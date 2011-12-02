Weekend Movie Guide: Dane Cook Is All Serious, Bro

Opening Somewhere: There are no movies opening in wide release this weekend, but if you check your local listings, you might be able to check out Shame, Answers to Nothing, Coriolanus, and Sleeping Beauty.
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince’s exact quote to me about this weekend was, “Save your money and take that special someone to see New Year’s Eve next weekend because it looks incredible.”
Answers to Nothing
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 11% critics, 64% audience yelling, “Wooooooooo!” and showing their tits
Gratuitous Review Quotes
“The result is a diligent brand of gloom. When it isn’t being diligently gloomy, it’s being obvious. When it isn’t being obvious, it’s being sneaky, and when it isn’t being sneaky, it’s marching toward a climax of B-movie violence, stupidity and nuttiness that summarily bumps off the movie’s least annoying character.” – Amy Biancolli, San Francisco Chronicle (Someone’s sassy!)
“Fortunately, the strong cast (which also includes Barbara Hershey as Ryan’s idealistic mother and Greg Germann as a kidnapping suspect) helps keep things watchable. But it can never fully surmount an overlong, largely underwhelming script that often swaps forced personality quirks and symbolic gestures for honest dimension.” – Gary Goldstein, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: This movie stars Dane Cook in a rare serious turn, which is about as appealing as, well, Dane Cook in a comedic role. But it got me thinking – maybe what we actually need is Dane Cook displaying his annoying, obnoxious, over-the-top comedy in dramatic films. Perhaps that’s the missing formula for success in Cook’s cinematic career. Or maybe he’s just one of those guys who needs to die for us to really appreciate him. I’m willing to try both.
I’ll see New Year’s Eve drunk and alone as usual.
Well, since Sleeping Beauty isn’t playing in His area, He might just have to dry wank it to Sleeping With the Enemy.
I heard a certain Max Factor heir fucking loves ‘Sleeping Beauty’.
None of these appear to be playing here, either, Fek. Might I suggest my age-old family tradition (first weekend in December) of getting nog drunk and tackling someone else’s Christmas tree?
And eff you for making me look up the New Year’s Eve trailer.
“Man I fucking want to see Answers to Nothing. Dane Cook in a dramatic role?! Amazing!” -Absolutely Nobody
Man, it’s good to see Ralph Fiennes with a nose again.
Nothing’s opening? um… Kellan Lutz’s new movie A Warrior’s Hea–you know what? Nevermind. You were right. Nothing is opening.
Why is Juliet from “Lost” hanging out with Dane Cook?
For someone who used to get paid to make out with Josh Holloway, that is a major downgrade.
@Patty probably because after V she can’t find work.
Juliet from Lost and her amazing rack in a Dane Cook movie? You deserve better, amazing rack….you deserve better.
@The Hammer–and I can’t find V after work.
/this happy hour blows
Dane Cook gets a wee amount of props for being on Louie. Not a plethora of props, but some.
@Schmoove–if you haven’t seen Juliet and Jolie naked in Gia, and you’re still reading this, then what the fuck?
I can’t wait for Kevin James’ serious movies: “Paul Blart: Psychotherapist” – ‘I know what would solve your depression – laughter!’ Stands up, trousers fall down slips on banana peel.
I think they should change the title from Sleeping Beauty to “Vince’s Prom Night”. Boom, Roasted.
I just saw Sleeping Beauty. Browning’s bush couldn’t save this obtuse snore fest.
Juliet from Lost still has the best saggy boobs of all time…
I suck at giving compliments.
Dane Cook didn’t ruin the last serious movie he was in, Mr. Brooks, but he definitely didn’t help it. That being said I doubt lighting will strike twice…