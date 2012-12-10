Weekend Box Office: ‘Playing For Keeps’ Received A Red Card For Stinking

It didn’t take very long for a “respectable” and “legitimate” film critic to finally “like” Gerard Butler’s new epic flop Playing for Keeps, but the film has taken a step forward from a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score to 2%. The critic in question is Leonard Maltin, who wrote this of Jessica Biel’s latest paycheck:
It won’t be up for any Oscars, nor will it score points for originality, but it’s harmless enough fare for its target audience.
Translated: “It sucked, but not enough that bored single women and housewives wouldn’t kill themselves if they had to sit through it.”
That said, enough people were either scared away by that horrible RT score or they just had enough common sense to watch the commercial or trailer and know that this paint-by-numbers romantic comedy probably isn’t even worth waiting for on Netflix. (I’ll let you know the answer to that soon enough, as Playing for Keeps is the only movie remaining on my Must Watch list for the 2012 Worst Movies feature, and thank God. I’m seriously in pain from this year’s awful mess.)
The incredible latest edition to the James Bond franchise, Skyfall, remains at the top of the box office this week, as it earned another $11 million, bringing the grand total to $261 million. Playing for Keeps was the top earner for new films with a lousy $6 million earning it the sixth best gross of the weekend overall. Meanwhile, Hyde Park on Hudson earned $83,300 on 4 screens, giving it a meaningless but awesome per screen average of $20,825. Hey, I’m just trying to find anything positive in an otherwise goober of a weekend.
(Via Box Office Mojo)
I was honestly shocked to see the reviews for Hyde Park, kind of figured with the subject matter and Murray it would be a critical darling. Not in a negative way, just figured they would have to really fuck up an FDR biopic with him for it not to be awards bait, but apparently they did.
I am not looking forward to my girlfriend renting Playing for Keeps from Redbox in two months.
Why in the ever loving FUCK was Alex Cross up 116% over the weekend? In all honesty how does that happen? C’mon Burnsy we need Investigative Journalism on the subject!
I rather watch Alex Cross tho
Sadly, they doubled the number of theatres it played in from the previous week, and it just sucked up the latent pun-lover dollars in those markets.
hmm apparently i guess there is a strong throw a dart at the matinee and see whatever it lands on market
Jesus. Skyfall has already passed 900 million worldwide. Would imagine it’s going to fall short of Avatar’s record (I think?) of fastest to a billion, but would think it will get there pretty soon. Impressive with no 3D sales.
Again Silver Linings Playbook on less than 400 screens. Is Hunger Games paying Weinstein to keep mature Katniss under wraps? Inquiring minds
want todon’t give a fuck.
Read more about this at site ask22 Com or fly38
Oh god is this the real Gillian Anderson?! What luck, I’ve always wanted to ask you I had a huge crush on both you and Ellen DeGeneres when I was younger and now you’re at least 50% lesbian and Ellen is pegging the needle do I need to tell my parents anything? Is the answer at the obviously interesting website you are referencing?
I keep thinking of Kevin Nealon’s SNL bit where he reviewed porn.
“At first I was mildly interested. Then very interested. Then very very interested. Interested, Interested, Interested… then suddenly no longer interested at all.” (I paraphrase.)
“Target Audience” is offensive. Retards prefer to be called “Special Viewer Groups.”
Did anyone else happen to see that Gerard Butler’s promotional bits for this shit stain landed him in the studio of Fox Soccer channel’s EPL broadcast this weekend? Do they really think soccer fans will go see that fucking thing?