Weekend Box Office: ‘Dumb To’ Stuns With $38 Million, While Jon Stewart Beats Kirk Cameron

Being 20 years late to the party and tracking 27% on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t seem to hurt Dumb and Dumber To this weekend, as it took number one with an estimated $38 million in domestic box office. Tracking numbers were predicting an opening around $25 million, which proves once again that tracking companies are kind of a scam.

Dumb and Dumber To — the first studio comedy in the marketplace since late August — played surprisingly young (43 percent of the audience was under the age of 25), as well as to an ethnically diverse audience, with Caucasians (44 percent) and Hispanics (38 percent) dominating. Overall, the pic skewed male (55 percent). [HollywoodReporter]

Its B- Cinemascore means it probably won’t hold too well, but with this solid of an opening it doesn’t really need to. Either way, I have my fingers crossed for an episode of The Newsroom where Jeff Daniels’ character lectures the nation about how we’ve been infantilized by these lowest common denominator gross out movies.

Elsewhere, Interstellar declined just 38% from its opening weekend and Big Hero 6 just 36%, with Interstellar crossing $300 million worldwide. In limited release, Foxcatcher grossed $48,000 per screen, and Theory of Everything $18,000 per screen. Jon Stewart’s Rosewater managed just $3,234 per screen on 327 screens, which isn’t much, but was enough to beat Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas, which earned $2,468 on 410 screens. I blame those Muslim hackers.

That's about it for this week. Next week brings us the continuing saga of Catnips Elbow Grease and the incredible baker boy in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1: The Revenge of Heymitch Jablome. Okay I made that last part up. We had a solid run of decent movies for a while there, but it's looking pretty sparse until Inherent Vice hits mid-December.