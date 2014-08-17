Weekend Box Office: ‘Expendables 3’ Opens Terribly And It’s All Because Of PIRATES!

As soon as that story about the leaked copy of The Expendables 3 started going around, there was a palpable sense of “convenient future excuse.” Which brings us to today. The Expendables 3 opened with $16.2 million, down 43% from The Expendables 2, which opened with $28 million domestic in 2012, which was in turn down from The Expendables’ $35 million 2010. Right on cue came the Variety headline “Expendables 3 Flops: Is Piracy to Blame?”
Hey, man, they’re just asking the question.
The answer, incidentally, is no. The Expendables is the epitome of a movie you torrent because it’s not worth seeing in the theater. Besides, when the sequel is already doing worse than the first installment, it’s a pretty good sign that your franchise is circling the bowl. Iron Man, by comparison, opened $98m, $128m, and $174m, with the sequels benefiting from greater exposure thanks to the previous installments. People already get tired enough of The Expendables between the announcement of the cast and the release of the movie without there being three of them.
There’s also the matter of making The Expendables 3 PG-13. Right, because teenagers everywhere were clamoring to see Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes relive their youth. That should really win an Oscar for poor decision making. I don’t know how many times it has to be proven that R-rated films that go for it are a much bigger draw than watered-down PG-13 ones before studios start to pay attention. Just compare Neighbors and 22 Jump Street to Robocop.
[Expendables 3] played 66% over the age of 25. [Forbes]
Probably because all those young kids just pirated it, I’m sure!
The Expendables 3‘s audience was 61 percent male. It received an “A-” CinemaScore, which suggests decent word-of-mouth. If it follows the trajectory of the first two movies, it will close around $48 million. [BoxOfficeMojo]
The reported budget was $100 million. Of course, domestic numbers tell only a small part of the story for The Expendables. The first made 62% of its money overseas, the second 72%, and I’d be surprised if the third made less than 80% of its final gross in foreign markets, where aging action stars are still a huge deal (Stallone always did play better to non-native English speakers). Bottom line, it’ll probably make its money back and there will probably be a fourth one, regardless of what us jaded Americans think. But they’ll make it R-rated next time unless they like flushing money directly down the toilet. Nonetheless, I eagerly await The Expendables 4: Stop All The Downloadin’.
While The Expendables 3 opened in fourth, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took number one and Guardians of the Galaxy number two with second and third weekend drops (57 and 41 percent, respectively) comparable to the other hits this year. Guardians is now on pace to pass Captain America 2.
In surprise third place was Let’s Be Cops, the Fuddruckers/Futtbuckers/Buttf*ckers of movie titles, which took $17.7 million for the weekend, though it actually opened on Wednesday and earned $26.1 million from Wednesday-Sunday. Pretty good for a movie with 10% on RottenTomatoes and a B cinemascore. The studio will surely be patting themselves on the back for not screening it for critics, though you have to figure it’d be making even more money if it was actually any good (See: Jump Street, 22).
The Giver, adapted from every girl’s favorite book from junior high, opened in fifth place, with $12.8 million. Hey, did anyone know that was opening this weekend?
That’s about it for this week. Next week brings us Sin City 2: The Saga Of Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs, If I Stay, and When The Game Stands Tall. Hang in there, you guys! Regular season football and movies for adults are just over the horizon!
I think that the fourth movie (if they even make it) should be about the Expendables tracking down the guys who leaked the third movie and killing them.
It would, after all, make the fourth-wall-breaking complete.
When they find them, they’ll discover the group is leaking Expendables 4 in real time, as it’s being filmed.
It should provide a Spaceballs-worthy moment.
@Pro Wrestling Gorilla
…I can’t believe I didn’t think of that.
I am ashamed.
*bows head*
Best. idea.ever.
This idea reminds me of a deadpool comic.
Expendables 3 was just marketed wrong. Nobody wants to see their grandfathers (and their grandfathers’ action stars) in a movie. It should have been:
KELLAN “TWILIGHT” LUTZ and RONDA “HOT & TOUGH CHICK” ROUSEY in These Ain’t Your Parents Expendables. Also starring A SKINNY GUY WHO DOES PARKOUR AND USES A COMPUTER, BROS!
It is also possible that a lot of people who saw the first two “Expendables” movies have died of old age in the interim.
You spelled TWINK wrong…
It’s also that all the new people suck. I wanted to see Stathum and Snipes knife guys and share lame/witty comebacks, not Kellen Lutz and Ronda Rousey try
The problem with these Expendables movies is that they had the concept – get all these old action guys together – and… well, that’s it. That’s all they had. They didn’t bother with the rest. Even the action’s crappy. Now, if they had a cut-rate Shane Black, Edgar Wright or Lord/Miller-type – their Senor Spielbergo equivalent – who could make something action-packed, fun and self-aware in a good way, then they’d be on to something.
Hey, Expendables 2 was plenty self aware.
Exactly. They made a fingerpaint by numbers movie and that never works out well. Like Anchorman 2 or Hangover 2&3 just having the pieces doesn’t do anything. You actually have to build something with it.
“I don’t know how many times it has to be proven that R-rated films that go for it are a much bigger draw than watered-down PG-13 ones before studios start to pay attention. Just compare Neighbors and 22 Jump Street to Robocop.”
I don’t know…22 Jump Street and Neighbors had word-of-mouth going for them. And We’re the Millers did well last year despite being incredibly watered down to a PG-13.
We’re the Miller’s was rated R as well….wouldn’t have gone to see it if it wasn’t.
I’m guessing that Let’s Be Cops opened decently because New Girl/Happy Endings fans love those guys…?
I mean, I’m gonna’ Netflix it for that reason. But it doesn’t look good enough to actually spend money on it.
People saw it for Nina Dobrev silly!
Only reason I saw it was because of the cast, and the way the movie was, it’s probably the only reason I remotely enjoyed it.
I’m sure most people didn’t even know the cast and they went to see it because it’s a fun movie concept.
I love this post so much cause I hate Expendables on so many levels…
But forget piling on and let’s start moving on! The Equalizer comes out next month!!
If Exsuckables is the disease… Equalizer is the Hard R cure.
His character would kill baddies with deadly bracelets and other manly accessories.
Are we sure that’s Wesley Snipes? I haven’t heard a lot from Robin Roberts lately, I’m just saying . . .
Apparently it had nothing to due with being open while Guardians and Turtles are duking it out? Yeah, I’m sure some of the pirates didn’t show up, but, GOT is just doing monster repeat business.
Also, my money dollars this weekend went to seeing Rifftrax Live: Godzilla. Sorry everyone else.
I guess this franchise has become…
…Expendable.
YYYYYYYYYYYEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH
It also did terribly because the movie itself is no good. I liked the first two because they were at least made with enough nutty zeal that they were fun. This one, with the exception of Mel’s terrific performance, just felt so bland and uninspired that I was almost embarrassed for everyone involved. The more serious tone doesn’t work in a flick like this if a PG-13 rating is applied to it. The action simply did not have any weight to it because it felt so neutered. It was just way too choppily edited together, often to the point of where you couldn’t see what the fuck was going on. After a certain point of their slicing and dicing a shooting, I just gave up on trying to follow the action because my eyes couldn’t take all the rapid fire anymore. And that is a death knell for any action movie. There was simply no buildup and no tension and release to any of the action. They all just arrived to whatever generic ruined rubble there was and started to run around and shoot and blow shit up. It was so mechanic and by-the-numbers that there wasn’t even any boneheaded joy to seeing shit get blown up real good. You can make fun of Michael Bay all you want, but at least the man can put together a thrilling fucking action scene of mayhem. Here I was almost waiting for it all to be over already because it all felt so joyless. And it’s sort of shocking, because the director Patrick Hughes prior film Red Hill is actually a terrific little action film made with real flair and feel for the genre. The Expendables 3 feels like it was made by some hack journeyman SyFy channel director. I have no clue why Sly would get a talented guy like this and completely neuter him. Even the prior sequel felt more stylish and popping than this turd. I think having to cram so many people into a single film was a big mistake. They had to try and give each one enough business to do to justify having them in the movie, which makes the eb and flow of the action feel like you are watching a soap opera and not an exciting action film. Christ, they could have taken a look at The Dark Night Rises to see how you make a film with lots of characters work as a compelling story without it becoming a borefest. Here you could almost hear Sly behind the camera going, “And now we have to stop and pay a little tribute to this character…” Why even bother making this shit if you are not even trying to make it fun for us?
Ditto!
Just Asking Questions = JAQ’ing off
Don’t give Happy Madison ideas OH GOD IT’S TOO LATE
It seems like the hype surrounding the DVD release of II interfered with the huge surrounding III. We don’t need Expendables hype ALL THE TIME. Try going away for a while so people might actually miss you.
Hype, not hope. Wtf, spellcheck?
The problem is, if they try “going away for a while,” half of these people might be in wheelchairs (or coffins) by the time Expendables 4: Raid on Retirement Home goes into production.
The Expendables movies are basically the action equivalent of Happy Madison movies. Stallone and his friends just want a vacation.
Although I’ve read this one is good, the last two weren’t. Could it be this is a case of people not wanting to get burned again or were bored with the gimmick?
Also, why is Turtles number 1 again? Fuck you humanity!
I actually went and saw this because some friends of mine saw the first two and liked them. Having paid $8 to see it, I’m pretty disappointed and as far as piracy goes? lol no. This film is kinda trash. There’s a gigantic post above that shits all over the film, and it’s criticisms are all accurate, not the least of which being that:
OMG, THERE ARE TOO MANY FUCKING PEOPLE IN THIS MOVIE. The only way this is a good idea is if you make every second an action shot. Cut even the small bits of exposition and just make it all explosions.
For bracelets and other manly accessories. Since the Expendables is little more than scavenging a bloated corpse anyways.
You can’t blame the failure of Expendables 3 on “pirates,” because the Pirates of the Caribbean films were successful because of “pirates.” So “pirates” does not seem to be the determining factor here.
Funny how other movies get pirated a lot and still end up being big hits. Maybe it’s because The Expendables franchise kind of blows regardless of rating?
I now need to rent an old Wesley Snipes movie, because I don’t remember him looking like a woman.
I don’t know if it was piracy or just too much competition at the box office i believe the timing of the release date was a bad decision.