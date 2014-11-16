Weekend Box Office: ‘Dumb To’ Stuns With $38 Million, While Jon Stewart Beats Kirk Cameron

Being 20 years late to the party and tracking 27% on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t seem to hurt Dumb and Dumber To this weekend, as it took number one with an estimated $38 million in domestic box office. Tracking numbers were predicting an opening around $25 million, which proves once again that tracking companies are kind of a scam.
Dumb and Dumber To — the first studio comedy in the marketplace since late August — played surprisingly young (43 percent of the audience was under the age of 25), as well as to an ethnically diverse audience, with Caucasians (44 percent) and Hispanics (38 percent) dominating. Overall, the pic skewed male (55 percent). [HollywoodReporter]
Its B- Cinemascore means it probably won’t hold too well, but with this solid of an opening it doesn’t really need to. Either way, I have my fingers crossed for an episode of The Newsroom where Jeff Daniels’ character lectures the nation about how we’ve been infantilized by these lowest common denominator gross out movies.
Elsewhere, Interstellar declined just 38% from its opening weekend and Big Hero 6 just 36%, with Interstellar crossing $300 million worldwide. In limited release, Foxcatcher grossed $48,000 per screen, and Theory of Everything $18,000 per screen. Jon Stewart’s Rosewater managed just $3,234 per screen on 327 screens, which isn’t much, but was enough to beat Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas, which earned $2,468 on 410 screens. I blame those Muslim hackers.
That’s about it for this week. Next week brings us the continuing saga of Catnips Elbow Grease and the incredible baker boy in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1: The Revenge of Heymitch Jablome. Okay I made that last part up. We had a solid run of decent movies for a while there, but it’s looking pretty sparse until Inherent Vice hits mid-December. I hope it’s good, because after that first trailer I want to put it in a turkey baster and squirt it in my butt.
“Next week brings us the continuing saga of Catnips Elbow Grease….”
I’ve always been partial to calling her Catlip ThunderQueef.
I thought we all agreed on “Katpiss Beefcurtains”?
I will bet the house that Rosewater gets an Academy Award nomination. Probably a Best Adapted Screenplay. That way they can invite Jon Stewart and the 2.5 million 18-34 year olds that watch the Daily Show.
Lol my thoughts exactly. he could make a 2 hour video of himself doing fart noises and somehow it would be nominated.
words on a page
Where do the demographics for ticket sales come? I’ve never once taken a survey or seen them offered. Is it like online opt in surveys or something?
Generally they’ll tag you outside a theater. I’ve been hit up once or twice, usually they do something like give you a free ticket.
Not security footage, black helicopters? No more going to the theater in blackface for me.
christ i just checked out that trailer inherent vice and now i need it
Ican’t believe I saw that trailer nearly 2months ago, forgot about it, and got so excited about it again.
recycled filmboner~!!!!!!
I no longer have any faith in the American public.
I mean, I’ll see it eventually out of curiosity, but anyone who paid more than $2 to see that movie should be kicked in the nards.
You just ensure that we have to suffer through ANOTHER Farrelly Brothers shitfest.
If the Farrelly Brothers can make 6 stupid movies in a row since 2003, and still get the financing to make the atrocity that was Movie 43, I think you’re overreacting that people going to see Jim Carrey this weekend are the sole cause of future Farrelly Brothers movies. I doubt they were going anywhere regardless.
Plus, you just said, like, that *you* want to see it. I saw a matinee showing for $6.50. [PRESENTS NUTSACK]
(FYI, it actually wasn’t as bad as most of their other recent movies)
movie 43 is the worst.
& the weirdest.
“I saw a matinee showing for $6.50. [PRESENTS NUTSACK]”
I haven’t heard a good Pee Wee Herman joke in awhile
Why on earth did you have faith in the American public?
“God bless you.”
*resumes peddling player piano*
I caught part of the original Dumb & Dumber on TV this weekend and actually felt guilty for laughing at it. I was like, “Oh, God, am I part of the problem?!”
Existential crisis, y’all.
I’ve got two degrees and I still find Robot Chicken’s nut shot bit funny. Human beings are just hairless apes.
go see interstellar. that’ll cure what ails ya
At least Dumb and Dumber To knows when it’s being stupid. You can’t say the same for Interstellar.
“I hope it’s good, because after that first trailer I want to put it in a turkey baster and squirt it in my butt.”
Great, now everyone is gonna want to know what’s so funny when I’m carving the bird next week.
It appears as if the about same amount of people (1.2 to 1.0) seem to give a sht about Jon Stewart’ smovie as they do Kirk Cameron’s which restores a bit of my faith in humanity.
Saw interstellar this weekend and thought it had some cool special effects along with some interesting space stuff. Plot meh..
Dumb and Dumber To was bad, but it wasn’t horrible. I was expecting horrible. There were a couple laugh out loud moments, but it’s a shadow of the original.