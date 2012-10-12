Weekend Movie Guide: Argoing To See ‘Argo’?

Opening like the Gates of Hell: Here Comes the Boom
FilmDrunk Suggests: This is a good movie weekend. Three out of four of these films should be great. One of them should be the worst thing ever. Can you guess which one will suck? Take your time, it’s a tough one.
Argo
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 90% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Argo is a rollicking yarn, easily the most cohesive and technically accomplished of Affleck’s three films so far, but a part of me wishes the director hadn’t cast himself in the lead role.” – Dana Stevens, Slate
“If nothing else, it proves that every so often, the CIA can pull something off – and that yes, Canadians are just about the nicest people on the planet.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Armchair Analysis: I can’t wait til the Academy Awards come around and Lincoln wins everything and all of us complain like crazy that Argo was robbed. I also can’t wait for Armond White’s review that claims Argo doesn’t hold a candle to Spies Like Us… so I can agree.
why must everything be rollicking?
Do other things rollick? I’ve only seen movies described as rollicking. Could a sandwich rollick? Or a Swiffer Sweeper maybe?
Children rollick.
So how upset will we all collectively be after Here Comes the Boom destroys the other three promising looking movies at the box office?
Oh and it WILL. Rest assured.
The pic you used for Here Comes the Boom is all I really needed to see concerning that movie.
Is it bad that every time I flip the channels past Fools Rush In I must go back and watch it?
Not much CAN hold a candle to Spies Like Us. I don’t know if any of the Bond films have even come close.
I have to say though, I’m a bit dismayed to see a classy site like Filmdrunk use the phrase “turn your brain off.” You guys are so much better than that. I’d lean more toward “Not every movie has to be PERFECT” or “A movie that is merely good is still exactly that, a good movie” or “So who fucking cares that the ending doesn’t match the high quality of the previous hour and a half”…..but NOT “learn to turn your brain off.” That is the moron’s mantra.
My problem is that I once “turned my brain off” and now I’m too stupid to find the switch to turn it back on.