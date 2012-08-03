Weekend Movie Guide: Déjà Vu All Over Again

Opening in Limited Release: Kung Fu Hustle
FilmDrunk Suggests: If you’ve never seen it before, I strongly recommend you find the time for and a theater showing Kung Fu Hustle this weekend. Or, you know, just rent it on DVD. I don’t know why it’s being released for limited showing, but I don’t care. It’s easily one of my favorite movies ever made. But we’ll talk about that shortly.
Total Recall
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 32% critics, 73% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The effects look great, but is that even worth noting when smart high-schoolers can make monsters on their laptops? What movie’s effects don’t look great these days?” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger (Have you heard of Stephen Sommers, Mr. Film Critic? Go look him up. I’ll wait.)
“Today’s Total Recall does nothing to tarnish the image of yesterday’s – 22 years from now, I expect it to be hailed as a classic.” – Rick Groen, Globe and Mail
Armchair Analysis: I want to piggyback on Mr. Groen’s point there for a second. A lot of people – myself whole-heartedly included – consider the original Total Recall a classic. I quote that film in daily conversation without even realizing it sometimes (“See you at the party, Richter!” is one of my go-to lines). That said, I can understand why some people are upset with this remake. You don’t f*ck with the classics and all that jazz, right? Well, I offer this perspective – everything is being remade, so just live with it and try to enjoy it. If the movie sucks, then I’ll sit right there with my torch and pitchfork, too. But there’s no point in bitching and moaning when the film has already been made. That goes for you, too, Arnold.
Plus, Kate Beckinsale. That is all.
Kung Fu Hustle is good goofy fun, but his previous, Shaolin Soccer, was my go-to hangover movie for a few years. Both are definitely worth a look.
i couldnt understand one GD word of kung fu hustle. i still loved it though!
Actually there won’t be another Wimpy Kid movie. They are based on books. Movie 1 and 2 were based on book 1 and 2, respectively. Movie 3 is actually based on book 3 and 4 mashed together. Producers have said it will be the last movie and that is why they tried to squeeze as much of what was left into one movie.
That’s good then. I don’t necessarily have a problem with it, just that I’d like to see more original kids movies.
I was so angry London Boulevard sucked. I am in “In Bruges” withdrawl.
London Boulevard’s ending had me irate. Total Layer Cake ripoff.
Wimpy Kid was the one with a dog in sunglasses, right? It had dog in sunglasses, what more could you want?
It scooted its butt right through my heart. – A. Rimmer, pseudonymous arsehole
Kung Fu Hustle is fantastic. It’s completely self-aware while never becoming pretentious or sardonic. Two and a half hours of light-hearted good times.
How is Stephen Chow not a worldwide megastar already? There’s more talent in his snot than in most of Hollywood put together: From 0:45 [www.youtube.com]
The knife throwing scene in Kung Fu Hustle is one of the funniest things I have ever seen. @ Burnsy. You are right about the ending too.
This. A thousand times this.
I saw Kung-Fu Hustle in Chinese. I could not understand a single word, but it conveyed its message perfectly and was hilarious. Pretty damn good
Kung Fu Hustle is one of the few moves that makes me ridiculously happy the entire time I’m watching it. Hopefully there’s a theater playing it in town here…
Seriously, where on the internet do you find where movies are playing in limited release? Is it a game for them? Is it supposed to drive me crazy to find out where the nearest location is?
My current ladyfriend very nearly was banished for blaspheming about Kung Fu Hustle. This just opens up that wound. We’ll probably fight about it tonight. Damn you Burnsy. I can’t get ONE DAY of domestic bliss?!
kung fu hustle for the tie, shaolin soccer for the win. whatever happened to stephen chow?
He got old. Kung Fu Hustle was his last good movie.
I’ve actually never seen Kung Fu Hustle. It’s just one of those movies that through circumstances and serendipitous cosmic forces I’ve just never sat down to watch it. I might gotta rectify that this weekend.
LOVE Shaolin Soccer though.
Oops. That was supposed to be a standalone comment. I’m such a failure.
Is it possible to like both Kung Pow and Kung Fu Hustle? My friends and I do. I’ll never forget the night we watched them and Shaolin Soccer back to back while doing drinking games. Then we had to run back to my house to get a 3rd gamecube controller from brother’s room but he was asleep. We pounded on his window screaming and nearly gave him a heart attack. Good times.
Burnsy got his full name in a by-line! You’ve made it!
London Bouulevard was a mess. It couldn’t decide whether it wanted to be fun, like a Snatch (yeah, double entendre points!), or be serious like a Layer Cake. Throw in a poorly developed love story and a (moreso than normal) subdued performance from Farrel and you have an abortion of a movie. That being said, Kung Fu hustle was a movie that benefited from low expectations, but was phenomenal nonetheless.
Kung Fu Hustle was a train wreck, but a train wreck in which you are up on a hill in on with a stiff drink watching a train with all your mortal enemies speeding towards the bridge you’ve rigged with TNT. It’s just awesome in everyway.
In case anyone is on the fence about Total Recall, I’d say go see it. It is very much unlike the original film and so on it’s own was a pretty good action movie despite a couple of annoying action movie tropes that I’m getting tired of seeing.