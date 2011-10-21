Weekend Movie Guide: All For One, One For *EXPLOSIONS*, Bro

FilmDrunk Suggests: Spending some time with your grandparents.
(*hops in floating pirate ship, fires t-shirt cannon*)
The Three Musketeers
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24% critics, 56% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Seriously: What the hell? The 1844 Dumas adventure classic is now a steampunk’d migraine. Clashing 3-D swords in your face! — purloined jewels and court intrigues no longer suffice. This movie exists for its digital airborne sailing vessels and deadly retro-futuristic flamethrowers.” – Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune (exactly why I think I’m going to love this movie)
“The material has been more than amply raided for both drama and farce, adding redundancy to incompetence for this latest incarnation. The fact that the story is being told in 3-D for possibly the first time is of no consolation whatsoever.” – Peter Howell, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: I really want to see this just so I can witness the ridiculousness. FACT: the commercials alone are stronger than a 5 Hour Energy shot. Honestly, for the sake of absolute hilarity, I feel like I’m really going to enjoy this latest installment of the classic
candy bar Alexandre Dumas tale of Athos, Porthos, and Othos. Wait, that was Beetlejuice. Whatever, soundtrack by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting or GTFO.
Vince adds: The studio didn’t screen this for critics, and in fact, in many cities, they scheduled, then cancelled their press screenings. Early word must’ve been horrible. That said… Zeppelin-carried pirate ships?!?! THIS LOOKS AMAZING!
Is that Michael Cera on the right? May as well be.
Goddamn it Hollywood. Efette man-children are NOT FUCKING ACTION STARS!
The oscillating camera in Paranormal Activity 3 pans left, then slowly right, and the audience breathes a sigh of relief. But as it nears the edge of the screen when returning to the leftmost position, a figure can be seen in the darkness. Panic spreads through the audience as they slowly come to the realization that they are not here to witness ghosts and demons, but rather Johnny English.
(I have to admit that I liked Mr. Bean’s Holiday, the scenes involving the tank are absolutely brilliant.)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday was fantastic.
Want to see: Zeppelin-Ship Airfights
Will probably end up seeing: Paranormal Activity 3 (the Mrs. wants to see it)
Wish I could see: An ascot-ripping, cardigan smashing jiu-jitsu battle; Mancini vs. LaSalle! Joe Rogan running colour commentary! Steven Seagal teaching front-kicks & neck-chops!
Also, I don’t know what it says about me, but I laughed more than I was comfortable with at the “Paranormal Blacktivity” picture
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr still can’t find Rodgers in that picture…are you sure he isn’t off “rodgering” Milla Jovovich? Wa’qa wa’qa wa’qa!
*drops mic, stomps off stage on fart-shoes*
Said Rodgers of the encounter later, “It was like tossin’ a football through a tire-swing!”
Said Cutler of the encounter later, “It was like tossin’ off while watching through a window while two people screw!”
Oh, fuck, what site am I on? Dor sho gha!
Said R Kelley of the encounter later, “It was like pissin’ on an underage girl while watching a jock beat off on someone’s window!”
Brosplosion, exBROsion, brosbrosion… anyway you look at it, the odds of me being at the movie theater this weekend are about the same as the odds that Pete Hammond doesn’t crysturbate.
Said Favre of the encounter later, “Rodgers sort of fell into that gaping vagina.”
@pigpeen–Crysturbate? The correction terminology, sir, is “tearjerk.”
/replaces pince nez upon proboscis, straightens bowler, extends pinky, tearjerks
A Blaffair to Rememblack
I loved Johnny English 1, so I’ll probably see Johnny English 2 this weekend
There’s a Roethlisberger joke in there somewhere…Come back to me.
To be fair, weird shit like that always happens when you read aloud from the Negronomicon.
Looks like that Old Black Magic has Burnsy in it’s spell.
Black Adder >>>> Mr. Bean
Don’t get me wrong, I like to laugh at lonely, uncoordinated, semi-retarded schizoids living in misery just as much as the next guy, but Black Adder was fookin’ ace, man. Tops of the pops. Dangly-bits. Cheerio. Toodaloo. Pip-pip!