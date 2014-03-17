Weekend Box Office: Dreamworks Really Needed ‘Need For Speed’ To Be A Hit

Dreamworks apparently had high hopes that Need for Speed would become their first “franchise” movie since splitting with Paramount, and that they could maybe even make some of that sweet Fast/Furious money. Sadly, this was not to be, and NFS screeched into third place behind Mr. Peabody and 300: Rise of a Sequel. Basically, Dreamworks hoped for car movie money but had to settle for video game movie money. Probably not enough leather jackets.
Playing at 3,118 locations, Need for Speed opened in third place with an estimated $17.8 million. That’s a somewhat disappointing start: it’s lower than the worst Fast & Furious movie (Tokyo Drift, $24 million), and is roughly on par with past video game adaptations Resident Evil ($17.7 million) and Max Payne ($17.6 million). [BoxOfficeMojo]
And so, the search for the actually decent video game adaptation continues, long after it should’ve been called off. Oddly, Need for Speed actually made more money in China than in the US, debuting with $21.2 million there. China is probably more used to second-rate knockoffs. Need for Speed earned $45.6 million in total overseas box office, probably enough to recoup the modest budget by the end of the run. But enough to warrant a sequel? I guess we’ll see. Resident Evil did have seven of them.
Another funny angle for Need for Speed is to look at that turd and try to imagine Steven Spielberg signing off on it, because that’s apparently how it happens at Dreamworks.
But the small studio has a unique selling point: Steven Spielberg, who is intimately involved in everything from reviewing script drafts to giving notes on daily footage. “Telling Steven Spielberg how I was going to direct his movie was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said “Need for Speed” director Scott Waugh, who was red hot in Hollywood after his hit 2012 feature directorial debut “Act of Valor.” [WallStreetJournal]
Somehow, none of the horrible movies Spielberg is involved with seem to rub off on him, like Bill Murray doing Garfield 2.
Elsewhere, did you know Tyler Perry had a movie out this weekend? Yeah, no one else did either.
In fifth place, Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club bombed with $8.3 million. That’s the lowest opening ever for a movie directed by Tyler Perry—2007’s Daddy’s Little Girls previously held that “record” with $11.2 million.
The Single Moms Club’s audience was 79 percent female and 80 percent over 25 years of age. [BoxOfficeMojo]
Well there’s your problem right there. Tyler Perry’s audience skews heavily female and they come to see hot man meat. You can’t have a Tyler Perry title like “Single Moms Club,” that implies a lack of hot man meat, you’re going to do terrible numbers. Next time go with something a little more provocative, like “Pastor Morris Chestnut’s Sunday Sauna Sermon” or something. You need something that really combines a religious message with the promise of male shirtlessness.
Grand Budapest Hotel expanded to 66 theaters and broke the record for per-theater average for a film playing at more than 50 locations, with $55,152 per theater. I never know if these kinds of records are something to celebrate, or just proof that a movie should be playing way more places.
Back to cereal commercials for Aaron Paul.
And Korn music videos.
He’s in the next Ridley Scott movie, “Exodus”. He’s playing Joshua to Christian Bale’s Moses (snigger). Not too shabby.
“Free my people, bitch!”
I’m guessing Aaron Paul doesn’t have to work another day in his life if he doesn’t want to.
How much did Grand Budapest Hotel cost to make? It made 4 million over the past two weeks and I can’t tell if that’s good, or bad.
I’m actually kind of surprised Need for Speed made that much money. It looks like a poor man’s poor man Fast and the Furious film. So like, Herbie: Fully loaded.
In sixty-six theaters. You have a better chance of finding that Malaysian plane in middle America.
Moonrise Kingdom’s budget was $16 million, so I’m presuming Grand Budapest is probably just north of $20 million. If it follows the Moonrise pattern, it’ll grow to about 1000 screens in the next 3 weeks, and should have no trouble topping $50 million (Moonrise did $45 million.)
The Single Moms Club sounds like the tenth circle of hell.
Maury Povich could do a spinoff called, "The 11th Circle of Hell: This DNA Test Will PROVE You Are My Bab's Daddy, I Am 1,000% Sure!"
Grand Budapest Hotel isn’t playing within a two hour drive for me. So I guess I will see it on bluray in a few months.
Give it a couple weeks. It’ll keep gradually rolling out.
I hope Aaron Paul saved up his Breaking Bad money
I don’t know. I think he dropped a fat stack on that sound system.
In regards to Tyler Perry fans and “hot man meat”, I was about to say “Guess Tyler Perry should’ve gave Michael Jai White another call” but I actually just checked the cast on imdb and saw that Terry Crews is in it.
I guess I hoped for better, for Aaron Paul’s sake. Sure it was a total F&F knockoff, but it featured Bugattis and Koenigseggs where F&F just features mustangs and shit. Surely audiences should be interested in that, right? Wrong, I guess.
Woahwoahwoah! Why would they have actual super cars in a movie all about going as fast as possible.
Actually a delightful little trailer informed me NFS was THE PLACE to see the 2015 FORD MUSTANG!
You just made me sad again :(
I’d rather watch a Tyler Perry movie than a Wes Anderson one at this point. Too much whimsy for me. And I’ve never had daddy issues the way he does. I liked Rushmore and sort of enjoyed Tannenbaum but after that no thanks.
“Need for Speed earned $45.6 million in total overseas box office, probably enough to recoup the modest budget by the end of the run. But enough to warrant a sequel? I guess we’ll see. Resident Evil did have seven of them.”
The thing is, while Resident Evil cost $33 million, the film brought in a little over $40 million domestically. That’s not wildly successful at all, but THEN you calculate the extra $62 million that it earned worldwide.
Although Need for Speed is doing alright overseas, I doubt that it’s domestic numbers will even match its budget. It’s probably doubtful that you’ll see many (if any) sequels to Need for Speed when you look at a domestic tally like that… not counting sequels that will land straight to DVD.
True, but how much overseas money actually makes it to the bottom line is harder to calculate because of rights issues and distribution partners and all that crap.
Good point.
The last Resident Evil film pulled dead even with its costs in the US, but it apparently did enough overall business to get Sony thinking about another RE film.
We’ll have to see, I guess.
RIP Aaron Pauls career :(
In other news 300: Rise of a Sequel was great! Eva Green was so fucking gorgeous and crazy, I love her crazy eyes, the action was awesome and I’ll gladly buy the bluray of this film.
JAWSOME…I mean, AWESOME!
Aaron Paul will be fine. He has two more films coming out this year and another next year. He’s a pretty damn good actor too…but not even he can polish a turd.
“I love her crazy eyes”
That’s not what I was looking at about mid-way through the movie.
I think there is a place for a Need for Speed movie, but it’s not something to bet your company on. It should be relatively low-budget and not marketed so heavily. It is a F&F knockoff, so don’t try to outdo or even match those movies.
Pastor Morris Chestnut’s Sunday Sauna Sermon
You just know the guys who are supposed to be making Grand Turismo are looking over the numbers and and trying to remember how Irish they are today.
+1
Videogames being adapted into movies wont stop until we have “Tyler Perry presents: The Last of Us”
“OH LERDY, JOEL, IF I’DA KNOWN PLANTS GONNA BE RISIN’ UP, I WOULDA WATERED MY AZALEAS MER!”
I think I’d rather see “Tyler Perry Presents: Left 4 Dead 2.” It would just be ninety minutes of Coach in a fat old lady suit yelling, “Aw, Hells Naw!” and bonking zombies in the head with a frying pan.
Based on the banner picture it looks like NFS only features convertibles.
Alternate banner caption:
-I’m not your friend, buddy
-I’m not your buddy, pal
-I’m not your pal, guy
-I’m not your guy, friend
-I’m not your friend, pal
-I’m not your pal, buddy
Etc.
I have hopes that The Last of Us will be the first truly good video game adaptation, what with the same writer for the game working on the script for the film…. but then I remember that it’s going to be released by the people who did the Resident Evil films and I die a little inside.
Wait, didn’t Bad Words come out this weekend? Even in limited release, it couldn’t crack the top 30?
I think Need For Speed needed to stick to the story line of the game follow the game story line and I think they would have a hit
Might as well do a gritty reboot of Smokey and the Bandit. Which, like Residence Evil, also has 7 releases (if you count the made for TV ones).
WIth all of the ol’ south swamp-justice-bootlegger-gatorboys reality tv programming i’m surprised this hasn’t happened.