Box Office: Limitless must have taken WINNING BOX OFFICE pills

Brad Cooper’s Limitless led a boring box office weekend in which none of the new releases made more than $20 million or less than $10 million. THIS JUST IN: EVERYTHING’S FINE. Even super-flop Mars Needs Mom was down only 23% from its worst-ever opening last weekend. At $15.4 million, it still has a way to go to earn back the estimated $175 million they spent on it, but it wasn’t exactly making headlines. Limitless (Tagline: WHAT IF A PILL… COULD MAKE YOU RICH AND POWERFUL?) even got decent reviews, and I was trying to figure out why I have no interest in seeing it. I watched the trailer again, and I came up with three main factors.
1. “Most people only use 20% of their brain…” Oh really? Well that explains why getting shot in the head is such a treatable injury.
2. Schlubby Brad Cooper vs. Brad Cooper, Pill-Addicted Billionaire. I have a picture of Brad Cooper BEFORE he takes the magic genius pill, and a picture of him after. Try to guess which is which.
You don’t need magic pills anymore, man. You’ve got expensive ties and a haircut, THE KEYS TO SUCCESS! DAMN YOU, MAGIC PILLS, WHY COULDN’T I HAVE FIGURED THIS OUT ON MY OWN??
3. The Magic Touch Screen. In real life, if you ever see someone really smart using a computer, they’re usually typing some code you’re too dumb to understand. Filmmakers need a way for this to look cinematic, and if you’re not very creative, the solution is always… THE MAGICAL TOUCH SCREEN!
MY GOD, HE’S MANIPULATING THE COMPUTER’S WILL WITH HIS BARE HANDS! AND WITHOUT EVEN A PAIR OF SPECIAL GLOVES? HE MUST BE THE SMARTEST MAN ALIVE!
Full Top 10:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per
|Total
|1
|Limitless
|$19,000,000
|$6,894
|$19,000,000
|2
|Rango
|$15,315,000 (-32.2%)
|$3,985
|$92,577,000
|3
|Battle: Los Angeles
|$14,600,000 (-59.0%)
|$4,273
|$60,602,000
|4
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|$13,400,000
|$4,950
|$13,400,000
|5
|Paul
|$13,155,000
|$4,695
|$13,155,000
|6
|Red Riding Hood
|$7,255,000 (-48.2%)
|$2,394
|$25,962,000
|7
|The Adjustment Bureau
|$5,932,000 (-48.9%)
|$2,230
|$48,779,000
|8
|Mars Needs Moms
|$5,317,000 (-23.1%)
|$1,706
|$15,401,000
|9
|Beastly
|$3,260,000 (-35.1%)
|$1,801
|$22,245,000
|10
|Hall Pass
|$2,600,000 (-48.1%)
|$1,365
|$39,590,000
[via CHUD, BoxOfficeMojo]
This was all worth it just to see Cooper crying on Inside the Actors Studio. Because he went there, you see.
“Most people only use 20% of their brain…”
Yeah, they use certain areas at certain times for a specific task because if they were 100% of their brain they’d be having a fucking seizure.
Not the kind of “stroking out” I want to see Bradley Cooper doing, gnome sayin’?
He was a good sport about the crying on Letterman, so I can’t really hold it against him.
Although, he could take a baseball bat to my car and I wouldn’t hold it against him. I heard he’s single now, too. Call me!
*The Mighty Feklahr picks up a phone and starts dialing*
867-53…
And here I was the whole time thinking that computer hacking involves being bombarded with lots of flashing lights and techno music blaring (thanks Swordfish)
Pills that make you successful, attractive and use more of your head? Huh. I could have sworn that the Limitless trailer was just a really expensive Cialis ad.
computer hacking is one part staring at the screen intensely, two parts pecking out random keys on a keyboard, and one part saying, “almost….. almost…. cmon cmon…. IM IN!”
we need a supercut stat
Most people only use 20% of their brain (unless they have Adonis DNA)
Pills that make you successful, attractive and use more of your head?
The judges would have also accepted “rophynol”.
Asians use a pill to get them to 40% brain usage.
Tiny, yellow, different.
That’s a really expensive-looking bowl.
In the before picture, his name is actually Brad Lee Cooper. The pill he took was just a placebo — getting that stars and bars tattoo removed raised his IQ by 50 points all by itself.
And here I was the whole time thinking that computer hacking involves being bombarded with lots of flashing lights and techno music blaring (thanks Johnny Lee Miller).
“(thanks Johnny Lee Miller)”
Thus marks the first and last time anyone’s thanked Jonny Lee Miller for anything.
Angelina thanked him for teaching her space docking. It took Billy Bob to add the donkey punch to her repertoire.
Well that explains why getting shot in the head is such a treatable injury.
If only Jared Loughner had known that. Amateur.
My advice is to do what your parents did; take some pills, sir!
“GlennBeckHasAIDS says:
Most people only use 20% of their brain (unless they have Adonis DNA)”
Then they use 3% of their brain