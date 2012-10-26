Weekend Movie Guide: Chet Haze’s Dad Stars In ‘Cloud Atlas’

Senior Writer
10.26.12 17 Comments
In Theaters Everywhere: Cloud Atlas, Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, Fun Size

FilmDrunk Suggests: I guess Cloud Atlas looks pretty cool, even though I have absolutely no clue what it’s about. I tried reading a synopsis of the book, but I passed out. Sorry, but if my literature doesn’t start with, “Dear Penthouse, I never thought it would happen to me”, then I just can’t read it.

Cloud Atlas

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 59% critics, 79% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The result is maddening, exasperating, occasionally exhilarating — and mostly boring.” – Peter “Mount” Rainer, Christian Science Monitor

“’Cloud Atlas’ deserves praise if only for not being the baggy, pretentious disaster it could have been in other hands.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post

Armchair Analysis: A few weeks ago, Chester Hanks (AKA Chet Haze), son of Tom and father of Northwestern University hip hop, Tweeted that he attended a screening of Cloud Atlas and he loved it. So if you need any other reason to see any movie other than “Chet Haze loved it”, you, my friend, are the pickiest person on Earth.

