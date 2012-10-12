Weekend Movie Guide: Argoing To See ‘Argo’?

Argo, Sinister, Seven Psycopaths

Opening like the Gates of Hell: Here Comes the Boom

FilmDrunk Suggests: This is a good movie weekend. Three out of four of these films should be great. One of them should be the worst thing ever. Can you guess which one will suck? Take your time, it’s a tough one.

Argo

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 90% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Argo is a rollicking yarn, easily the most cohesive and technically accomplished of Affleck’s three films so far, but a part of me wishes the director hadn’t cast himself in the lead role.” – Dana Stevens, Slate “If nothing else, it proves that every so often, the CIA can pull something off – and that yes, Canadians are just about the nicest people on the planet.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger

Armchair Analysis: I can’t wait til the Academy Awards come around and Lincoln wins everything and all of us complain like crazy that Argo was robbed. I also can’t wait for Armond White’s review that claims Argo doesn’t hold a candle to Spies Like Us… so I can agree.