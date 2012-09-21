Weekend Movie Guide: I AM THE LAW!

FilmDrunk Suggests: Flip a coin for Dredd 3D (which Vince really liked) and End of Watch, which I think looks fantastic. Dredd 3D is my Sunday Movie Day movie of choice for this week, though, because Karl Urban is my bro. Did You Know: Between Urban and my undying love for Rosamund Pike, DOOM is watchable? It’s true.
Dredd 3D
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77% critics, 86% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Every so often there’s a suggestion that a police state may actually be a lousy idea, but this thought dies even faster than the disposable characters.” – Manohla Dargis, N.Y. Times
“Proves a surprisingly unimaginative cops vs. drug lord story, complete with the weathered veteran forced to take a rookie under his wing.” – Frank Lovece, Newsday
Armchair Analysis: I’d love to line up every smarmy, fart-sniffing film critic and just spend an afternoon flicking boogers at them for every stupid complaint they’ve ever written about a comic book movie. I’m not going to read Vince’s review of Dredd 3D until after I’ve seen it this weekend, but it looks fantastic. And aside from one stupid complaint of mine (why don’t they just blow up the whole building and move on?) we should be thankful that we finally have something to replace the abomination that Sylvester Stallone unleashed on us during his “I should be best friends with Rob Schneider” phase. If you’re a critic and you analyze this movie as anything more than a comic book about an apocalyptic cop who shoots first and asks questions later, then I hope your nuts get stapled to a seesaw.
F*ck. I’ve still got two kids. When does Avengers come out on Blu-Ray?
Tuesday.
End of Watch should be really fucking great, but I think it would be even better if Pena was reprising Dennis from Observe and Report. I wanna see someone drink from the volcano.
Summer Catch belongs in the pantheon of late 90’s early 2000’s movies. Just think of all it had!
–Freddy Prinze Jr. (who may just as well have been time locked in the 90’s and I think he’d have preferred that too)
–Young Jessica Biel during the “7th Heaven” years
–Wilmer Valderrama as “That 70’s Show” was hitting it’s popularity high
–Marc Blucas during his “Buffy the Vamire Slayer” run
–Matthew Lillard post-Scream and pre-Scooby Doo
–Fred Ward, because Fred Ward makes everything better (See: Tremors, Tremors 2, everything)
Don’t forget Blink-182 in the trailer:
Didn’t they have underwater shots of Biel swimming in a pool? Not all bad.
Yes
Let’s try that again.
[www.youtube.com]
The funniest thing about ‘Trouble with the Curve is that you see Clint Eastwood beat the crap out of a chair in the trailer. Which makes his speech at the GOP convention that much funnier and awkward.
Every time Clint Eastwood hangs a hammock, an invisible black man gets lynched.
Karl Urban is awesome. He made Cupid bad ass.
Burnsy, all this time I thought I was the only one who could tolerate “Doom”. I guess dreams really do come true sometimes.
*clicks on first ‘summer catch’ link* “hooolyy shit thats bad”
*clicks on second ‘summer catch’ link* “hooolyy shit tha-boner-“
Wait….Summer Catch was about baseball?
I thought it was about Jessica Biel’s ass.
Well, now I have to remove it from my collection of movies that are about nothing other than Jessica Biel’s ass…..hopefully something can fill the void between I Now Pronounce You Jessica Biel’s Ass and Powder Biel.
End of Watch was good. Reminded me of Harsh Times (Unsurprising since it was written/directed by the same guy), but that’s not a bad thing, since I really like Harsh Times.
I’ll wait for the Mr. Skin cut of House at the End of the Street.
Just came back from Dredd was pretty damned good. That Anderson is a qt.
Aww, I miss Sly’s version, “I YAM THE LAW!”
Frank Lovece was surprised that the remake of a movie based on a comic book was unimaginative.