hero 6, judging by others’ opinions), I can’t remember the last time there were this many decent movies playing at the same time. I hardly know where to direct my bile! Maybe space the good ones out next year, instead of dropping them all at once after a summer of unrelenting shit? Just a thought.
Next week brings us the expanding Theory of Everything, Dumb and Dumber To, Beyond the Lights (which I hadn’t heard of until just now), plus limited releases for Foxcatcher, Rosewater, The Homesman, and Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas, which gets 400 screens (!!!), assuming those evil Muslim hackers don’t destroy it before then. I just don’t understand why they hate Christmas so much.
I love seeing audiences embracing a childish fantasy romp that doesn’t bother with any real science and is just about pretty visuals and a group of over the top caricatures trying to save the world. I also heard Big Hero 6 is OK.
+10
@MakingFlowers has been killing it all weekend.
How is that any different from Gravity?
Winner, winner.
Here and in your review you say “the singularity”. With a definite article, that term suggests the technological singularity, Ray Kurzweil’s New-Agey belief that machine intelligence will reach some sort of spiritually transcendent state (see “Her”). But this movie is about “a singularity”, i.e., a gravitation singularity, which is different. (Kurzweil took the term from physics for some reason, even though they don’t mean anything close to the same thing at all.) [en.wikipedia.org]
Fucking nerds
@Mike Keesey *gives you a swirlie*
I could be getting the finer details wrong, but I think he called it the singularity because in physics, a singularity represents a threshold, past which we cannot and do not understand anything. A singularity physically represents the end of our understanding of things, which is how he also represents the singularity.
Oh wow, I haven’t seen that Simpsons clip in days! Go make litter outta some literati, guys.
@dulcis_pater, I’m no expert either, but I believe that is actually called the event horizon.
I guess I really don’t understand animation. How can an animated movie cost that much to make? That’s insane.
For a live-action character to do something, you just need the actor to do it. For a CG character to do something, you MINIMALLY need a modeler, a rigger, a character animator or two, a texture artist, a compositor, a render farm, and expensive software. (Possibly some programmers and/or particle animators, too.) The actor takes 10 seconds to do 10 seconds of action. The animation team takes quite a bit longer.
@Mike Keesey Very informed answer. 10/10. Would bang. But seriously thanks because I’ve been curious about that for a while.
I might add to Mike Keesey’s explanation, that nowadays, a huge number of mainstream, big budget films are “animated films”. Avatar, Transformers, Gravity, Life of Pi, etc. are essentially what could be defined as animated films with live action inserts. While the live action may have very high priced actors, the shooting get wrapped in about 3 months generally. The animation (or VFX if you insist…but the lines are pretty blurry) can take maybe 18 months with a crew manifest that looks like the phone book of a small town.
I loved Interstellar by the way. I think it’s Nolans best movie, despite its flaws.
I thought it was fantastic. It takes suspension of disbelief. But so what?
i loved intersteller it was incredible. my bucket list now includes watching it on that big ass screen in the cowboys stadium
Interstellar has 100% underperformed. It played in more higher premium theaters (like tons of IMAX) than Inception and still performed 12 million below what that movie did.
Also, there’s no way in hell this movie has the legs that Gravity did (which some are comparing its box office returns to). It’ll make it’s money back worldwide, but not domestically.
And yeah, I hated the movie. Maybe the worst film I saw this year.
Can’t you just boil Gravity down to “space is horrendous”? I actually think Vince’s review was dead accurate this go around–which is to say that even if the movie wasn’t perfect from from a narrative standpoint, it took balls to the wall to really try something of that scope. You ever listen to the frotcast and that’s what they’re on about: movies that try to do something grand and different to such a level that even failure is something to examine and interrogate. And you’re crazy if this is the worst movie you’ve seen this year, or if you’ve been lucky and all you saw was Birdman and this. In which case, yeah, I can get behind that line of reasoning.
Gone Girl is a bit of a phenomenon dropping six hundred screens and clicking right along, no? Can’t say I haven’t considered
introducing it to the walking talking high-heeled nightmare that I can’t seem to pull away fromtaking a second look.
Wow this is a pretty wide range of opinions on Interstellar.
This is shocking information! How did Wanted earn 50 million on opening weekend?
Angelina Jolie.
@Dan Seitz – Oh yeah. Her ass was the only redeeming quality of that movie. Well her ass and the fact they got their super secret assassin orders from a sewing machine.
Bullets that bend time and space?
Not surprised at Big Hero 6. I think a lot of the ecstatic reviews from the nerd press are going to be walked back a little once they get a second viewing and stop being so excited that Hiro is a thirteen-year-old kid who likes science, but that’s really secondary to the fact that it’s a good movie for kids and parents won’t want to yank their own teeth out with pliers having to see it more than once.
I took my wife and kids to go see Big Hero 6 this weekend, just like DIsney told me to. Not gonna lie, theater was a little dusty. Plus, the animated short that played before the movie (Feast) was effing incredible. Was it worth the $60+ for admission and snacks? Actually, yes.
We all thoroughly enjoyed it ages 18 months to 38. Fun without being stupid, mixed in with some heart-strings and stuff, way better than most of the animated crap I grew up on.
But do I need to watch Big Hero 1-5 before seeing this?
“Summer of Unrelenting Shit” is going to be the name of my autobiography.
Big Dick Hero 6 starring B. Pumper
I saw this movie as a Nolan’s huge love letter to humanity and the universe. I can’t consider this movie anything other than great for the sheer honesty and earnestness of Nolan’s message.
I have decided that the people who hate Interstellar are also the people who hated the end of Lost. Boo-fucking-hoo that its sappy at time, that movie was amazing.
In other news, “Let’s be Cops” somehow has made almost $83M (?!?!)