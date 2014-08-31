Weekend Box Office: Summer 2014 Movie Attendance Was At A 17-Year Low

Hey, is it just me, or have there not been many very good movies this Summer? Guardians of the Galaxy is the only memorable mainstream movie I can think of, but at least there’s good news there: Guardians became the highest-grossing movie of the year (in terms of domestic box office) at $274.6 million, surpassing Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s $259.8 million and Transformers: Age of Extinction’s $244.3 million, and becoming a virtual lock to surpass $300 million domestic. HOORAY, GUARDIANS BEAT TRANS4MERS!
Of course, factoring in worldwide numbers, Trans4mers has earned almost double what Guardians has, a billion to $547.7 million. Guardians has yet to open in China and Japan, but if it doesn’t catch Trans4mers, that’s your first counter argument the next time someone blames Americans for having crappy taste in movies.
As for this weekend, once again things weren’t great for the new releases. Guardians and TMNT went one and two, with the new wide releases As Above/So Below and November Man going fourth and sixth, with $8.3 and $7.6 million, respectively. Above/Below a found-footage movie about catacomb demons or something only cost $5 million to make, which is good for Legendary Entertainment. Less good was the film’s horrible, C- Cinemascore. I guess it’s still even money on whether future found-footage projects will still be attractive to studios. Maybe they’ll stop making them if we ask nicely?
The November Man, which saw Pierce Brosnan and Olga Kurylenko re-audition for Bond, cost a similarly reasonable $20 million to make, and earned a better B+ cinemascore, but only earned $7.6 million at the domestic box office. It’s a bummer, because the idea of a Bond or Bourne movie with actual nudity and adult themes was a good one, it’s just that the movie itself felt slapped together like a last-minute homework assignment.
But I might be burying the lede here. The box office as a whole was down 15% from last year, bringing it to an eight-year low. When you account for inflation? It was the worst in 17 years.
Although official numbers for summer 2014 won’t be released until Tuesday, North American revenue for the season will barely crack $4 billion, marking an eight-year low and, when accounting for inflation, a 17-year low. And revenue is down 15 percent from last year’s record haul of $4.75 billion, the biggest year-over-year decline that anyone can remember. [TheHollywoodReporter]
Again, the key word there is “North American.” Trans4mers was a mild disappointment in North America, but made 77% of its money overseas. Some will argue that the box office is cyclical and once the next Avengers and everything else hits next Summer, things will be back to normal. But even if it isn’t, it’s likely that the movie box office isn’t tanking so much as it’s shifting, where the big blockbusters increasingly look overseas to make their money. Of course, the last two Transformers movies making more than a billion dollars don’t make that future look very promising.
Too many reboots of reboots, too many sequels, too much ‘YA’ etc. nowhere nearly enough ‘original’ ideas – but sadly I doubt the execs (who are lawyers and accountants) at the movie studios will figure this out and change their game plan. I think it’ll take a prolonged period like this before they sit down and really examine what they’re producing.
Next summer are the Star Wars sequels, Mad Max reboot, which will probably make money – so sadly I’m afraid we’re in for more of the same.
Remember back in the old days when movies only went overseas just as an afterthought, and their BO grosses didn’t really matter? I think in about 10-20 years it’s gonna be the opposite.
Hey if it means Trans4mers and TMNT do all their business everywhere else in the world first and doesn’t really get much theater play here in the US, I’m all for it.
An addendum to my earlier comment. In addition to the source material being something we’ve all seen before, I also don’t find movies as intellectually or emotionally engaging as I used to. I can remember being dazzled by a movie and seeing it multiple times in the theater, on DVD or cable. “Guardians of The Galaxy” was fun, but I forgot about it 15 minutes after I left the theater. I literally can’t remember the last movie that ignited my imagination to the point where I felt compelled to see it more than once. Is that just me?
It is just you. Maybe I’m lucky in that I live in a town where we get every movie conceivable, good and bad. Plus, I couldn’t care less where the story comes from, as long as it’s good. Some classic movies have been reboots or sequels (Godfather II, The Thing (the Kurt Russel one), Empire Strikes Back, etc.) This whole “I’m going to hate on this because it’s a sequel or reboot” thing is getting old and tired.
Speaking of original work, how about The Lego Movie, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Bad Words, Locke, Only Lovers Left Alive, Chef, Snowpiercer, Lucy, Wish I Was Here, The One I Love, Frank, etc. We even had a couple good sequels this year (Anchorman 2 and 22 Jump Street.)
In all of history, there has never been a year when all the movies released have been crap, people just see the wrong thing. This year is no exception. I didn’t even like all those movies I listed but even the ones that stunk had me thinking about them days later. There’s always going to be bad with the good, but you have to go beyond the top 10 in the above list and take some risks instead of following the crowd.
So far this year I really loved “Snowpiercer,” “Ida,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Under the Skin.” Everything else has been in the “see it and forget 15 minutes later” camp.
I’ve been afraid to go out to theatres because of all the news about “movie pirates.” The last thing I need is to have my pleasant evening interrupted by a bunch of scurvy knaves with eye-patches and peg-legs plundering the cinema, stealing my popcorn, and talking on their cell phones.
I’ll just stay home and watch films I’ve illegally downloaded, that way I’ll be safe from the pirates.
I may have this whole thing a bit confused, I’m afraid, but I get all my news and information from Twitter.
Never leave home without at least two fully loaded muskets and a sword.
“The more you know…”
The lox, plunder the lox.
Ha! Good stuff Wrecks.
– 22 Jump Street
– Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
– Edge of Tomorrow (aka ‘Live. Die. Repeat.’)
– Neighbors
– X-Men: Days of Future Past
– Can I count ‘Snowpiercer’? I want to count ‘Snowpiercer’.
A lot of mediocre-to-bad movies come out during the summer every year. I don’t know if this one is any different, it just had a lot of notable disappointments. Although it might seem worse than usual because ‘The LEGO Movie’ and ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ came out earlier in the year.
I liked all of those except for the ones I plan to see at home shortly, 22JS and DotPotA. Don’t think that originality is the lesson execs will take away from the summer, insofar as the most original hit–Guardians–was still derivative insofar as it was a Marvel superhero team, and the lesson there is, make another Guardians movie. I would almost guarantee a lot more overseas $ (€ and £ and ¥ too) for the sequel because Pratt will be an established star by then.
At least there probably won’t be another Expendables. So.
You actually typed DotPotA. I think that is as depressing as Trans4mers making a billion dollars. I am never recycling again, this planet deserves to die.
Except that every movie on that list that I’ve seen was good, or at the very least so bananas you couldn’t stop watching it (Snowpiercer, I’m looking at you…)
@mattyj2001 – Exactly my point. Some really good movies came out this summer. I listed those of them that I saw. This year’s bad movies were just more notable disappointments than they were in previous years.
Typing DotPotA is almost as much fun as typing RotPotA, and more fun than typing LotR:FotR.
i liked november man. i’m really looking forward to a walk through the tombstones and the equalizer. I was disappointed the judge looks more family drama than court drama
Stories like these make me wonder if we’ll ever get to a post-cinema era of American culture. Not one where movie theaters don’t exist, but one where it’s a much less prominent part of everyone’s life. I mean, network TV is already drastically different, in terms of content and viewership numbers. Terrestrial radio is still limping along… somehow. I suspect the nail in radio’s coffin will be when cars start regularly coming equipped with wireless data service.
I see it as the media analog to how baseball, boxing, and horse racing used to be the most popular sports in the U.S. They’re all still here, and they’re all popular to varying degrees, but nowhere near what they used to be.
I’ve seen maybe 10 movies in an actual theater in the last decade. In the ’90s, I probably saw 15-25 movies at a theater every year.
I’d say that tv is far more prominent in peoples lives than it was, due to the internet. Now tv shows are important, and talked about, and whole seasons are watched in a matter of days. It could be a bubble soon to burst, but while ratings numbers are down, I’d wager more eyeballs are viewing tv content than ever before.
TV is different because movie actors and moviemakers are making ‘TV’ now. Which is less TV and just shorter form entertainment. It doesn’t really matter what the mechanism of delivery is, it’s just content. And content is getting better and better, and more abundant, than ever before.
I sincerely hope that movie theaters don’t go away, I like me a giant screen. I hope ‘TV’ doesn’t go all mobile in me, I’m middle-aged and my eyes suck.
But in any case, people the world over are consuming more media than ever before, it’s just getting to them in a different way. Movie studios need to realize this, and they will. TV and the Internet were supposed to kill the movie industry, and that hasn’t happened. I’m not saying they are fast, agile and innovative, but they’re a big enough gorilla where it’ll take more than a down year at the box office to kill it.
PS Seeing only 10 movies in a theater in 10 year is part of the problem.
I worry that people are watching movies on their phones or laps when many are meant to be seen three or four stories tall. I will never give up that experience.
I actually see more movies in theaters now, mainly because I’m so ADD in my freetime that I won’t ever watch them on my own without also surfing the internet or doing a million things at the same time. So I try to see the stuff I want to see in the theater if at all possible.
Plus, going to the movies has always been mentally calming for me. For me it’s always had a meditative and ritualistic aspect to it. It’s like my equivalent of going to church. Plus, with the rise of the internet and smart phones, going to the theater is a way to remove yourself completely from the world for 2 hours in way that you can’t always easily do at home.
As Above, So Below is a found footage film? Never would have known it from the previews. Same goes with Into the Storm. Sounds like Hollywood has already gotten the message about audiences being sick of found footage.
“Found footage” is a dumb term to describe movies “shot by characters in the movie.” It’s not just a style or a premise, it’s a plot detail. If the footage is “found” it suggests the characters are lost, or at least their video is lost and discovered later, which is often not the case in these movies. I’d prefer something like “diegetic movie,” but I guess we’re stuck with ff.
As dead as this summer was, anybody else think Snowpiercer might have been a big hit if it had gotten a wide release?
It would have been … something. I found it really difficult to describe it to my friends without it sounding really, really bad. I saw it a couple months ago and I’m still not sure exactly what I thought of it. That’s a tough sell.
I wish it would have had a decent release and would have done well, because I think it’s important to have crazy stuff like this out there. I’ll probably buy the Bluray, just because. If they bother to put one out.
If not for five-dollar Tuesdays, I wouldn’t go to the average cineplex at all.
Snowpiercer not getting a wide release was absurd. It totally could’ve worked as a mainstream movie, just a bit darker than others.
I like Chef adding 652 screens.
W-We have nothing else to show!
Hollywood seems to have forgotten that Generation X is now in their 40s. We know the economy is not going to get better until it goes through a big collapse and we have to be more cost-efficient while we raise our families through this very bleak time.
7 bucks for a month of Netflix is a far smarter investment than the 50+ bucks it costs to take a family of four to see a shitty comic book movie.
Only movie I was compelled to watch twice was Snowpiercer (well and GOTG, which I’ll pop into my local multiplex today to see again). Beyond that, not much caught my attention to go see.
I think the weather has something to do with some of those low numbers. We are a having a very mild summer here in the mid west and I think people are just out doing other stuff.
GOTG was memorable but goddamn if there weren’t movie I enjoyed more and imo more memorable. The Raid 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Dawn Of The Apes, and best movie so far, SNOWPIERCER.
Yeah. Snowpiercer could have been bigger than it was, but the Weinsteins’ egos got in the way (they wanted to cut 20 minutes and change the ending, but the director refused, so they dumped it in VOD). It was big over seas and had already turned a profit before it was released in America, though.
Why would anyone go to the movies during The Fappening?
Yeah, seriously.
When you’re kids ask you where you were that fateful night when Hilary Duffs blowjob pics dropped, you want to have to tell them you were seeing As Above So Below?!
What exactly is “The Fappening”?
Counterpoint, this Deadspin article:
[theconcourse.deadspin.com]
I thought this was one of the best Summers in years. More hits than misses and and alot of the successes were smart and critically acclaimed. And this was before Guardians of the Galaxy came out and topped everything.
y’all typed a lot of comments debating the merits of the 2014 summer movie season without typing “Boyhood”