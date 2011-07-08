Weekend Movie Guide: Bosses, Zookeepers, Prison Sluts

PAUL BLART ZOOKEEPER: Paul Blart takes a fake gorilla voiced by Nick Nolte to its favorite restaurant, Fridays, where it orders 30 oranges. In the process, Blart finds love.
RottenTomatoes: 13%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
As far as complete wastes of time go, “Zookeeper” is not especially offensive. -Mick LaSalle, SF Chron
There was no press screening of Kevin James’s new movie, Zookeeper, in time for print. So, instead, I interviewed this fart.
Hello, fart! Nice to meet you!
Brrrrrrrrrrrfffff.
Oh stop! Likewise. Really. No, please. Call me Lindy.
Frp. Frrrp.
No… I’m single. You’re really forward, aren’t you? But please, fart, I’m a professional! Really. We need to get down to business. You saw Zookeeper, correct? Are you a big Kevin James fan?
Sssssssssssssssssssss. -Lindy West, The Stranger
A comedy whose cliché-embracing stupidity borders on the surrealistic. -Nick Schager, Village Voice
In accordance with the law that requires any movie made after 2007 to include Ken Jeong playing a weirdo, Ken Jeong plays a weirdo. -Eric Snider, Film.com
ARMCHAIR ASSESSMENT: I already wrote my review, so there’s no need to tell you again. Instead, I noticed in my colleague Eric Snider’s review that he seemed ignorant on the subject of Bas Rutten, who voices the zoo’s wolf. I’m taking this opportunity to educate you. No one should go through life not knowing who Bas Rutten is.
I just couldn’t sleep at night if I knew a reader of this site had missed a “DANG, KICK TO DA GROIN” reference. “OOOH LOOKY LOOKY WHAT WE HAVE HERE… DANG! BONG!” The man is a human Batman comic. Not know who Bas Rutten is!? For Christ’s sake, he re-invented onomatopoeia.
NEXT PAGE: HORRIBLE BOSSES
I’m surprised the wolf didn’t kick the zookeeper in the liver, causing Blart to fall down.
Oddly enough, Paul Blart Zookeeper is tracking 100% on Rutten Tomatoes! Wa’qa wa’qa wa’qa!
Dor sho gha! Bas Rutten is almost an anagram for BUTT LASER!
Horrible Bosses should be the title of a documentary about Asian Bruce Springsteen impersonators.
I assume “‘a killer cast that’s ready to rock it’ – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone” is somewhere on the poster or commercial spot for Horrible Bosses
I don’t think it is humanly possible for Peter Travers to like ANYTHING.
Think Bas Rutten is fantastic? Check out the Bas Jones spoof on Rutten, it’s glorious . . . gotta love self-defense techniques that specifically target the anus.
P.S. You had me at prison sluts.
Black Mama, White Mama > Pashtun Mama, Tajik Mama
Of the 125 prisoners at Badam Bagh Women’s Prison in Kabul, Afghanistan…
I freely admit I only ever watched The Sopranos sporadically, but I really thought that place was a New Jersey Strip Club.
Overheard in Fek’s raid on LOTRO…
You all know Biggs and Luke be drinking 4 loko whilst targettting wamprats, luke makes toilet four loko with condenser run off at the farm.
Vicodin, Silver Bullet, and Four Loko, what a wonderful thing.
I did a whole post on the Bas Jones spoof, but the videos got taken down and now they aren’t anywhere online. :-( They were awesome.
I originally found them on YouTube, they’re still there as of this morning at least.
“Grab the arm, and grab the other arm . . . we’re three moves away from the anus.”
Afghan prison or Afghan marriage?
I know which way I’m leaning but I will defer to the National Geographic June ’85 cover girl on that one.
[www.youtube.com]
Bas Jones