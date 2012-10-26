Weekend Movie Guide: Chet Haze’s Dad Stars In ‘Cloud Atlas’

FilmDrunk Suggests: I guess Cloud Atlas looks pretty cool, even though I have absolutely no clue what it’s about. I tried reading a synopsis of the book, but I passed out. Sorry, but if my literature doesn’t start with, “Dear Penthouse, I never thought it would happen to me”, then I just can’t read it.
Cloud Atlas
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 59% critics, 79% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The result is maddening, exasperating, occasionally exhilarating — and mostly boring.” – Peter “Mount” Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
“’Cloud Atlas’ deserves praise if only for not being the baggy, pretentious disaster it could have been in other hands.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
Armchair Analysis: A few weeks ago, Chester Hanks (AKA Chet Haze), son of Tom and father of Northwestern University hip hop, Tweeted that he attended a screening of Cloud Atlas and he loved it. So if you need any other reason to see any movie other than “Chet Haze loved it”, you, my friend, are the pickiest person on Earth.
Resident Evil and Silent Hill are like crack for me, I’ve enjoyed the hell out of all the RE movies and I thought the first Silent Hill was creepy and cool, so I’m sure to catch this one.
Cloud atlas was damn fine. It aspired to the loftiness Prometheus tried to obtain. but it actually pulled it off.
I am so down for Cloud Atlas. Even if it’s a disaster, it’ll be an entertaining disaster that looks pretty.
Plus, I can say with authority that the book was better.
Roger Ebert actually had a really nice, non-spoilery review. And apparently he felt he had to see it twice. Kinda cool.
[rogerebert.suntimes.com]
He liked Fun Size that much?
Ann Hornaday also called my sack a baggy, pretentious disaster. Words hurt, Ann.
Hey dudes, avoid Cloud Atlas.
It was so bad. on the real.
What didn’t you like about it
I generally don’t heed advice from anyone that uses the phrase ‘on the real’. Also ‘Hotlanta’, ‘station’, ‘streets ahead’, ‘on like Donkey Kong’, ‘whack’, ”fly’, ‘bitchin’, ‘ginormous’ or ‘word’. Though I will accept the long-form ‘word up’.
Wow, Chet Haze got his dad a serious movie role. This is like a reverse Will/Jaden Smith.
“The result is maddening, exasperating, occasionally exhilarating — and mostly boring.” That is exactly what the trailer looked like. Rhada Mitchell really deserves better. Her giant head is really sexy for some reason.
Whoa there, Slider. We be Chasing Mavericks this weekend.
I saw Cloud Atlas. I’ll try to get my review up by Monday, but the short version is, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a disaster. It’s more of a blockbuster than the fart-sniffer I was expecting from the trailers. It was pretty damn good for about two-thirds of the movie but then a total fucking shitshow by the end.
Why must I see descriptions of my sex life in every movie review?
what’s a sex life?
Sometimes you’re the turtle and other times you’re the watering can.
I thought Cloud Atlas was pretty good. I give it props on it’s ambition as others have said. The editing was really jarring at first, bouncing from story to story without really giving you a change to engage with the characters. The acting was a little hokey at times, the makeup was abysmal in many places, but the story was told well enough to draw me in. I would suggest seeing it.