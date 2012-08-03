Weekend Movie Guide: Déjà Vu All Over Again

: Total Recall, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 360

Opening in Limited Release: Kung Fu Hustle

FilmDrunk Suggests: If you’ve never seen it before, I strongly recommend you find the time for and a theater showing Kung Fu Hustle this weekend. Or, you know, just rent it on DVD. I don’t know why it’s being released for limited showing, but I don’t care. It’s easily one of my favorite movies ever made. But we’ll talk about that shortly.

Total Recall

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 32% critics, 73% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The effects look great, but is that even worth noting when smart high-schoolers can make monsters on their laptops? What movie’s effects don’t look great these days?” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger (Have you heard of Stephen Sommers, Mr. Film Critic? Go look him up. I’ll wait.) “Today’s Total Recall does nothing to tarnish the image of yesterday’s – 22 years from now, I expect it to be hailed as a classic.” – Rick Groen, Globe and Mail

Armchair Analysis: I want to piggyback on Mr. Groen’s point there for a second. A lot of people – myself whole-heartedly included – consider the original Total Recall a classic. I quote that film in daily conversation without even realizing it sometimes (“See you at the party, Richter!” is one of my go-to lines). That said, I can understand why some people are upset with this remake. You don’t f*ck with the classics and all that jazz, right? Well, I offer this perspective – everything is being remade, so just live with it and try to enjoy it. If the movie sucks, then I’ll sit right there with my torch and pitchfork, too. But there’s no point in bitching and moaning when the film has already been made. That goes for you, too, Arnold.

Plus, Kate Beckinsale. That is all.